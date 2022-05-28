Century, Davies extend track and field dominance at state meet

Not since the 2003 season has the boys track and field state team title left Bismarck.

The rest of North Dakota's Class A teams will have to wait another year to try and snap the streak, as Century locked up its sixth title in seven years on Saturday.

"It's outstanding, and I'm really proud of our kids," Century coach Justin Miller said. "We talked to them all week and all season that if we do things the right way, we'll have a chance at the end of the year. They came together at the right time and we got it done, and I couldn't be prouder of them."

After building an 18-point lead on West Fargo Sheyenne and a 29-point lead on Bismarck High through the first two days, Century (118 points) waited out both the Demons (second place, 85 points) and Mustangs (third place, 75.5 points) to claim the title.

With Saturday's morning events being sprint-focused, an area the Patriots were weak in this year while the Demons and Mustangs were strong, Century's lead over their closest competitors quickly shrank, but never quite disappeared.

"We knew that we would need some areas to score bigger than we were projected," Miller said. "We knew we had a chance in a couple events to get a lot of points. We knew there were a lot of finals on the last day, which was where a chunk of points would come in for some other teams.

"Hats off to Bismarck, Legacy, Sheyenne and a lot of the schools, they had talented teams and coaches and it was fun to compete against them. If you compete against good competition, you get the best out of your kids."

Century junior Ryan Brynjolfson was crucial to the win.

After joining teammate Jacob Burckhard on the podium thanks to a win in the long jump on Friday, Brynjolfson got a much-needed win for the Patriots in the high jump, hitting on an attempt at 6-4 that guaranteed him the title.

"I was pretty sore going up for my winning jump," Brynjolfson said. "I knew I had to do it for the team because it's a close one this year, and I pulled through, I guess.

"(Winning the long jump) was a bit of a surprise, honestly. I had confidence coming in, and with the long jump everything fit together."

Brynjolfson took a short break from the high jump to compete and finish second in the 110-meter hurdles, then closed out his day with taking the second leg of Bismarck's fourth-place 400 meter relay team.

"I just got done with the hurdles, and I was taking one thing at a time," Brynjolfson said. "It (felt) good to go out there and win some points for my team."

Other key point-scorers for the Demons were Drew Kelsch, who took third in the 200-meter dash; Chance Bowlinger, who finished second in the 800-meter run; and the Century 1600-meter relay team, who took second behind a state-record-setting effort by Fargo South.

"There were so many (athletes) that did amazing things this weekend," Miller said. "I could go on and on, we had a huge list of amazing kids that did a lot of amazing things. It was a fantastic effort by our boys.

"(That 1600-meter race) was an exciting race, it was fun to watch that one and see our boys go after it. They ran a top-five time, and it's not too often that you run a top-five all-time time and get second, but hats off to (Fargo South), that was a heck of a race on their part."

DAVIES RECLAIMS GIRLS TITLE

Last year, Century pulled off an upset by beating Fargo Davies by a point and ending the Eagles' run to a four-peat.

Behind a multitude of impressive performances, Davies returned to the top of the Class A girls track and field world in North Dakota Saturday, finishing with the top team score of 137.

"We (were) determined this year," Fargo Davies' Cece Deebom said. "We (didn't) want it to be that close again, and all the girls on the team have worked extremely hard for this meet."

Casual fans who attended the track and field meet were treated to a masterclass performance from the Eagles, particularly their junior star Deebom.

Winning the long jump (19-1) on Thursday was just her warm-up act, as Deebom won the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, and the 100-meter hurdles on Saturday, setting a new overall record in her 100-meter hurdles time.

"It's been a mix of trying to have fun and competing, trying to do my best to help our team get first this year," Deebom said. "I'm so blessed to have my coaches, because they keep me focused on one event at a time and getting through one event and then focusing on the next.

"It doesn't feel like that much, I like having a busy schedule because I'm used to it. Going from event to event can get tiring, but I wouldn't want it any other way."

Elsewhere for the Eagles, Camille Deringer took second in the javelin, Onya Kretchman and Cayla Sailer took second and third in the triple jump, Kate Laqua won the 300-meter hurdles and took third in the 400-meter dash, and to top it off, Davies took first in the 888 and 1600 relays.

"It's been crazy this year, especially because the weather has sucked," Deebom said. "We're all competing very well and it's fun to come back here and compete against each other and still have fun."

Century put up a good fight despite their defeat. The Patriots took second place with a 29-point margin over third-place Jamestown.

Hope Stein and Erin Palmer, two of Century's best track and field athletes, sent themselves off into the sunset with grace.

"My last event my senior year, I got to win," Stein said. "It's so special now, being a part of my team, is amazing. Erin ran some good races, our relays did good, we've surprised ourselves and worked hard this season. I'm happy with how it's come out."

Stein took third in the long jump on Thursday, seventh in the 100-meter hurdles (16.25), second in the high jump on Friday, and capped her career with a first-place finish in the triple jump (37-5) on Saturday.

"My past two years, I took second (in the triple jump)," Stein said. "I've been working hard towards this goal, and I'm happy I got to achieve it. It's been a lot of hard work and dedication, so I'm very happy.

"High jump went well, as well as long jump, I surprised myself in long jump. Hurdles was pretty good, so I'm happy with how it went this year."

Palmer, who received her second Senior Athlete of the Year award (with the first coming in girls swimming) at the conclusion of the meet, was just as good.

She ran the anchor leg of the 3200-meter relay Friday, which Century finished in second place in, then ran three events in the span of two hours Saturday afternoon.

But it was one race that she wasn't running that Palmer wished she could have run.

"It's bittersweet, I've been on the 1600 almost all the years I've been running for Century, so that's bittersweet not being able to end with that," Palmer said.

Palmer sandwiched a first-place finish in both the 400- and 800-meter runs around a third-place finish in the 200-meter dash.

"(My 800 time) wasn't the time I wanted, but I had a couple hard races before then so I gave it my all," Palmer said. "The 800 is a tough one after the 200 and 400, but I gave it my all and that's all you could ask for.

"I was happy with my first race, the 400, it's obviously hot so I had to keep hydrating throughout the day. On the 200, I ran about the same time as I did in prelims, so I was happy with that too. Then I was just trying to cap it off for our team, get more points, and the results were good."

Clearly holding back emotions, Palmer was grateful her final performance with Century had gone as well as it had.

"I couldn't think of a good way to end that," Palmer said. "I'm happy with my career at Century. There's been some trials and tribulations, but overall I'm so happy to be a part of this team and I couldn't think of a better way to end it.

"Definitely bittersweet, but I know my career doesn't end here."

NEWS AND NOTES

Legacy's boys 4x100-meter relay team took first, with Talen Farland, Reece Snow, Evan Hoffer, and Nathan Mathern winning the sprinting relay in a tidy 42.34.

Bismarck finished just behind the Sabers, with the team of Hudson Schroeder, Dawson Hawkinson, Jeran McNichols and Ty Allen finishing with a time of 42.73.

Acey Elkins of Mandan finished her state meet with a second-place finish behind Palmer in the 800-meter run.

Morgan Sheldon of Mandan took third in the 100-meter hurdles, while Anna Rader of Century took fourth. Sheldon also finished fifth in the 300-meter hurdles.

Legacy's Madison Berger took fifth in the pole vault. Mandan's Will Mickelson took second in the high jump.

West Fargo won the girls 4x100-meter relay (48.96).

Carson Hegerle of West Fargo won both the 100-meter dash and the 200-meter dash, then helped the Packers to second- and third-place finishes in the 800 and 400 relays.

Fargo South's Austin and Justin Zulu impressed on Saturday. Austin won the 400-meter dash while Justin took fourth in the 400-meter dash and sixth in the 200-meter dash, and both assisted the Bruins to wins in the 800 and 1600 relays.

Ethan Moe of Williston won the 800-meter run.

Carter Elde of Grand Forks Central won both the 300-meter and 110-meter hurdles.

Ethan Manock of Wahpeton edged out Logan Arason of Grand Forks Red River for the javelin title, with Manock tossing his spear 180-1 over Arason's 179-3.

Emma Briggs of West Fargo Sheyenne won the team's first girls individual state championship with her victory in the pole vault.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.