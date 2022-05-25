Century, Bismarck ready for tough state meet

Last year's one-point victory by Century over Fargo Davies broke a five-year, four-season hold on the top spot in girls track and field by the Eagles.

Now the Patriots look to start their own streak with a repeat at this weekend's state track and field meet at the MDU Community Bowl.

"Looking forward to the state meet, it should definitely be a battle," Century head coach Brennan Doan said. "Fargo Davies is going to be really good and they'll be tough to beat, they have talented girls in almost every event."

The win last season was the confluence of a number of different factors that broke in Century's favor.

That's something that will need to occur again if they want to make it a two-year streak with Davies having built themselves into a powerhouse.

"Last year's meet was pretty special, because I (came in) having us losing by over 40 points," Doan said. "So to walk away with the victory was exciting to say the least. We took some gambles with our entries, and luckily they all paid off.

"This year we'll need everything to fall in our favor again if we want a shot at winning state, but I'm excited to see how the girls do, because every year this time comes around, the girls have stepped up to the challenge."

Century got a good start in their postseason run last Saturday when they pushed through a poor weather day to take a 20-point win (147.33 to 127) over second-place Bismarck High.

"Any time you win a West Region title, it helps bring some momentum into state," Doan said. "I was happy with how the girls performed last weekend."

Erin Palmer and Hope Stein had particularly good days for the Patriots, as Palmer won the 200, 400, and anchored Century's winning 1600 relay team and Stein won both the high and triple jump.

"Hope Stein is awesome, she's extremely talented and she's running track and field at NDSU next year," Doan said. "As far as Erin Palmer goes, I can't say enough good things about her, she's been a phenomenal leader for our program over the last six years and I'm excited to see how she will cap off her high school career."

As for the Demons, their success at the West Region meet came from a team effort. Thirteen Bismarck individuals placed in the top five in at least one event, and all four of Bismarck's relay teams placed in the top five, despite no first-place finishers.

"The kids were motivated to persevere through the conditions," Bismarck High coach Dale Colby said. "We got a couple of girls qualified, we got a relay team qualified right at the end that hadn't been qualified, and the girls proved to themselves they could compete. It was fun.

"It's tough to single one person out because we had so many placers, our strength was we competed as a team."

This year's state track and field meet will look a little different for everyone in attendance, as the NDHSAA has moved from a two-day event to a three-day event.

While he and his team have yet to undergo the processes for the three-day event to know for sure, Doan is in favor of the change.

"Having three days will benefit all of the athletes," Doan said. "It spreads out some of the distance events, the mile and two mile are on different days, the jumping events will be spread out, which will eliminate some conflicts with the running events. It will give (the athletes) adequate time to recover between events and things won't be as crammed together."

"It's just like anything, you have to try it and see how it works," Colby said. "We've done many different things throughout the years to better the sport, and if this betters the sport, then it's good."

The three-day schedule at state still has a relatively light schedule on Thursday to start things off. After the opening ceremonies, the only track events taking place at the 800 meter relay prelims and the 3200 meter run finals.

On the field side of the schedule, the Class A girls compete in the long jump and shot put, while the Class A boys get started with pole vaulting, shot put, and long jump.

After sleet and snow even went as far as putting a slight pause on the festivities in Dickinson last weekend, the forecast for this weekend has plenty of sun. That's something Colby is plenty happy about.

"It's an interesting time of year, I remember we went to Pierre in the middle of April and it was 75 there, and on the way home we had to go through sleet and snow," Colby said. "Last weekend it was 40 degrees with sleet and snow. The weather should be good."

While the events are a little more spread out, the same limitations are still set on the number of events individuals can participate in.

Colby talked about the calculus that coaches have to do to gameplan where they put their athletes.

"For us, the big decision is how you can spread out your distance runners and jumpers," he said. "Every day has a throw, every day has a jump, every day has a distance race, so those are key components in making sure kids not only compete but get themselves ready for the next day."

While not quite at the level to compete with teams like Century and Fargo Davies, particularly with Century and Davies having athletes at the level of Erin Palmer and Cece Deebom, Colby talked about his team's goals for this weekend.

"Every year, it's a little different," he said. "For us, (our goal) is to find different ways to score points, and if you're in the top five in the state, that's a spot everyone competes for.

"There are a lot of good schools and every point matters. You can be the 16th-best time in the mile and have the run of your life and take eighth, and that can make or break being sixth or seventh. It's an unbelievable experience to be a part of."

