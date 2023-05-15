"Lasts" come quickly in the spring sports season, especially when competitive seasons are significantly shortened by weather.

Such was the case of the West Region Last Chance boys track and field meet at the MDU Resources Community Bowl on Monday, an event that usually serves as a fitting final to the regular season but almost felt to be coming too soon in this, a season filled with canceled track and field meets.

"It's hard to imagine, but just a few days over a month ago, we were canceling meets because there was too much snow on the ground," Mandan coach Todd Sheldon said. "Now we're outside with the grass being green and it being a beautiful day to wear sunscreen. A month makes a big difference.

"With a short season, it's hard to stay fresh because a lot of the season got crammed into the last 28 days."

As they often have in meets this year, Century and Legacy showed up and showed out by finishing a single point apart from each other in the nine-team standings, 163-162, with the Patriots taking home the gold.

It was more common than not to see either a Patriot or Saber at the top of the results in the 19 events competed in, with the teams combining for 11 titles between them.

"Century is always really good, they have that championship pedigree," Bismarck coach Jeremy Schroeder said. "Their relays look good, they look good in field events, they look good in hurdles and in jumps. On paper, those two, Legacy and Century, are the favorites."

Dual winners were rare, with Century's Brooks Turner being the lone dual individual event winner (200, 22.07; 110 hurdles, 14.11) and Josh Berger (800, 1:57.90) and Rivers Martin (300 hurdles, 40.70), also of Century, combining for individual event wins along with running legs on Century's lone relay win of the day in the 1600 relay (3:28.05).

Dylan McGlothlin (100, 10.60), Talen Farland (400, 49.21), Adam Nychyporuk (pole vault, 13-6), and Logan Miller (triple jump, 41-00.50) were Legacy's winners.

Century's other winners were Michael Twardoski and Cyan Sorenson as the other two runners in the 1600 relay, Ryan Brynjolfson in the long jump (22-04), Jacob Burckhard setting a new state standard for the season in the shot put (54-10) and Jaxson Walz leap-frogging Burckhard to win the discus (156-06) after taking second in the shot.

"Legacy has an unbelievable amount of talent in the sprints and has some very good field events," Schroeder said. "They'll be a tough team to beat because they just cover so many events."

WOUNDED DEMONS TAKE THIRD

In a distant, but secure, third-place finish, Bismarck ended Monday with 99.5 team points.

It was a good return to the track for the Demons, who have been needing reps as they will be featuring a young team at state this season.

"I felt like we needed a good meet, and I felt like we had that," Schroeder said. "We got some guys healthy and built some momentum going into the West Region meet. On top of some injuries, a lot of guys have been lacking reps, so it was nice to get some in before the championship meets."

Bismarck High's hopes of making it a three-way brawl of Bismarck-area teams for the top finish at state on the boys side may well have ended before it had a chance to get off the ground.

Brady Korsmo, state champion from the fall cross country season and a top-five finisher in the 800, 1600, and 3200 at last year's state track and field meet, is hurt and will not be making it to state this season.

"For our team, it hurts, but it's probably worse for him," Schroeder said. "He worked hard all winter, he's the defending state champion in the mile and I know he had a lot of big plans for this year and the mile. As a coach, I feel bad for him more than I do for the team."

Korsmo was present at the meet Monday, wearing a walking boot and has been a good off-the-track leader for the Demons while unable to participate in events, according to Schroeder.

"While losing a guy that could have scored 20-30 points for us makes it hard for us to compete for a title, he's still been here and being a leader," Schroeder said. "He's still cheering his teammates and being a presence with the team."

Despite the loss of Korsmo, several other injured Demons runners returned to the track and had good days for Bismarck.

Alongside a return to form from Parker Hintz, who hasn't been hurt but was looking a little tired at Howard Wood according to Schroeder, the Demons welcomed returns from some senior leaders they'll be relying on for points the next few weeks.

"Hudson Schroeder has been battling an injury, and he came back and ran in the 100, and with him running a 10.7, he should be in the mix to place in the 100 at state," Schroeder said. "Preston Lemar has been hurt a little too, and he's been shaking off some rust because we need him to run some relays for us."

The injuries also had the coaches pushing some athletes into new events to see how they did, with some impressive results from some.

"Jeran McNichols ran the 200 today, and he might do that at state instead of the 110 hurdles," Schroeder said. "We had to see some other events with some different kids."

BRAVES QUALIFY RELAY, TAKE FOURTH

As part of a local sweep of the top five spots Monday (St. Mary's was fifth with 43.5 points, half a point better than Minot's 43), Mandan finished fourth with 68 points.

The Braves earned wins, and a qualifying time, in the 800 relay, thanks to Trinity Anderson, Timol Walters, Alex Wagner and Karsyn Jablonski (1:32.41), the high jump thanks to Hudsen Sheldon (6-foot-two leap), and the javelin, with Paxton Ohlhauser leading a trio of top-eight scorers in the event.

Though they took second, the Braves also earned a qualifying time in the 1600 relay, with Anderson, Karsten Hegney, Nolan Johnson and Walters running a 3:29.44 to skip above the qualifying time of 3:34.24 and improve on the previous team-best time of 3:34.78.

"We had our 4x2 qualify, we were hoping to qualify our 4x4, another athlete who qualified in the 100," Sheldon said. "All in all, a pretty good day. Young guys got chances to compete, so no complaints."

As javelin coach of the Braves along with serving as head coach, Sheldon was particularly pleased with his crew of throwers Monday.

"We had nine of our 11 guys that had PR's today," Sheldon said. "The other two were real close. Life was good in the world of javelin."

Hegney matched the state qualifying time of 52.24 in the 400, placing eighth in a talented field and punching his ticket to state.

Walters ran the 100 in 11.21 seconds to also finish eighth but still jump ahead of the qualifying time of 11.34, giving the Braves a second individual qualifier on the day.

"We like to have the largest number of individuals at state possible, to get them that experience of competing at a state meet," Sheldon said. "Then we have to figure out what the best chance is for kids to get on the podium, because it can mean kids might have to put an individual event in the backseat to run a relay instead.

"It's tough decisions, it's a teamwork decision that comes into play which can be bypassed by some people in track because it can be a lot of 'me' stuff that happens in events."

With a decent number of qualifiers already, Mandan's lineup for Friday's West Region meet will be focused on using the meet as one last push to get as many individuals qualified for next week's state meet as possible.

"This is the time of the year where you only get five athletes per event, so today was the last day for some kids to compete," Sheldon said. "We tell them it's the last chance to PR, last chance to compete, and then we'll meet after today and see who gets opportunities in different events.

"Kids who have already qualified might not run those events at regions, especially if they have a chance to qualify in other events."