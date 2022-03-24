Century girls open track season with win

The 2021 Class A state girls track meet finished about as close as you can be, with the Century Patriots eking out a one-point win over Fargo Davies (138-137).

As the 2022 track season gets going, the Patriots begin to reckon with losing a fair bit of talent from that state-winning squad.

"This year is a completely new chapter," Patriots head coach Brennan Doan said. "A lot of new girls will have to step up and fill the leadership roles."

Brooklyn Buchholz, Shivani Shrestha, Emily Goldade, MaKayla Anderson, Ashton Kinnebrew, Taylor DeCoteau, and Megan Klein have graduated, leaving a sizable talent gap across a wide variety of events.

Now Doan has the challenge of back-filling the gaps left by graduation.

As parts of his team are still coming off their winter sports seasons, he doesn't have a complete look at his roster yet, but what he did have on hand was more than enough to win the University of Mary indoor track meet last Friday, which featured the Bismarck schools and Mandan High. The Patriots posted 150 points. Bismarck High was second with 82.

"It's tough to gauge some programs because they have good numbers in the throwing department, and there are no throwing events at that meet," Doan said. "A lot of athletes are coming off their winter sports season and I don't think some of the girls competed at that first meet."

First-place finishers in the meet for Century were Anna Rader in the 60-meter hurdles (9.66 seconds), Hope Stein in the high jump (5-3) and long jump (16-11.50), and Arin Spencer in the triple jump (32-2).

"Any time you get back into it, there are nerves because you don't know how the girls will perform," Doan said. "We'll be looking to improve off of our performance at U-Mary."

Some of Century's missing athletes will be key to their bid to repeat at the top of the North Dakota track and field heap.

Erin Palmer and Eden Fridley, both of whom made big marks on last year's team, will be asked to step up.

Palmer snagged a first-place finish in last year's 400-meter dash, ninth in last year's 800-meter run, and was the anchor leg on both the 4x400- and 4x800-meter relay teams, both of which Century brought home gold medals in.

As for Fridley, she was ninth in the long jump, fourth in the 200-meter dash, and was part of both the 4x100- and 4x200-meter relays, again both of which Century won.

"We're looking for a big year out of Erin," Doan said. "Eden Fridley is coming off a pretty good basketball season and did well last year."

As for areas that Doan is looking for improvement in, he identified one in particular that he believes should jump from last year to this year.

"We're looking for a boost in the throwing department this year," he said. "We're looking for a big year from Abby Fletcher and our other throwers. Abby qualified in the javelin and shot put last year and hopefully she can qualify and be a state placer for us this year."

Staring down a repeat title attempt from Century will be their biggest rivals from last year, Fargo Davies.

Davies is led by, among others, junior star Cece Deebom, who won the state title in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, 100-meter hurdles, and finished off her day by taking second in the long jump to teammate Ellen Donat.

"Looking at results from last year and results from the first few meets this year, Fargo Davies will probably be the favorite," Doan said. "They bring back a lot of talent in sprints, hurdles and jumping."

The first big meet of the year comes this weekend, with teams from around the state heading to Fargo for the NDSU Indoor Meet on Friday.

"It'll be interesting to see some of the head-to-head matchups in the sprints and relays," Doan said. "I'm just looking forward to seeing the group compete and the girls trying to improve from last week. We'll have 11 girls coming off the basketball team and it'll be interesting to see how much they've improved from last season as well."

