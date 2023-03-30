Tuesday afternoon and evening, it was boys track and field teams packing the parking lots and Fieldhouse at the University of Mary.

Thursday, it was the girls' turn, and Bismarck came out of the third indoor meet of the season with a solid win, finishing with 151.5 points, 32.5 up on second-place Century.

"It gets to the point where just competing is important," Demons head coach Dale Colby said. "You run indoors, you run in hallways, you run on a treadmill, you jump into a mat, the boredom sets in. Any time you can get indoors and compete, it's good to have the kids run up next to somebody and see where they're at."

The Demons won just four events, but they, plus a host of second-place finishes across the board, were enough to push Bismarck to its first meet title of the season.

The wins for Bismarck came from Bayla Weigel in the 1600-meter run (5:25.84), Alyson Krug in the pole vault (10-09.00), Emery Schmitz in the long jump (16-10.50), and Katelyn Rath in the shot put (40-05.00).

"We have a good crew of distance girls that do a good job, Bayla Weigel, Zoe Reichenberger, that's a good crew," Colby said. "Our throwers, we had a girl, Katelyn Rath, who threw over 40 feet for the first time, her eyes lit up (when she did that). She's been with us since maybe her eighth grade year, and this is her first 40-foot indoor (throw)."

In addition to their first-place finishes, individual Demons took second in the 60-meter dash (Jilian Quale, 8.15), 200-meter dash (Quale, 28.12), 800-meter run (Taya Fettig, 2:28.01), high jump (Jordyn Rood, 4-11.00), triple jump (Kennedy Marcus, 34-00.50), shot put (Tayla Andersen, 39-04.00), and Zoe Reichenberger backed up Weigel with a second-place finish in the 1600 (5:27.22).

The Demons also had a second-place finish from their 1600-meter relay team to cap the runner-up boosts to their point total.

"Our girls have challenged themselves to get better," Colby said. "Tayla Andersen also had a personal record today too. It's fun, because the girls are seeing each other do well, they're all seeing things out there and they're wanting to compete. We're making the best of being in here, and the kids are having a good time."

It was a three-meet progression from Bismarck into a first-place finish Thursday.

The Demons took third at the All-City Indoor meet on March 17, finished second behind defending state champions Fargo Davies at the state indoor meet last Friday, and now have their first team win of the season.

That kind of progression, along with the improvements that resulted in the wins they had, made Colby a happy man by the end of the events Thursday.

"It's a team effort, everyone is figuring that it takes a lot of events, a lot of people to compete," Colby said. "They've generated some bonds with each other, and that's helping with the meets themselves. Wins are fun, whatever place you take is fun, it's about competing, and that's something this group we have enjoys.

"If you take anything away from these first three meets, it's that the girls want to do better. They're looking at their results, their times, and wanting to find ways to get better."

As for Century, the Patriots rebounded from a seventh-place finish at last Friday's state indoor meet with a second-place conclusion.

Century earned three event wins: Ashlyn Buchholz won the 200-meter dash in a time of 28.01, and Century's 800- and 1600-meter relay teams each took first.

"Overall, I think it went pretty well," Century senior Hannah Herbel said of Century's performance at the meet Thursday. "It's the beginning of the season. It'd be nice to get outside to do some workouts on the track, but we're doing what we can."

Buchholz ran the opening leg on the 800-meter relay, alongside Herbel, Avery Mills, and Elydia Symens.

Hannah Herbel joined her sister Leah, Martina Murphy and Emerson House for the winning 1600-meter relay, which both Herbels expressed was a preferred way to end the meet.

"It's always fun to end with the 4x4," Hannah Herbel said. "Everybody is cheering for you, it's super fun. We cheer each other on."

"It's fun to scream at each other and get screamed at," Leah Herbel said of the 1600 relay.

The Herbels are expected to be a large part of Century's success this year, as they have entered their final season of track and field in high school.

Along with a decent-sized senior class, the Herbels are now the mentors after years of being the mentees, and they've worked hard to become leaders.

"It's definitely a little weird, because we've usually been the youngest and had other people to look up to," Leah Herbel said. "Now we have to take the younger girls under our wing, show them how to prepare for a meet and it's fun and different to be in that leadership role. We've picked up a lot from seniors in past years."

"We did (a little work with last year's seniors to get ready), but we also do off-training in the season, which helps us bond with the other girls," Hannah Herbel said. "We all come together and watch the underclassmen if they need it."

As the team begins to fill out with other athletes joining the team with winter sports done, the Patriots, like all other track and field teams, are chomping at the bit to get outside.

Even though indoor meets like Thursday are more practice than full-on competition for old hands like the Herbels, they are still enjoyable as they represent much-needed competitive atmosphere after a month working indoors.

"It's great to see how the girls are performing this early in the season," Leah Herbel said. "There's plenty to build on, but it's encouraging to see how well the girls are doing this early.

Next Thursday's Karlgaard Meet, once hoped to be the first outdoor meet of the season, has been canceled, meaning the next chance to get outdoors is now scheduled for April 14 in Mandan for the Shannon Gangl Memorial Meet.

Whether that will in fact occur is anybody's guess, but according to Colby, the athletic directors are working hard to get teams outside as soon as possible.

"Between Dave Zittleman and Jim Haussler, they're probably the two people who love track more than anybody in the state of North Dakota," Colby said. "We'll find a way to get outside sometime. Patience is a big thing; everybody is tired of being indoors, so the key when we move outside is staying injury-free. We have to hold the girls back a little so we're not picking up injuries.

"We have the right people to make sure we'll get outside, we just have to have patience."