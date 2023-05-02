Field events, particularly throwing events, have been a strength of Bismarck public schools in track and field meets in recent years.

Tuesday at the Bowl, local talent put on a show that indicates they're going to make plenty of noise again this year.

"We had a lot of guys that did events they don't normally do today, because we're trying to figure out where everybody is at," Century boys track and field head coach Justin Miller said. "The guys rose to the occasion, did what we were hoping they would, and now we're figuring out where they'll be at the end of the year.

"This was a great day, if every track meet could be like this, that would be great," Miller said. "Selfishly as the throws coach I would have liked a little more wind to help our throws out, but this might have been the nicest day we have all season."

Katelyn Rath had one of her better days so far for the Demons in the shot put and discus. The senior won both events with throws of 39 feet, one inch in the shot put and 118 feet, eight inches in the discus.

With an unusual order in the meet -- the girls started with discus and then moved to shot put -- it wasn't the best day for Rath, particularly in the shot put, but it was one good enough to help her team to 228.50 points and a win.

"We normally do shot first, so my arm is feeling a little weak," Rath said. "I didn't perform my best in the shot, but it's OK. I'm saving up energy for state, I guess. It's rewarding, but a first-place title isn't everything, I'll still be going back to find things to improve on.

"It feels good because days like this are what I've worked for since middle school throwing, and it's crazy to think of how far I've come. I'm going to keep pushing myself to be the best I can be."

Rath participated at state last year in both events, but finished in the teens in both events.

This offseason, Rath focused on building up both the physical and mental side of her game.

"I do a lot of mental preparation, because I normally psych myself out," Rath said. "That's what happened to me last year at state. This year has been better, because I've gained a lot of mental toughness, and I've translated that into the weight room and that's translated from there to out here.

"I've worked on using what I know, calming myself down before I throw, and knowing that I know what to do. I just need to get up and do it."

Rath's best attempt in the shot put was her final throw of the day, which speaks to her mental improvements in particular, according to the senior.

"Shot put is my most improved," Rath said. "I was constantly lifting, constantly working on technique. Years before, I'd get so down on myself if I didn't start strong. I'd dig myself in a hole mentally and if I didn't start off with my best throw, there was no coming up from there.

"This year, I've gotten a lot more mentally tough and become more confident in myself that I can still perform well even if I have a bad throw."

Rath was just one reason that Bismarck dominated the field events on their way to a meet victory.

Getting wins from Jordyn Rood in the high jump, Alyson Krug in the pole vault, Ajaye Gill in the triple jump, and Cambrie Fischer in the javelin, alongside Rath's pair of wins paced the Demons. Eden Fridley's triumph for Century in the long jump was the lone victory for a non-BHS athlete.

Even Fridley's win was closely contested. Gill came just an inch shy of tying Fridley's top leap of 17 feet, one inch.

"This is the first time in team history we have two girls throwing over 40 feet, me and Tayla Andersen," Rath said. "This is also the first time where we have three girls, including myself, Tayla, and Raya Rood, throwing over 120 in the discus. Lizzy Kerzman, Mya Williams, Morgan Johnson-Colbert, she just qualified today.

"It's amazing how much Bismarck throwing has grown and girls throwing is a very supportive group of girls, every time we're throwing you hear your teammates and it travels through all of us and we feed off all of it."

While Bismarck's depth showed on the girls side, on the boys side, it was Century that demonstrated the talent pool they're hoping to ride to a title at the end of the season.

"We returned a lot of guys from last year, and we have a batch of guys coming up behind them too," Miller said. "It's good to have good athletes on your team, because when you have them you're competing against them in practice every day. It's good when throwing across the state is competitive, because it helps our guys stay on their toes and know they have to keep going."

Riding wins from Evan Schmit in the shot put, Ryan Brynjolfson in the high jump, and five wins in track events (100 dash, 200 dash, 400 relay, 800 relay, 1600 relay), the Patriots beat out Bismarck for top spot, 247.50-223.

"It was impressive across the board," Miller said. "Bismarck and Legacy are always going to be there. We've all been kinda taking turns, with different guys and teams taking turns to excel, and that's fun to have, because when the year runs down, you know every throw has to count a different way, and it's great to have that in local competition."

Schmit topped defending state champion and teammate Jacob Burckhard for the top spot in the shot Tuesday, a rare jumping of one of the state's best.

Schmit beat out Burckhard with an attempt of 54-07.50, topping Burckhard's 53-08.50.

"I thought I threw OK compared to the last few meets," Schmit said. "Had to step it up a little to get past Burck, pretty big milestone there."

"We knew Schmit had the ability to do that," Miller said. "It was just a matter of time for him to hit that kind of throw in a meet. Burckhard has just been consistent, and you want to see that consistency going down the stretch."

In fact, Burckhard was second in both of his events Tuesday, along with a second-place finish to Schmit in shot put. Burckhard was topped by an impressive finals throw of 156-10 by Bismarck's Jack Shaffer in the discus.

"Jack Shaffer has a lot of potential in discus and shot put. If he gets that, he's really good," Schmit said. "Me and Burck, we haven't talked a lot about shot, but I know we're both competitive, even if we don't show it. We'll be going at it against each other particularly in shot.

"He has a good shot of being state champion again in shot, but I definitely feel like I'm a contender."

Schmit has worked hard to improve in his events, but more work is ahead for him in the discus, where he took 13th Tuesday.

"Got a lot of work to do on discus," Schmit said. "Didn't do very well there today. I struggled with staying in the ring. I've had trouble with sectoring, I've had trouble aiming the discus for whatever reason, and I don't know why."

As with most sports these days, improvements for Schmit in the discus will come via video work.

"Coaches will watch a lot of video, and we'll watch some too to get an idea of what's going wrong," Schmit said. "We can sit there for hours and just watch everything and taking notes to compare and contrast with the coaches."

The Patriots placed 14 athletes in the top eight of the three throwing events Tuesday, with Daniel Walker and Ole Taylor going two-three for the Patriots in the javelin.

"It's amazing, I love the competition," Schmit said. "Couldn't ask for better teammates. It'll be a fun year in state this year, and even out in the East a lot of guys are having good years."

It's been a busy week for many of the local teams.

Just since last Thursday, the local squads have participated in either the BPS Invite or the Mandan MAR meet last Thursday, then the Elite 90 meet Saturday, and then Tuesday's public school invite at the Bowl.

"Lots of busy meets, missing a lot of school," Schmit said. "Though it's not much different than if we just had practice. Lot of stuff for us."

The craziness isn't over yet.

This weekend brings a trip to South Dakota, Sioux Falls more specifically, for the running of the crowded Howard Wood Relays.

"Having this many meets in that short amount of time tests the durability of your athletes," Miller said. "You pretty much have to do recovery days to keep the guys stable, and that does kinda mess with practice. It's nice though to see how the athletes handle it, because with state now being three days, it's more of a grind, so busy weeks like this can help prepare for that. If we can get track meets in, we'll take it."