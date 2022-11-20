Sheyenne outlasts Century for state title

Playing in the volleyball state title game has become old hat for Century. The Patriots have been in 12 straight championship matches.

West Fargo Sheyenne played in its first final Saturday night, which didn't end until Sunday morning, with the Mustangs winning a highly entertaining and much-delayed match, 25-21, 21-25, 25-18, 23-25, 15-8 in the first five-set championship game since the Patriots defeated Jamestown in 2017.

"It feels amazing, unbelievable, words can't do it justice," Sheyenne head coach Leah Newton said. "I'm still in shock. It was a great match, it was worth the wait, and we knew Century would be a tough opponent and we had to come out and play Mustang volleyball."

The match did not start until 10:03 p.m., more than two hours later than originally scheduled.

"The game went exactly how I thought it would go, I thought we would go five with them," Century head coach Jamie Zastoupil said. "I hoped we would go five. The girls faced a lot of adversity this year, with injuries, sicknesses and whatnot, and I'm pleased with what they did and how they carried themselves."

Each team had only lost twice all year, once to each other, and once each to an out-of-state team, making it tough to know which team would hold an advantage over the other.

"It helped that we were able to see each other and get a feel for their players," Newton said. "It was a lot of fun, you always love playing Century because they're always a great team. It was nice to see them early on so we had an idea of what to expect."

The Mustangs jumped out to a 6-0 lead, but Century slowly began to recover, and the Patriots eventually closed the gap to 21-19, but the Mustangs never surrendered the lead they held and eased their way into a first-set win.

"When you play a tough team like that, it's hard to fight back on some points," Newton said. "We just took a deep breath, played one point at a time, and just kept fighting and never gave up.

"We were attacking, being aggressive, and playing balanced volleyball. The girls were doing their jobs and we had all our hitters going."

Century raced out to a 9-1 lead in the second set before the Mustangs roared back on a 10-5 run, cutting Century's lead to three.

"That momentum is huge, when you get that momentum and go on those runs, you can take control, especially when you're a good team," Zastoupil said. "Forcing errors is huge in getting those runs. Each team had that tonight, they'd go on those runs and then drop, going back and forth."

But as the Mustangs failed to relinquish the lead in set one, so too did the Patriots hold on in set two.

"I thought the girls did a good job of communicating (on the long points), they were being good team players," Zastoupil said. "Nobody was being selfish, they were communicating and our defense moved together well."

In an odd twist, the pattern repeated itself in both sets three and four. Each team got out to a lead, the other would close the gap, but would hold on without surrendering the lead.

"It gave us confidence that if we pull together, play as a team and stay aggressive, we had the ability to come back from a deficit," Newton said. "We could take charge if we could do that same thing right away in set five."

After digging themselves into a 4-1 hole in the final set, the Patriots reeled off three straight points to tie the game at four.

Sheyenne blazed through Zastoupil calling both of her timeouts to finish the fifth set on an 11-4 run to win the program's first-ever title, the winning point coming Sunday morning at 12:05 a.m.

"The fifth set is only to 15, so everybody feels pressure on those points because the end comes up more quickly than a regular set," Newton said. "To be able to get little runs like that, then connect them together through some rotations was huge."

Though tears were shed by the Patriots in defeat, Zastoupil acknowledged both her team's feelings about the loss and acknowledging the Mustangs as a worthy champion.

"We've been here a few times, and the girls know what it's like on both sides of it," she said. "I told the girls that one match doesn't define you as an individual or as a team. We have the memories of the season, the girls improved so much and this doesn't define anything.

"Hats off to West Fargo Sheyenne, they deserve our support, they're a great team that was better than us tonight, and we gave them the floor for that. They're sadder that it's over, more than anything, because it's hard to say goodbye to the seniors and think about moving on without them."

Logan Nissley, who was named Class A's Senior Athlete of the Year and was named to the Class A All-Tournament team, led Century one last time in kills and blocks, with 20 and 3.5, respectively. She also had two of Century's aces.

As for Bismarck's other seniors, Claire Bauman (eight kills, 26 digs), Haven Fitterer (17 digs) and Mylie Trahan (two kills, two blocks) also contributed.

"Mylie had some big blocks for us in the tournament, we were excited she got to play the role she did," Zastoupil said. "Haven Fitterer might be our most improved player, to be able to get on the all-tournament teams as a libero. Claire is a leader, she got the girls going.

"Logan is an all-around player, she defends well, hits well, and more importantly, she's a good person. I'm excited to see what she does in basketball this season and what she does at Nebraska."

One last statistical milestone came Nissley's way, as she was informed after the match that she had crossed the 1,000 career kill mark with the Patriots in the middle of the match.

"We thought last year it might happen earlier in the year," Zastoupil said. "But with her not being able to jump early on in the season, that took her out of some matches. We didn't let her know she was close, we were in the championship game and that was enough for her."

Kailee Waasdorp had a monster final outing for Sheyenne, tallying a game-high 27 kills, five blocks, and 28 digs.

"I was proud of our outsides, because they were six-rotation players so we expect a lot from them in both the front and back row," Newton said. "It was nice to see our middles kick in their game later on in the match and start putting points away."

Waasdorp's six blocks was a large part of a 24-block outing for Sheyenne's wall at the net. Isabelle Albrecht (seven kills, five blocks), Khloe Brown (11 kills, three blocks), and Mya Bloedow (team-high six blocks and two kills) provided lengthy arms the Patriots couldn't quite figure out often enough.

"Sheyenne has an incredible block," Zastoupil said. "Trying to get around it and catch them off guard was a challenge. When you don't see a team much in the regular season, on this stage it can be tough to make some adjustments on the fly.

"We went on runs with our adjustments, but it wasn't quite enough in the end."