Steady play leads Century to sweep of Legacy, championship match

One constant has been present in the past 11 Class A state volleyball championship games: Century High School being there.

Friday night extended the streak to 12, as the Patriots overcame a late Legacy surge to sweep the Sabers in straight sets, 25-23, 25-19, 26-24.

"I thought we had great moments," Century head coach Jamie Zastoupil said. "Then we had some moments where we gave up some runs, especially in the third set. Some things to clean up for the title game, but the girls did a good job of overcoming the pressure that has been put on us."

Legacy has relied on energy and momentum to drive its high points this season.

That energy helped keep the first set tight, with plenty of ties and lead changes between the familiar rivals.

"A big difference between us and Legacy this season is that they have that senior leadership," Zastoupil said. "We have great seniors on our team, but they haven't had the experience, which showed through at times."

But it was the Patriots that got the job done. Century ended the set on an incredible recovery play and a winning effort at the net with Legacy attacking.

"This was our third time playing them, and it's always fun to play people you know," hitter Claire Bauman said. "It's good to have a back-and-forth game. There are a lot of emotions in the first set, everyone is nervous and uptight, it usually takes a set to get into your groove and get momentum."

Communication errors and a missing block at the net allowed Legacy's offense to flourish in the first set. The Patriots addressed it in the huddle before the second.

Playing near error-free volleyball and rarely letting a ball hit the floor unchallenged, the Patriots got out to a lead early, expanded it through the middle of the set, then held off a late Legacy charge.

"In the first and second sets, we did a good job of limiting their runs," Zastoupil said. "That second set we didn't allow any runs of three, which was great."

As good as the Patriots looked at times in the second, they were at their height at the start of the third.

Dominating at the net and with Logan Nissley (19 kills, 27 digs, two blocks), Bauman (13 kills, seven digs, two blocks) and Eden Fridley (nine kills, 12 digs, 3.5 blocks) cracking kill after kill, the Patriots built a 13-4 lead.

"Our front row was communicating better," Zastoupil said of her team's improved blocking in the middle of the match. "They were calling teammates over, closing blocks by timing things a little better, and part of that is settling in with a team and understanding their speed."

The large early point deficit, forced Legacy head coach Jennifer Astle to take a bit of a risk.

Having already burned one of her two timeouts when the Patriots had taken a 9-3 lead earlier, Astle called her second timeout and tried to build her team's confidence back up in the huddle.

It worked.

Seventeen points later, the Patriot lead had shrunk with alacrity, from the nine-point advantage down to just two at 18-16.

"We got complacent, they figured us out a little and we didn't respond as well to it," Zastoupil said. "It got tighter than I wanted it to, but hats off to Legacy, they played a great game and they are a great team."

Asiah Gross (11 kills, seven digs) and Chelsa Krom (10 kills, two digs, four blocks) keyed much of Legacy's offense. Madison Colby (two kills, one ace, 17 assists, five digs, and a half-block) had a balanced game for the Sabers on both offense and defense.

Zastoupil called her first timeout to calm her team down, and the teams started to trade points back and forth again.

"We just needed to play Century volleyball," Bauman said of that last huddle-up. "We needed to put our foot on the gas and not let go."

It wasn't perfect, but the Patriots won three of the next four points to close out the set, match, and send themselves to the title game.

"Regardless of who we play, it will be a battle," Zastoupil said. "It will be two good teams playing good volleyball."