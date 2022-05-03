 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bismarck girls claim BPS Invite win

  • 0

Last Thursday, it was the West Region boys track and field teams that found themselves in and around the Bismarck Community Bowl for a meet.

Tuesday, it was the girls teams that took to the Bowl, with Bismarck High taking home a win with 141 team points in the BPS Invite.

"Not a bad day," Bismarck head coach Tim Kolsrud said. "The West Region is always strong, and it's good to be able to compete against those girls that have worked hard. We get some good competition every time we go to a meet because of West schools."

The Howard Wood Relays in Sioux Falls this weekend are the next big event, so teams held athletes out of some of their best events on Tuesday.

The event where the absences were most notable was the 4x400 relay, where only Minot and Mandan fielded teams.

Century coach Brennan Doan talked about the reasoning behind holding some athletes out.

"Going down to the Howard Wood Relays this weekend will be a good test for our kids," Doan said. "It's a bigger meet with that state-type atmosphere to it, and that'll be a good experience for the kids and they'll have to perform under some pressure.

"I'm not a fan of competing in two meets a week, because you lose some valuable practice time. There were some things that we wanted to get done in practice this week that if we had those kids compete today, it wouldn't have allowed us to practice. We use practice days to work on technical aspects of events, so we're just trying to fine-tune those things."

While some athletes were held out of events, others were left in their team's lineup to continue on the path toward improving their times and results to try and qualify for state.

"I know for sure we have a qualifier in our long jump (Ajaye Gill, first place, 16-08.50)," he said. "She's been trying all year and got it done. We qualified a 4x200 relay today, they knocked off a considerable amount of time and hadn't qualified yet, so that was encouraging.

"Bayla Weigel in the 1600 and 3200 was competitive and it'll be fun to give her a shot at Howard Wood with some competition."

As one of the top contenders for the team title this season, Century had an out-of-the-ordinary fifth-place finish Tuesday.

The Patriots had just two scorers on the track side: Zoie Austin's fourth-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles and a fifth-place 4x100-meter relay team.

"Zoie Austin ran really well in the high hurdles," Doan said. "It was her first time running the varsity race, so (the hurdles) are up three more inches. She ran well, and she's only about a tenth off from qualifying in that event."

Century finishing fifth with 71 points was thusly almost entirely due to its performance in the field events.

Reese Turner took third in the high jump; Brynlie Thueson's second-place finish led the Patriots in the pole vault; four placed in the long jump, paced by a second-place finish by Hope Stein, and Gracyn Brennan won the triple jump.

"I'm happy to stay at the qualifying height and not regress," Thueson said of her 9-3 mark, which tied her personal record. "I can only get better from here."

It was a promising effort for Thueson, a junior.

"I think that I had a pretty fast runway today, which helped a lot," she said. "It helps get me up higher and I don't have to do as much work on top. I rocked back a little more today than usual. I probably should have kept my trail leg straight, because I have a problem with tucking it up."

With Emily Ash of Dickinson hitting a full foot higher than her to take home the gold, Thueson knows she has work to do going forward.

"My coach always tells me I need to rock back more so I can punch up and then punch out," she said. "I guess I also have a problem with looking at the bar too much, so I just shoot out instead of going up and being okay with not looking at it. My runway always needs to be pretty fast so I can get higher and my pole can fling me more."

While Century racked up points in the jumping events, Bismarck High put together an excellent day in the throws.

While D-I commit Anthonett Nabwe of Jamestown topped the shot put, javelin and discus throw, Bismarck placed second through sixth in the discus throw, led by Kaylynn Red Tomahawk's 135-1 throw, and second and fourth in the shot put, with Katelyn Rath taking second and Red Tomahawk fourth.

Those performances were enough to lift the Demons over Minot, which won the 100-meter dash, 4x100 relay, and 4x400 relay.

"We've got some girls that have worked hard and spent some time in the offseason on throws," Kolsrud said. "It's really good to see them reap the benefits of the work they've done in the past.

"Katelyn Rath, Kaylynn Red Tomahawk, Tayla Andersen, they're starting to show and things are clicking for them."

The boys track and field teams also competed Tuesday afternoon, taking the girls' place at Starion Sports Complex in Mandan.

Legacy took home its first team win of the season, tallying 190.5 points to finish well ahead of second-place Bismarck (137), third-place Century (120.5), and fourth-place Mandan (71).

Legacy's Talen Farland was the lone triple event winner of the day, taking home first in the 200 and helping the 4x100 and 4x200 relays to first-place finishes.

Double event winners included Legacy's Dylan McGlothlin (100, 4x100 relay), Evan Hoffer (4x100, 4x200 relays), and Nathan Mathern (4x100, 4x200 relays) and Century's Jaxsyn Olson (3200, 4x800 relay) and Jacob Burckhard (shot put, discus).

Other area winners included Bismarck's Brady Korsmo in the 800 and Jeran McNichols in the 110 hurdles, and Hudsen Sheldon of Mandan in the high jump.

MAR TRACK MEET

Girls

At Community Bowl

Team results

1. Bismarck 141. 2. Minot 125. 3. Mandan 91. 4. Jamestown 81. 5. Century 71. 6. St. Mary's 63. 7. Dickinson 43. 8. Legacy 41. 9. Watford City 38.

Individual results

100 dash: 1. MaLiah Burke, Min, 12.61. 2. Faith Brown, Min, 12.67. 3. Kendall Berg, Bis, 12.79. 4. Allysah Larson, Jam, 13.18. 5. Maicee Burke, Min, 13.21. 6. Cassy Praska, Bis, 13.26. 7. Rachel Nwankwo, Min, 13.35. 8. Kierra Orr, Min, 13.39.

200 dash: 1. Jazmin Barry, Dic, 25.77. 2. MaLiah Burke, Min, 26.29. 3. K. Berg, Bis, 26.39. 4. Brown, Min, 26.97. 5. Praska, Bis, 26.99. 6. Maicee Burke, Min, 27.34. 7. Acey Elkins, Man, 27.67. 8. Emily Ash, Dic, 27.72.

400 dash: 1. Eva Selensky, SM, 1:04.03. 2. Macee Franz, WC, 1:04.18. 3. Abigail Kapella, Man, 1:04.78. 4. Fallon Sampsel, WC, 1:05.73. 5. Alexis Gerving, SM, 1:05.76. 6. Emerson Carufel, Bis, 1:06.65. 7. Nevaeh Perez-Coleman, Min, 1:06.70. 8. Jessica Mogan, WC, 1:07.09.

800 run: 1. Elkins, Man, 2:23.49. 2. Hallie Nash, Min, 2:28.82. 3. Taya Fettig, Bis, 2:31.14. 4. Bayla Weigel, Bis, 2:32.38. 5. Aubrey Rost, Leg, 2:33.20. 6. Taylor Gabbert, Leg, 2:34.01. 7. Kylie Wald, SM, 2:34.18. 8. Abigail Eberle, SM, 2:35.04.

1600 run: 1. E. Selensky, SM, 5:30.09. 2. Eberle, SM, 5:40.12. 3. Wald, SM, 5:43.97. 4. Zoe Reichenberger, Bis, 5:44.85. 5. Rita Wise Spirit, Bis, 5:45.84. 6. Sophia Lade, Min, 5:47.52. 7. Amisa Miller, Min, 5:56.33. 8. Savanna Olson, WC, 5:56.79.

3200 run: 1. Jaelyn Ogle, WC, 11:51.61. 2. Leila Gregoire Dic, 12.05.41. 3. Scout Ulrickson, Min, 12:45.03. 4. Katie Olson, WC, 12:58.73.

100 hurdles: 1. Yolanda Nabwe, Jam, 15.17. 2. Morgan Sheldon, Man, 15.74. 3. Amy Stringer, Bis, 16.76. 4. Zoie Austin, Cen, 16.98. 5. Erin McLean, Min, 17.05. 6. Brenna Curl, SM, 17.28. 7. Hailey Markel, Man, 17.46. 8. Bernadette Belzer, Jam, 17.50.

300 hurdles: 1. Markel, Man, 48.98. 2. Julia Skari, Jam, 49.65. 3. McLean, Min, 49.79. 4. Stringer, Bis, 50.33. 5. Belzer, Jam, 50.67. 6. Y. Nabwe, Jam, 51.28. 7. Haley Conklin, Min, 52.29. 8. Sadie Stevenson, Dic, 52.98.

4x100 relay: 1. Minot (MaLiah Burke, Brown, Nwankwo, Maicee Burke), 50.95. 2. Jamestown, 51.25. 3. Mandan, 52.81. 4. St. Mary's, 53.60. 5. Century, 54.06. 6. St. Mary's B, 1:03.44. 7. Dickinson, DQ.

4x200 relay: 1. Bismarck (Praska, K. Berg, Ajaye Gill, Katelyn Luther), 1:48.91. 2. Minot, 1:50.85. 3. St. Mary's, 1:53.03. 4. Mandan, 1:54.13. 5. Century, 1:57.28.

4x400 relay: 1. Minot (Mandy Schmidt, Conklin, Gwen Jarvis, Nash), 4:32.47. 2. Mandan (Anna Bendish, Harper Wilkens, Cyera Moore, Markel), 4:37.00.

4x800 relay: 1. Bismarck (Dalila Sharp, Weigel, Sophia Ness, Fettig), 10:11.78. 2. Watford City, 10:16.05. 3. Minot, 10:33.60. 4. Dickinson, 10:34.53. 5. Mandan, 10:34.66. 6. Legacy, 10:41.70. 7. Bismarck B, 11:11.19.

High jump: 1. Morgan Sheldon, Man, 5-01.00. 2. Adison Sagaser, Leg, 5-01.00. 3. Reese Turner, Cen, 4-11.00. 4. Hunter Petersen, Jam, 4-11.00. 5. Lexi Hagen, Bis, 4-11.00. 6. Nwankwo, Min, 4-09.00. 7. Jewell Berg, Cen, 4-09.00. 8. Macy Crane, Leg, 4-09.00.

Pole vault: 1. Ash, Dic, 10-03.00. 2. Brynlie Thueson, Cen, 9-03.00. 3. Alyson Krug, Bis, 9-03.00. 4. Alexa Evanger, Leg, 8-09.00. 5. Rachel Dunlop, Cen, 8-03.00. 6. Jane Hubbard, Bis, 7-09.00. 7. Rachel Crouse, Cen, 7-09.00.

Triple jump: 1. Gracyn Brennan, Cen, 34-01.00. 2. Kendra King, Dic, 33-05.50. 3. Petersen, Jam, 33-03.00. 4. Londyn Dschaak, Cen, 33-00.00. 5. Kennedy Marcus, Bis, 32-11.00. 6. Madi Colby, Leg, 32-06.50. 7. Ashlyn Nielsen, Min, 32-05.00. 8. Skari, Jam, 32-02.00.

Long jump: 1. Gill, Bis, 16-08.50. 2. Hope Stein, Cen, 16-07.00. 3. McKayla Lindbo, Man, 16-01.50. 4. Brennan, Cen, 16-00.00. 5. Dschaak, Cen, 15-11.00. 6. Autumn Bossert, Leg, 15-10.50. 7. Kierra Orr, Min, 15-10.50. 8. Grace Lang, Cen, 15-05.50.

Shot put: 1. Anthonett Nabwe, Jam, 45-06.00. 2. Katelyn Rath, Bis, 38-09.00. 3. Elsie Hardy, Min, 37.00.00. 4. Kaylynn Red Tomahawk, Bis, 36-07.00. 5. Julia Clements, Leg, 36-03.00. 6. Abby Fletcher, Cen, 35-11.00. 7. Aliya Selensky, Leg, 35-08.50. 8. Tayla Andersen, Bis, 34-10.00.

Discus throw: 1. A. Nabwe, Jam, 149-01. 2. Red Tomahawk, Bis, 135-01. 3. Andersen, Bis, 120-01. 4. Raya Rood, Bis, 119-08. 5. Rath, Bis, 118-09. 6. Lizzy Kerzman, Bis, 114-00. 7. Hardy, Min, 112-09. 8. Berlyn Lindbo, Leg, 108-00.

Javelin throw: 1. A. Nabwe, Jam, 128-07. 2. Bendish, Man, 122-10. 3. Mya Sheldon, Man, 118-05. 4. Curl, SM, 111-07. 5. A. Selensky, Leg, 108-03. 6. Gerving, SM, 107-10. 7. Dru Bogden, Min, 107-07. 8. Morgan Johnson-Colbert, Bis, 103-07.

BOYS

At Starion Sports Complex, Mandan

Team results

1. Legacy 190.5. 2. Bismarck 137. 3. Century 120.5. 4. Mandan 71. 5. Minot 57.5. 6. St. Mary's 47. 7. Dickinson 36. 8. Jamestown 31.5. 9. Watford City 22. 10. Hazen 6.

Individual results

100 dash: 1. Dylan McGlothlin, Leg, 11.35. 2. Dawson Hawkinson, Bis, 11.40. 3. Reece Snow, Leg, 11.81. 4. Evan Hoffer, Leg, 11.82. 5. Drew Kelsch, Cen, 11.84. 6. Karsyn Jablonski, Man, 11.97. 7. Trinity Anderson, Man, 11.99. 8. Manasseh Boakye, Min, 12.05.

200 dash: 1. Talen Farland, Leg, 22.89. 2. Hudson Schroeder, Bis, 23.10. 3. Anderson, Man, 23.68. 4. Drew Henriksen, Bis, 23.79. 5. Colby Fleck, SM, 23.85. 6. Jeran McNichols, Bis, 24.00. 7. Dakota Cluchie, WC, 24.06. 8. Austin White, Leg, 24.28.

400 dash: 1. Jacob Renz, Cen, 51.11. 2. Isaac Felchle, SM, 51.42. 3. McGlothlin, Leg, 51.60. 4. Cayden Kraft, Leg, 51.65. 5. Chase Knoll, Leg, 52.10. 6. Charles Humann, Bis, 52.60. 7. Daniel Santos, Min, 53.41. 8. Ethan Brintnell, SM, 53.57.

800 run: 1. Brady Korsmo, Bis, 1:58.74. 2. Parker Hintz, Bis, 1:59.18. 3. Ian Busche, Hazen, 1:59.63. 4. Ivar Martell, Leg, 2:02.73. 5. Joseph Eberle, SM, 2:03.52. 6. Benjamin Harris, Min, 2:04.91. 7. Gavyn Graham, Cen, 2:05.04. 8. Noah Cowley, Bis, 2:06.80.

1600 run: 1. AJ Ash, Dic, 4:39.56. 2. Truitt Brannan, Leg, 4:41.30. 3. Dalton Fleckenstein, Leg, 4:41.63. 4. Eberle, SM, 4:44.63. 5. Breydyn Schlabsz, Cen, 4:46.81. 6. Brody Ferderer, Cen, 4:50.22. 7. Brett Hetland, Cen, 4:52.01. 8. Zachary Stair, Cen, 4:59.53.

3200 run: 1. Jaxsyn Olson, Bis, 10:29.65. 2. Djiby Diallo, Bis, 10:42.10. 3. Tanner Edwards, WC, 10:48.49. 4. Kyle Marcotte, SM, 10:51.78. 5. Raine Skjod, Man, 10:59.30. 6. Nathan Schroeder, Cen, 11:06.63. 7. Kade Warren, Leg, 11:18.88. 8. Ian Butman, Man, 11:25.17.

110 hurdles: 1. McNichols, Bis, 15.44. 2. Jordan Kellogg, Cen, 15.54. 3. Aiden Sagaser, Leg, 16.34. 4. Anthony Brown, Min, 16.34. 5. Hudsen Sheldon, Man, 16.44. 6. Nicholas Pegors, Leg, 16.64. 7. Zach Brown, Min, 16.94. 8. Leighton Fergel, Cen, 17.04.

300 hurdles: 1. Preston Kroeber, Jam, 42.35. 2. Sagaser, Leg, 42.46. 3. Kaden Selle, Dic, 42.65. 4. Nicholas Schulz, Leg, 43.53. 5. Kellogg, Cen, 43.57. 6. Cody Dirk, Leg, 43.59. 7. Sheldon, Man, 43.80. 8. Ethan Dennis, WC, 43.86.

4x100 relay: 1. Legacy (Farland, McGlothlin, Evan Hoffer, Nathan Mathern), 42.67. 2. Jamestown, 44.91. 3. Minot, 45.08. 4. Century, 45.99. 5. St. Mary's, 46.72. 6. Watford City, 46.89.

4x200 relay: 1. Legacy (Snow, Farland, Hoffer, Mathern), 1:29.43. 2. Mandan, 1:33.81. 3. St. Mary's, 1:34.44. 4. Minot, 1:34.66. 5. Watford City, 1:35.70. 6. Bismarck, 1:37.50.

4x400 relay: 1. Legacy (Knoll, Sagaser, Weston Snyder, Kraft), 3:36.55. 2. Minot, 3:36.57. 3. Bismarck, 3:42.14. 4. Dickinson, 3:43.96. 5. Mandan, 3:46.92. 6. Century, 3:50.64. 7. Watford City, 3:53.10.

4x800 relay: 1. Bismarck (Olson, Peyton Sims, Diallo, Tyler Wahl), 8:54.57. 2. Legacy (Colton Ruud, Eric Hasby, Kade Warren, Calvin Sprenger), 8:58.25. 3. Century (Zach Jeffers, Ben Fryhling, N. Schroeder, Luke Larson), 9:17.23.

High jump: 1. Sheldon, Man, 5-10.00. 2. Will Mickelson, Man, 5-10.00. 3. Ethan Stotz, Bis, 5-08.00. 3. Kyler Scott, Bis, 5-08.00. 5. Gavyn Nygren, Leg, 5-06.00. 5. Kale Schommer, Cen, 5-06.00. 5. Devin Beach, Jam, 5-06.00. 5. Logan Conklin, Min, 5-06.00.

Pole vault: 1. Adam Nychyporuk, Leg, 14-00.00. 2. Jack Homiston, Dic, 13-00.00. 3. Benett Carlson, Dic, 13-00.00. 4. Alec Wardner, Bis, 12-00.00. 5. Keaton Reinke, Min, 12-00.00. 6. Gavin Maher, Bis, 11-06.00. 7. Jonathan Nistler, Cen, 11-00.00. 8. Jimmy Shar, Leg, 10-00.00.

Long jump: 1. Ayden Price, SM, 21-07.00. 2. Brett Lacombe, Leg, 20-09.50. 3. Divine Okorn, Min, 20-07.00. 4. Seth Nelson, Cen, 20-02.00. 5. Zander Albers, Leg, 19-10.50. 6. Derek Schlittenhardt, Leg, 19-10.50. 7. Rylee Boomer, WC, 19-10.00. 8. Kaiden Richter, Dic, 19-09.50.

Triple jump: 1. Albers, Leg, 41-04.00. 2. Okorn, Min, 41-02.50. 3. Beach, Jam, 41-01.00. 4. A. Brown, Min, 21-00.50. 5. Ayden Cermak, Cen, 40-05.00. 6. Lacombe, Leg, 40-04.00. 7. Jalen Strickland, WC, 40-03.50. 8. Logan Miller, Leg, 39-04.00.

Shot put: 1. Jacob Burckhard, Cen, 53-11.00. 2. Lucas Schweigert, Cen, 50-07.00. 3. Joel Edland, Cen, 48-11.00. 4. Brackston Kemmet, Leg, 47-11.00. 5. Thomas Allmer, Jam, 46-09.00. 6. Jaxson Walz, Cen, 46-03.50. 7. Jack Shaffer, Bis, 46-00.00. 8. Brayden Moran, Bis, 43-10.00.

Discus throw: 1. Burckhard, Cen, 152-02. 2. Schweigert, Cen, 141-09. 3. Walz, Cen, 140-03. 4. Rayce Gullicks, Leg, 133-08. 5. Jake Hettinger, Bis, 133-08. 6. Sam Burr, Man, 130-08. 7. Shaffer, Bis, 129-07. 8. Allmer, Jam, 127-08.

Javelin throw: 1. Preston Lemar, Bis, 159-08. 2. Aaron Grubb, Man, 158-11. 3. Stotz, Bis, 151-05. 4. Brenden Palmer, Man, 146-10. 5. Miller, Leg, 140-10. 6. Devin Heaton, Leg, 140-05. 7. Hunter Corbin, Man, 131-08. 8. Burr, Man, 131-05.

