It has been a rough go of it for West Region boys hockey teams at the state tournament the past few years.

With no West Region team having advanced out of the quarterfinals since the 2019 tournament, when both Bismarck and Century advanced, it's an open question whether the same will happen this year.

Head coach Mario Lamoureux of the Legacy Sabers hopes his team will be the one to break the streak, though he doesn't want his players thinking too much about past results.

"The track record the last few years hasn't been good, but when you're going to compete, it doesn't matter who you're playing," he said. "Our focus is on playing our game, not focused on what happened in the past."

The Sabers enter this year's state tournament off their first West Region tournament championship.

Beating Bismarck High, Century, and Minot in consecutive days, the Sabers showed why they were one of the top teams in the West Region all year.

"It was a tough game for us, but it was a good step for our program, getting our first championship win," Lamoureux said of his team's 4-2 win over Minot in the region title game. "It was a good game, our goalie played well and we capitalized on some opportunities. It was a fun game in a packed building, and I'm happy we came out on top."

Legacy's best players stepped up when it mattered most.

Goalie Tyler Miller allowed just three goals in three games while facing 90 shots, a 1.00 goals against average and a .967 save percentage.

"He's been a rock for us all season, he gives us a chance to win every game," Lamoureux said. "He's trying hard to perfect his craft; he shows up early for practice, puts a lot of hard work in, and it's no surprise he's had the season he's had. Hopefully he can continue playing as well as he has on an even bigger stage."

Offensively, it was Legacy's usual balanced attack that got them through.

Scoring 11 goals in three games, six players tickled the twine for the Sabers and 11 players registered points.

As they have for much of the season, the Sabers were led by the efforts of Marcus Butts (three goals, one assist) and Drew Beasley (three assists), their two leading scorers this season and two of the top 15 scorers in North Dakota.

Also registering big tournaments were Gage Martell (three goals), Josiah Will (two goals, two assists), Matthew Souther (one goal, two assists), and Easton Moos (two assists).

"Your best players need to be your best players," Lamoureux said. "Going forward, our best players will be keyed on, so they'll need to fight through a lot and earn every chance they get."

Legacy gets a welcome rematch in the quarterfinals this year in Fargo Davies.

Davies beat Legacy 3-2 in overtime earlier on this season, and with nearly three months having passed since the game was played, Lamoureux knows his team will need to be ready for a much-improved Eagles squad.

"They may have underestimated us a little earlier in the year, but in the state tournament, they'll be ready for us," Lamoureux said. "We'll need to be ready to match what they bring. Every team's intention is to improve throughout the year, and I think both us and Fargo Davies have done that.

"They don't quite have as much firepower as they did last year, because they graduated a lot of seniors, but they're still a very good hockey team."

While he doesn't want his team focusing much on previous results, there are two games from last year that Lamoureux are hoping the returners on this year's team keep in mind heading into this evening's game.

Those games are, of course, the pair of losses the Sabers took last year to Grand Forks Red River in the quarterfinals and Mandan in the consolation semifinals, meaning the Sabers are still looking for their first state tournament win as a hockey program.

"We played Grand Forks Red River in the first round last year and we got thumped," he said. "We were a little nervous and we weren't ready to compete or push back. Hopefully that's a good lesson for us for this year so we hope to be more ready for our first-round matchup."

Two things did go right for Legacy this week: A safe trip to Fargo, and a relatively healthy season.

"We played three games in three days last week, but we had some time to recover," Lamoureux said. "We feel mentally prepared to play some close games. We drove up through Minot, which added an hour or two on to the trip, but fortunately we didn't have any distractions as far as the weather goes.

"We've been fairly healthy all year, and while we're keeping our fingers crossed, we don't have any major injuries at this point."

Legacy plays in this evening's third quarterfinal, starting around 5:30 p.m.

Century plays in the fourth quarterfinal of the day against East No. 2 seed Fargo South-Shanley, which begins about half an hour after the conclusion of the Legacy-Davies game.

The opening quarterfinal is Grand Forks Red River against West No. 4 seed Jamestown, followed by West No. 2 Minot against West Fargo Sheyenne.