When it comes down to the brass tacks, track and field may well be the sport in which coaches care the least, relatively speaking, about winning a region title.

That didn't mean the Bismarck High girls track and field coaching staff didn't celebrate a little after snapping Century's hold on the top spot in the West on Friday. For the Demons, it was their first Region title since 2017 and only the second time the Patriots have not won since 2010.

"For us to compete the way we did Friday, to walk away with a championship, that was special for our kids," Bismarck co-head coach Dale Colby said. "It goes to show how much effort they've put in. We've been through snowstorms, windstorms, school cancellations, smoke, it's been a long road and the girls have had a lot of resiliency getting through that stuff."

The Demons earned their program's ninth girls track and field region title thanks to two things, both of which will be crucial to any success the Demons want to have this weekend at the state meet: Running up their point total in field events and getting depth scoring in track events.

"It was a true team effort," Colby said. "We placed in 14 of the events and had a couple of first-placers and a lot of second and third places. To win a West Region championship was special."

One of the biggest reasons region titles in track and field mean so much less is because coaches don't always run their best athletes in their best events. Instead, they focus more on qualifying the last few athletes capable of point-scoring for them at state.

That will be a mental hurdle for the Demons to overcome, knowing that this weekend is where everybody will be putting their best foot forward.

The performance lists released Tuesday make Fargo Davies -- winner of four of the last five state titles as a team and featuring several of the best athletes in the state, including senior Bariborve, also known as Cece, Deebom -- a heavy favorite this season.

"Davies from the East is going to be the frontrunner for everyone to chase," Colby said. "Red River, us, Century, Minot, they all have positioned themselves for the state meet to compete against each other, chase Davies and see what happens."

Much like at the West Region meet, the Demons' hope of winning their sixth state title will come in the field events.

While the performance lists serve as only a guideline and not a rock-solid statement of fact as to which athletes will win each event, Bismarck High athletes are in the top five of their events in six of the seven field competitions.

"Our throwers have done a great job all year of staying consistent, staying strong," Colby said. "We have Katelyn Rath as our senior leader in that group, along with Tayla Andersen and Morgan Johnson-Colbert. Our shot, discus and javelin girls have done a great job, and our jumps, sprints and distance girls have competed hard."

Led in particular by event-pacers Katelyn Rath, Tayla Andersen, Morgan Johnson-Colbert, Alyson Krug, Jordyn Rood and Ajaye Gill, Bismarck has an enviable selection of athletes they should get a healthy crop of points from.

"All those girls, the one thing about them is that they work hard, they put in time in the offseason to get themselves ready," Colby said. "Some are multi-sport athletes and live in the weight room, and they're all good athletes, not just good track and field athletes.

"When you have that (athleticism) and mix in some good competition and wanting to do things for both the team and yourself, you have a great competitor, and that sums up what those girls are, they're all really competitive."

How hard the Demons will be able to push teams like Davies will be determined in the running events.

Zoe Reichenberger in the 3,200 is the only athlete for the Demons currently in the top five of any of the eight running events. Additionally, the Demons were unable to qualify a 1,600 relay team, and their only top-five relay team is their fourth-ranked 3,200 relay.

"All season the girls have qualified and found ways to meet their goals, and now this weekend it's time to compete," Colby said. "We have some girls in a slow heat of some of the races, and the challenge for them is to turn some heads, give their best, set a time and try and get on the podium.

"Our message for them is to find your way onto that podium, maybe by beating someone you haven't beaten all year, setting a time, getting a distance, one good jump. There's a lot of things that can happen at the state meet and you have to be focused."

This year's senior class is also a little special for the Demons and other coaches around the state.

Hitting the high school level in 2020, this year's seniors had their freshman season wiped out by COVID, and that's definitely changed things a little in the few years since.

"We had 26 as freshmen come out, and then COVID hit and we ended up with seven or so seniors from that group that finished it out," Colby said. "By all means they'll make it in life because they're great people to go through all that with what happened. Katelyn Rath, Neely Reichenberger, they're two seniors we've leaned on a lot for their being vocal and keeping kids together and having that presence as seniors."

But track meets aren't won on paper, and neither can that paper account for the weather, which is looking sultry and possibly wet.

"We've had 80-degree track meets and 36-degree track meets," Colby said with a chuckle. "You just try and get the kids hydrated, getting good sleep, eating the right foods and making sure your body is prepared. We're figuring the state meet will be offering pretty much everything in between what we've already had this year, with hot weather, lightning and wind."

CENTURY, LEGACY TO BATTLE ON BOYS SIDE

As with the girls, decisions have been made by the Class A boys track and field coaches, and lineups are now set.

Legacy and Century are looking to be right back near the top again, as they finished 1-2 at the West Region meet and have lineups chock-full of competitors.

"We know what Legacy has and what we have," Century head coach Justin Miller said. "It's fun to challenge our guys to see what they can do, and I'm excited for state to see what we can do.

"Our goals are always sophomore West Region, West Region and State, because those are meets to give your team confidence you hope they can carry through. But we also tell them to be realistic and that not everybody does what they should be doing at the region meet, so it's not necessarily indicative of what happens at state."

With Century looking to defend an 18-year streak of a Bismarck-team winning the title, and a run of six of the last seven by the Patriots, they will of course be the favorite unless and until someone can knock them from their perch.

Legacy -- who is the only other team besides the Patriots to have won a state title since 2015 -- appears best-suited to challenge for the gold.

"Legacy's good, they're super fast and we know they'll put up a lot of points in the short sprints and relays," Miller said. "They're going to be a hard team to beat."

Dylan McGlothlin, who was named West Region Senior Athlete of the Year and could well earn the state-wide honor Saturday, is the top seed in the 100, 200, and 400 dashes. Teammates Reece Snow, Talen Farland and Nathan Mathern will be in hot pursuit.

Century is hoping that their talents in the jumps, hurdles and other field events will carry them through. They are not entering a single contestant in the 100 dash, and are relying on Josh Berger (top-five in 400, 800), Brooks Turner (eighth in 200 dash, first in short hurdles), Ryan Brynjolfson (second in short hurdles), and Rivers Martin (seventh in long hurdles) to make some placement improvements.

"You can make predictions about what teams will do, and a lot are in tough positions with guys that are qualified in more than four events," Miller said. "It's all about where teams put kids to maximize points or take points away from other teams.

"There's a lot of conversations and strategies that go into it, and I trust my amazing coaching staff is going to make the best choices possible and we'll be ready on Thursday ready to put our best points forward and hopefully that works."

Along with Brynjolfson and Turner, who will both also get some work in the jumps, Jacob Burckhard, Evan Schmit, Jaxson Walz, Ole Taylor and Joel Edland are Century's hopes of putting up big points in the field events.

"Our senior guys took the next step (at West Regions) and showed us how we need to compete at these meets," Miller said. "They're leading by example and that makes all the guys underneath them want to try harder so they can be there as well."

While the order of events has changed a little from last season, it's still a three-day meet, something coaches and athletes alike are already appreciating in its second year.

"With another week of practice, you never know, kids come in on the edge of qualifying and end up placing at state," Miller said. "You never know what a kid's going to do when the opportunity comes around. Now we know what it's like to go in three days, it's not going to be perfect in the layout, but they're tweaking things to do the best they can for the kids.

"The athletes had a little more recovery last year and that had some better performances, and this year I think it'll be lights out."