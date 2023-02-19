For the first time, four state wrestling titles were up for grabs over the weekend in Fargo.

It seemed only right that Bismarck High, the team that has dominated North Dakota wrestling almost since it started, would be the first team to hold all four titles at the same time.

While individual and dual team titles are all but old hat for the Bismarck boys team, the Demon girls had a pair of welcome firsts for their program, beating Minot by 20 points for the individual title Friday evening (189-169) and sweeping their way to the first-ever girls state duals title as the No. 3 seed out of the West.

"It was a very nerve-wracking couple of days," Bismarck girls wrestling head coach Scott Knowlen said. "We knew things (in the individual tournament) would be ultra-tight with Minot. [...] We expected our (semifinal) dual with Minot to be the toughest, because they beat us 42-33 in the regular season without a couple of their best wrestlers."

Individually, Bismarck High's two teams won a total of three individual titles: Ben DeForest won at 120 pounds for the boys and LJ (160) and Julia Araujo (110) made it two years in a row of a sibling pair winning titles.

"They didn't put in much time on the mat," Bismarck boys co-head coach Jeff Schumacher said of DeForest and LJ Araujo. "They got plenty of back points and pins, so they weren't on the mat too long. They won their titles fairly easily."

"Julia is definitely special," Knowlen said. "She's an up-and-coming talent on the girls side that people are recognizing is special, a lot like they did with LJ in his first year or two. [...] She ran through 110 like it was easy, but there was a lot of talent at that weight, there were 10-12 girls that could have placed. It was an even and competitive weight class."

Where the Demons shined this weekend, at least in the individual tournament, was in their seeming constant ability to have one of their wrestlers make it to the podium, from first down to eighth.

The Demons placed 11 wrestlers on the podium in the boys tournament and 12 on the girls side. The boys had just their two winning finalists, while the Demon girls had four finalists including Araujo.

"We knew after the first day that we were sitting pretty good," Knowlen said. "If someone had told me we'd have 12 state placers, including four in the finals, that would, to me, have been a good start for a winning effort. We knew the potential we had, and we ended up coming pretty close to the maximum of it."

"We did pretty well in the individual tournament," Schumacher said. "Our guys placed right about where we expected them to be, and exceeded expectations and their seeding a couple of times, which was a good deal for us. The kids came out and wrestled hard."

As coaches are, Schumacher and Knowlen were all too happy to talk up the depth that won them a title on Friday.

"Easton Egeberg is a small heavyweight, so him taking seventh, that was a great weekend for him," Schumacher said. "He helped us win in the duals, especially against Century, so as a sophomore, he had a great weekend. Braeden Halverson (fifth at 120 pounds) got in as an alternate, so he had a heck of a run for us."

"Maggie Thielges defaulted to our other wrestler at 115 for a sixth-place finish, but she was a seventh grader that still managed to take sixth," Knowlen said. "I think there's good things coming from her down the road. I'll give a shoutout to Taeghan Rittenbach, one of our team captains, she was wrestling up all year while being about the same size as Cambrie Feist (Bismarck's 120 pound wrestler). For her to pick up some of the wins she got over the weekend despite being outsized, that was a moment of good senior leadership for us."

But then as it does, the weekend came down to the dual tournament on Saturday.

On the boys side, Bismarck started off its run to a title by breezing through a pair of East Region teams in third-seeded West Fargo (48-13 win) and first-seeded West Fargo Sheyenne (51-15 win).

"We thought we matched up well with them," Schumacher said. "We felt we could run up a lineup and win those."

Then it came down to a rematch with Century in the state championship match.

With the two teams being so familiar with each other, and featuring a ton of top-end talent, it wasn't going to be an easy title match.

Until, well, it sort of was.

"In the finals, we took a look at our lineups and knew we'd have a tough time with Century," Schumacher said. "Then we shot out of the blocks well and started off 30-0."

Taking just six matches to secure a winning margin of points, the Demons got pins from Ayden Schlafman and Egeberg to start at 220 and 285, then Cade Nieuwsma won an exciting match against Century's Grady Iverson at 106, and the Demons were off and running.

Hudson Egeberg (113), DeForest (120), and Araujo (170) won by pin for the Demons, who also got a decision win by Carson Lardy (126) and a major decision win from Dylan Kostelecky (145) for good measure.

"We won three in a row that were toss-ups or in that toss-up area to start," Schumacher said. "We got that big one in OT, and we were pumped after that. When we won that one, we figured we'd be hard to beat."

Kaden DeCoteau (138), Cole Radenz (182), and Jax Gums (160) finished their senior years with pins for Century, which beat the East's No. 2 seed Fargo Davies 62-15 and won an exciting semifinal rematch with the West's top seed Williston 36-22 to make the finals.

Ole Taylor won by tech fall against Bridger Owens in the final bout, but it wasn't quite enough for the title-hopeful Patriots.

"We don't care who we face for a state title," Schumacher said. "We're just happy to be there and take on anybody who is there. We figured we only needed a few more wins (after starting 30-0), and we figured we had a good matchup at 145 and again with LJ, because any time he takes the mat it's a good matchup for us."

Matchups were the name of the game on the girls side.

While the boys have a history of domination at the state tournament, this year on the girls side would set the tone for years to come as to who would take home the original state duals title after Central Cass broke the ice on the individual title last season.

Bismarck started with the East No. 2 seed Carrington, and with wins in seven of the first eight weights by either forfeit or fall, Bismarck earned an easy 57-16 win to advance to the semifinals in a win Knowlen himself admitted was wider than he expected.

That set the Demons up for a dual -- and duel -- with region foe Minot.

"I thought we had a really good regional, and Minot still beat us by half a point," Knowlen said. "No question in my mind that was going to be our toughest dual."

The Demons ended up winning their matchup with Minot 48-21, and it came largely because the Demons flipped a number of results that had frustrated them all season.

"That semifinal match was about the best we have wrestled all year," Knowlen said. "I can't articulate how amazed I was with that effort. Many of these girls beat girls that had winning records against them, or had never beaten them before. That showed the girls really bought into everything we've been talking about, with our preparation, physically and mentally, and it definitely showed."

Knowlen ticked through the flips: Danijah Moore had pinned Bismarck heavyweight Brinley Buechler in the quarterfinals; Buechler flipped it in the duals. Monica Boakye had given Bismarck's 100 pounder, Izzy Owens, trouble for a lot of the season; Owens pinned her in the quarterfinals of the individual tournament, then won a crazy back-and-forth 18-14 decision in the dual.

Seventh-grader Maggie Thielges stepped up and took down Elizabeth Mortensen at 110, after Mortensen had placed fifth at 105. Bismarck hadn't beaten Minot's 125-pounder, Kylee Yetter, with any of their wrestlers; Kassidi Monroe took her down in a 5-2 decision.

Again and again the Demons won matches they weren't favored in. The more they won, the more confidence they gained.

"That semifinal win is going to stick with me for a while," Knowlen said. "It's just incredible how they did. Dual meets are funny; they're a little different from the individual tournament, because you can get your team on a roll, and it can just start to snowball into an avalanche. That's the sense I got when we started to knock off wins against Minot."

With a somewhat unexpected win over Minot behind them, the Demons faced off against the team that, along with Legacy and Minot, had formed the top four girls teams in the state during these first two years of competition: Central Cass.

"We haven't wrestled them (in a dual) before," Knowlen said. "I was thinking it could be touch and go. We knew it would be a tall order for us to be competitive at 250 and 100 (Central Cass' two individual state champions wrestled at 100 and 250), but Brinley had Catie (Sinner, Central Cass' heavyweight state champion) on her back twice before giving up the pin."

The fight Buechler showed against Sinner, as well as Izzy Owens putting up a valiant effort in a pin-loss to state champion Anna White, kept Bismarck on the positive side.

Trailing 18-6 after Cambree Anderson had started with a win at 190 and the Demons having forfeited at 105, Bismarck ripped off wins by forfeit or pin in nine of the final 10 weight classes, and gave up just three points in their one loss, to finish with a surprisingly large title win, 60-21.

"Towards the end of their lineup, (Central Cass) had a couple of girls hurt that I didn't know about, I think their 155-pounder got hurt," Knowlen said. "I wasn't expecting the margin of victory to be what it was in either the semis or the finals, but the girls rose to the occasion."

Highlighting the kind of effort that Bismarck needed to come out with a championship as the third seed from the West, Knowlen pointed at one of his wrestlers in particular.

"Madison Reems (at 135), didn't have the greatest individual tournament, she's one of the few girls we had who didn't finish around her seeding," Knowlen said, referencing Reems' eighth-place finish after starting the tournament as a sixth seed. "She hadn't beaten the Central Cass girl (Lois Schneider) and has had a tough time with the Minot girl (Haleigh Carr).

"She was a big underdog in the Minot match and an underdog in the Central Cass match, and she won them both. We didn't have anything locked up when she took the mat, and while her wins didn't make it a done deal, she helped us get over the hump by beating two girls she hadn't beaten before. That's tough to do."

Knowlen is proud that the Demons will now spend the next calendar year holding all four wrestling titles, having spent a long career as the Bismarck boys head wrestling coach before taking on the girls program the last two years.

"We're all great buddies, the boys staff and our staff," Knowlen said. "We all supported each other, which made it super fun for us to sweep the four titles. We got a lot of photos with everybody together. It was fun seeing them win and winning alongside them."

The state title win seems to have energized Knowlen for the years ahead in Bismarck girls wrestling.

"Duals have a special place in Bismarck High wrestling," he said. "Ever since the inception of the duals tournament (on the boys side), Bismarck has been wrestling for it. We've never not gone for the championship. For us to begin the girls dual meet championship (era) with a win, it gives me an incentive to try and develop the same kind of tradition (of winning) we established for the boys."

As for Schumacher, he heads into the offseason knowing that while there is work to do to keep his team at the same high level it has been at the past few years, the Demons are in a bright spot with the talent they return.

"We've got a great returning corps," he said. "We've got a lot of kids coming back and some coming in that we're excited about."

CHANGES COULD BE COMING

The scene of wrestling next year could look different.

While only a preliminary vote, a motion to shrink the number of weight classes from 14 to 13 was reportedly narrowly approved by the coaches after the conclusion of the state tournament.

While Schumacher didn't express much in the way of strong feelings about the outcome of the vote, Knowlen was open about being one of the coaches to vote against the proposal.

"I don't like it," Knowlen said. "Our sport is growing, especially growing in Bismarck, and the way I see it, (going from 14 to 13 weight classes) is going to take away opportunities for girls to wrestle with the loss of a weight class. We'll just have to adjust."

One thing that Knowlen is hoping to do is get a JV program going to help compensate for the potential loss of a weight class.

"If we develop a junior varsity program, we can keep all the girls interested in the sport without losing them for a lack of participating," Knowlen said. "At the moment, I can put as many girls in tournaments as I want, up to three in a weight class, but if we continue moving this way, we're going to start having limits on the number of girls who can participate and have in a lineup.

"I do understand why coaches want to go to 13 weight classes, because there are a lot of programs that don't have the numbers we do, so there has to be compromise (between coaches who want 14 and those who want 13)."

NOTES

West Fargo Sheyenne beat Williston for third place in the Class A tournament, 42-26. Minot took fifth with a 48-18 win over Fargo Davies.

Lisbon won their fifth straight Class B title with a 47-23 defeat of second-seeded South Border.

New Salem-Almont was third, beating Central Cass 50-24. Velva finished fifth with a win over Hettinger-Scranton in the consolation final.

Minot took third over Legacy in the girls tournament thanks to criteria after the two teams tied 39-39. Grand Forks beat Century in the seventh-place match, 40-36. Fargo was fifth with a 45-28 victory over Carrington.