Century boys track and field team chasing repeat

Depth and talent led the Century boys track and field team to a lopsided win in the 2021 Class A state meet, beating second-place Bismarck High by more than 100 points.

Despite 20 athletes from that team graduating, the Patriots made it clear that their roster is reloaded for another state title run with a win at last Saturday's All-City indoor track meet.

"It's awesome (to be getting going again)," Century boys head coach Justin Miller said. "Our coaching staff missed it and our athletes missed it and it's nice to get going again and doing what we enjoy."

Despite the less-serious nature of indoor meets, the Patriots still put up nearly 150 points for a 41-point win over Bismarck (149-108).

The win was led by first-place finishes by Chance Bowlinger (400-meter dash), Brooks Turner (60-meter hurdles), the 4x400-meter relay crew (Bowlinger, Josh Berger, Nate Anderson, Jaxon Birst), Ryan Brynjolfson (high jump), Ayden Cermak (triple jump), and Lucas Schweigert (shot put).

"I was happy with where we're at," Miller said. "It was the first meet, and a lot of the indoor season is a chance to put kids into different events and see where they're at. It's nice to get their wheels back under them to get them ready for outdoor meets."

Being able to check out his athletes in competitions will allow Miller and his assistant coaches to determine exactly how much depth they have.

For the first look, however, he thinks they're doing OK.

"We have a really good group of underclassmen and athletes coming back from last year," Miller said. "Lucas Schweigert will be big in the throwing events, Brooks Turner will be good in the hurdles and jumps. We have a lot of guys that will fill in nicely, the interesting spot will be the ones that fill in the spots behind them."

Miller is well aware how important depth is to winning a team state championship.

While winning the 110-meter hurdles, the 4x400-meter relay, the 4x800-meter relay, the high jump, triple jump, and discus throw events at last year's state meet was obviously extremely helpful to their victory, just as important was finishing no worse than one athlete or relay inside the top 10 of 19 events.

The indoor meets early in the season are where championship depth is built.

"I think it's a good sign of what we can do in the outdoor meets," Miller said. "It's hard to say (where we might have lost depth) early on in the season, because we don't compete every athlete at indoor meets. It's hard to tell until you get to outdoors and have all 19 events happen."

Even during the early indoor events, it's also important for coaches to be keeping an eye on other teams and how they're scoring and where they're strongest.

Despite the sizable win in the first meet, Miller took notice of what the other Bismarck teams brought to the table.

"Bismarck and Legacy have good teams put together," he said. "They have a lot of talent that will be good at the end of the year."

This weekend presents an opportunity to get a wider look at the rest of the state as a vast majority of the Class A teams will descend on Fargo for the first big indoor meet of the year.

"We'd like them to go out there and compete," he said. "We'll try out some different combinations to see how they handle it, but the goal is to see how they hold up with the different number of events they'll do.

"We'll go to the indoor meet this weekend and we'll get to see the other teams from across the state."

Bismarck teams swept the top three spots at last year's state meet, and combined with Dickinson to earn four of the top five spots, with only West Fargo Sheyenne edging into fourth breaking up the hegemony of West Region teams.

The meet in Fargo Friday presents a golden early opportunity to see if the East will put up more of a fight at this year's state meet, distant though it may be.

"Fargo schools always put together good teams," Miller said. "But it's always hard to tell until you see them the first time."

