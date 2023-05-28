Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

It's becoming near rote at this point who will come home with the team trophies at the end of the Class A boys track and field season.

Century won its seventh title in eight seasons, finishing with 121.5 points.

"I can't even explain how proud I am of the boys," Century boys head coach Justin Miller said. "They fought every single second of the weekend and outperformed anything we were hoping we could do, which was awesome."

That went doubly so for Century this season, pushed hard by Legacy and a Brady Korsmo-less Bismarck High squad as they took second and third, respectively, with 109 and 95 points.

Counting points in 14 of 19 events, the Patriots were only secure in knowing they had the title sewn up when the 400 relays, the final event of the meet, crossed the finish line.

"Hats off to Legacy and the other teams, they put up a great fight and we knew we'd have that coming in," Miller said. "We told them it would take everybody, for every single event, whether you placed or not, you had to show up and compete and do your job. We relied on everything we had."

Complimentary of not just the closest finishers to the Patriots, but the other teams in the state that pushed his athletes hard, Miller found this to be one of the most athletic state meet's he's coached at.

"I don't even know how many state records were broken this weekend, and that's a testament to the kids," Miller said. "Proud of everybody for that."

Just two athletes, seniors Brooks Turner (110 hurdles, high jump) and Jacob Burckhard (shot put), won golds for the Patriots, though Turner did join the parade of athletes and relay teams that broke records with his time of 14.06 in his prelim run of the 110 hurdles.

"Our senior class, we challenged them from day one because of the prior classes we've had go through," Miller said. "We're beyond proud of what Brooks was able to do, he had a state meet for the ages, it was wild to watch him, and Jacob Burckhard came through clutch in the discus in the end to get a second place, so it was fun to watch those guys get unleashed and see what they could do."

It was depth, as Miller knew it would be, that got the Patriots to the final podium spot.

Though just three of the 19 titles decided in the state meet head to Century, the Patriots registered second- and third-place finishes from Ryan Brynjolfson (110 hurdles, long jump), Rivers Martin (300 hurdles), Evan Schmit (shot put), Burckhard (discus), their 1600 relay team of Jaxon Birst, Michael Twardoski, Cyan Sorenson and Josh Berger, and their 3200 relay team of Berger, Sorenson, Breydyn Schlabsz and Gavyn Graham.

"This year's group set a tone now for the next group that comes behind them," Miller said. "They know now what they have to continue to do if we want to keep doing this."

The 4x400 relay in particular was a batch of eight badly-needed points for the Patriots, and Miller was glad they were able to hold their seed time, more or less.

"Those boys are something else, we were talking to them throughout the day about what we were thinking we would do, and we went with the guys we trusted," Miller said. "For them to come out with the stress and uncertainty going into the race, and what they needed to do, they said they'd go out and close this thing out, and they did."

LEGACY FALLS JUST SHORT

Led Class A Senior Athlete of the Year Dylan McGlothlin, Legacy made a push after entering the final day of competition with just four points.

"It's super humbling, I've had a lot of injuries, the biggest thing for me was being able to run healthy at this meet," McGlothlin said. "If the work I've put in comes to me being named Senior Athlete of the Year, that's great."

McGlothlin was a personal 30-point booster for the Sabers, taking home state titles in the 100, 200, and 400-meter dashes.

"I've had a lot of unfortunate state meets in the last few years, so it felt great to come back my senior year and show what I can do when healthy," McGlothlin said. "We did well, we knew when we got to finals that the work we've put in in the last few months would pay off and we'd be able to score some big points today."

Tested hard in multiple events by Fargo South junior speedster duo Justin and Austin Zulu, McGlothlin had to work for his three titles.

The Zulus weren't the only ones giving him trouble throughout the day.

Bismarck's Jeran McNichols was right with McGlothlin for much of the 100, and teammates Talen Farland and Reece Snow contributed to 59 points to the Sabers themselves thanks to top finishes in the 100, 200, 400 and relays.

"About 30 in (to the 100), I saw Jeran out of the corner of my left eye that he was going and he was right with me," McGlothlin said. "I knew I could get him in the second half, I just had to relax and run my race."

Before the 400 relay, the point spread between Century and Legacy was around 10.

Then came what always seems to in meets decided by as few points as this: controversy.

When the Class A boys 400 relay was run the first time, some kind of collision or baton drop happened in the final exchange area between Legacy and Red River, which according to officials immediately after was the fault of Legacy.

As the dust settled and coaches and officials were called together, the quiet announcement beforehand was reversed, and Legacy was allowed to run the relay again.

"We didn't get a whole lot of information right away, so there were a lot of questions in the air because there was a lot that depended on whether Legacy would be able to re-run it or not, whether they'd finish where we thought we would," Miller said. "Legacy came out and showed what they could do, they should have won that 4x100, and that was wild."

That ability to re-run would prove to be the downfall of Legacy's hopes to win a title.

After the re-run, in which the Sabers came in first, even setting a new state record with a time of 41.79, any hope of the athletes involved being fresh enough to run in the 1600 was gone.

Legacy was left with a lineup of senior Chase Knoll, junior Cayden Kraft, sophomore Truitt Brannan and freshman Yusuf Jama, and they fell to an 11th-place finish. Century's relay group of Jaxon Birst, Michael Twardoski, Cyan Sorenson and Josh Berger were almost flat from their seed time to their finals time, allowing the Patriots to add eight uncontested points to their title-winning total.

NEWS AND NOTES

Seven Class A boys state records broken during the three-day meet, including the 200 (first by Austin Zulu of Fargo South, then McGlothlin), the 800 and 1600 runs (both by Williston's Ethan Moe), the 110 hurdles (both times by Brooks Turner), the 400 relay (Legacy), the 800 relay (Fargo South), and the 3200 relay (Bismarck).

Moe won the half-mile in 1:51.98, beating the previous record by four-hundredths of a second and second-place Quinn Roehl of Grand Forks Central, who was running back of Moe all meet long, by 10-hundredths of a second.

While he was unable to catch McGlothlin in the 100, falling to fourth, McNichols of Bismarck did take home the gold in the 300 hurdles, edging out Martin from Century by three-hundredths of a second for the win.

After winning the 800 relay in a state-record time of 1:26.75, Fargo South finished off the day, in which they took home fourth place with 58 points, with a first-place finish in the 1600 relay (3:21.53).

Benett Carlson of Dickinson earned 10 of his team's 14 points with a win in the pole vault, topping the field with a top clearance of 14 feet even. Adam Nychyporuk of Legacy was second and Bismarck's Drew Mitzel was third, clearing 13-9 and 13-6, respectively.

Minot athletes earned more than half of the team's points in the other Class A boys field event of the day. John Williams III, Anthony Brown and Grayson Schaeffer swept the top three spots in the triple jump.