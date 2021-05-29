Cauthon, Harter give Kidder County triple jump sweep at state

Eleven years after Kidder County became the only Class B school to win Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards in the same season, it doubled up again on Saturday at the state track meet in Bismarck.

Senior Payton Cauthon and sophomore Kennedy Harter both took home championships in the triple jump at the MDU Resources Community Bowl. It’s the first time that has ever been done at Kidder County and maybe anywhere.

“This is the first year we’ve ever won both championships and I don’t know how many times it’s ever been done. It’s pretty cool,” Kidder County coach Kasey Kallenbach said. “They’re hard workers and willing to put in the time. They have some natural ability but they’re willing to work and do what we ask them to do.”

The same formula worked for Kidder County on the hardwood back in 2010, when Eli Benz and Adm Randall were voted the top basketball players by the state's media. This time, there was no vote, just head-to-head competition with the best jumpers in the state.

“It was really good, a lot of competition going in,” said Cauthon, who entered the meet third in qualifying with a 43-foot jump. “I knew all I had to do was get my phases right.”