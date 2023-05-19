While often joined in previous years by their teammates on the girls side, this year Century's boys track and field team is the standard-bearer in winning a region championship.

Thanks to big performances from a number of seniors Friday at the Community Bowl, the Patriots finished with 172 points, beating out local competition in Legacy (142.5) and Bismarck (138) to earn the program's fifth West Region title.

"We challenged our guys to come out and perform the way we hoped they would," Century head coach Justin Miller said. "We talked a lot about expectations of where we thought we could go in some of our events, and they did just that.

"It helps when you have the competition we have with teams like Bismarck and Legacy and Minot. The West Region is a tough conference and that makes your guys have to step up."

Between the Sabers, Patriots and Demons, Bismarck athletes won 15 of the 19 events.

"Legacy's good and they're super fast, we know they'll put up a lot of points in relays and short sprints," Miller said. "They're putting guys in jumps who are starting to perform and their throwers are figuring things out. They'll be tough moving forward."

The Patriots were led by Brooks Turner, who won the 110 hurdles (14.04) and the high jump (6-6), Jacob Burckhard, who won the shot put, and a pair of relay teams.

Running with the 800 and 1,600 relay teams were Peyton Arndt, Jaxon Birst, Michael Twardoski, Rivers Martin, Cyan Sorenson and Josh Berger.

"Our jumps and throws did very well today, Turner had a great day today," Miller said. "Our senior throwers had a good day, Jacob Burckhard, Joel Edland, Jaxson Walz, it was nice to see our senior guys take that next step, show us how we need to compete at these meets and how to lead by example."

Depth is key to winning a title at both the conference and state level, and the Patriots got it Friday.

Scoring points in 17 of 19 events, the Patriots got scoring from across the board that the Demons and Sabers could not quite match, hard as they might try.

"In years past, we've tried to get something in all 19 events," Miller said. "The way you win state is depth across the board. We're counting on a lot of the field events, the jumps and the throws, as well as the hurdles. We have to weather the storm from Bismarck and Legacy in the sprints and distance runs.

"We're hoping for a team effort, and we always preach that every kid has to go to state ready to go."

With a little under a week to plan for the state meet, the Patriots will have an idea as to what they will need from their state qualifiers to keep their title run going early next week when the event assignments are due.

"Our coaching staff will meet tomorrow to start to figure things out," Miller said. "We're hoping to get a couple more kids in through the provisional system set up a few years ago, but when decisions are made, it's about getting to state healthy and hoping we made the right choices and that they pay off."

LEGACY RUNNERS SHINE IN SECOND

Though the Sabers were unable to make their number of West Region titles move from a straight to a crooked number Friday, they had plenty of top-notch performances.

Legacy had a meet-high six individual titles come from Talen Farland (100, 400 relay), Dylan McGlothlin (200, 400), Reece Snow (400), Evan Hoffer (400), Nathan Mathern (400), Adam Nychyporuk (pole vault) and Brett Miller (javelin).

"This is a great tune-up for the state meet next week," Snow said. "Having all the West Region teams here and competing, it's nice to get out and run again. The competition this year is really good, there's depth in every event we compete in, and it's been exciting for all the teams to get out and run their fast times."

While not quite up to their state-best performance at the Howard Wood, Friday's run from Farland, Snow, Hoffer and Mathern was still good enough to break both the West Region (2017 Century, 42.21) and Bowl (2023 Legacy, 42.02) records.

"We got 41.75 in the 4x100, and that's second all-time in North Dakota history," Snow said. "That's behind our old time from Howard Wood. It was nice to get the legs moving and get out in the nice weather."

Snow is one of the two juniors among Legacy's heralded sprint corps, and while he had a quiet day Friday, finishing 16th in the 400 and 15th in the 300 hurdles, he's ready for a busy weekend at state.

"The season's been great, obviously we've had some weather issues, but the times we've set already are really good," Snow said. "I'm excited for what state has to offer."

Legacy's hopes for breaking Century's run at winning the state title will largely come from Farland, McGlothlin -- who was named West Region Boys Senior Athlete of the Year at the end of the meet Friday -- Snow, Hoffer and Mathern.

"These guys are like my family, I love competing with these guys," Snow said. "Even in practice, just having some laughs and getting out and running is a lot of fun."

Unfortunately for the Sabers, as with every other team, their speediest runners are allowed just four events.

That leaves their team success down to big decisions needing to be made by the Legacy coaching staff, as to how best to deploy their runners for a shot at the title.

"We hold ourselves high for our chances this year," Snow said. "We have a lot of confidence going in, and I think we have a great chance to go in and win the whole thing. A lot of math goes into it to get the most points possible, still have to see where we'll get points in."

NOTES

Bismarck was best of the rest while taking third, earning four titles with wins in the 300 hurdles (Jeran McNichols), 3,200 relay (Parker and Owen Hintz, Austin Wick, Dawson Balzer), long jump (Hudson Schroeder) and Jack Shaffer (discus).

Minot's depth showed up. Despite winning just a single event, the triple jump (Anthony Brown), the Magicians finished fourth with 93.5 points.

Williston finished fifth and won the other three events. Ethan Moe was a double winner in the 800 and 1600, and teammate Ivan Askim outstripped everyone in the two mile.

Dominick Giggee and Hudsen Sheldon had Mandan's best results. Giggee was third and fourth in the 110 and 300 hurdles, respectively. Sheldon finished as runner-up to Turner in the high jump.

The best finish for St. Mary's, who ended with 20 team points, was from Ethan Brintnell with a third-place finish in the 400.

At the end of the meet, Legacy head coach Chris Clements was named West Region Track and Field Coach of the Year.