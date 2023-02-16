A tight year of wrestling played out in a similar fashion through the first day of wrestling at the state meet.

Despite that, the leading team on both sides is a familiar one: the Bismarck Demons.

With two rounds of wrestlebacks in the books and the championship matches in all 28 brackets set, the Demons have a 4.5-point lead on West Fargo Sheyenne on the boys side (120.5-116) and a 12-point lead on Minot in the girls tournament.

The Demons will be led Friday by state finalists Ben DeForest (120) and LJ Araujo (160), who both pin-swept their way into the title round.

DeForest, the top seed at 120 pounds, will face second-seeded Landon Zink of West Fargo Sheyenne in the title match.

As for Araujo -- who, like DeForest, has yet to spend more than 90 seconds on the mat -- will also take on a second-seeded West Fargo Sheyenne wrestler, in this case Sawyer Carr.

Behind the two finalists, the Demons have plenty of wrestlers still hoping to reach this afternoon's placement matches.

Hudson Egeberg (113), Landon McMahen (138), Dylan Kostelecky (145), Tate Olson (152), Tyrus Jangula (182), Bridger Owens (195), Ayden Schlafman (220), and Easton Egeberg (285) are all still alive, and have all won at least two matches thus far.

As for the Bismarck girls team, they feature four finalists: Julia Araujo (110), Paige Baumgartner (140), Lexi Beckler (155), and Cambree Anderson (190).

Like her brother, Araujo pin-swept her way to the 110 title match, beating Victoria Sanchez of Valley City, Dannika Bennett of Pembina County North, and ending the title hopes of Legacy's Elizabeth Youboty in the semifinals.

Araujo will put her hopes of winning a second straight state title on the line against South Border's Alyssa Nitschke, who entered as the seventh seed but fought her way past both the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds to reach the final.

Baumgartner earned a first-round pin victory over Isabelle Dutchuk of Central Cass, then earned decision wins over Carrington's Khendra Garcia and Legacy's Hanna Ryberg.

Baumgartner has a stiff test in the final, facing off against undefeated and top-seeded senior Allyssa Johnson of Grand Forks.

Top-seeded Beckler earned pins over Aubrey Locken of Stanley and Paige Spomer of Century before edging past Minot's Arianna Aguilar with an overtime pin.

Serving as Beckler's opponent in the finals is No. 3 Emily Novak of Grand Forks, who beat second-seeded Jordan Flynn of Central Cass in the semis with a 6-5 decision.

In the 190-pound finals, it's an all-Bismarck matchup, as third-seeded Anderson, who pin-swept her way to the title match, takes on top-seeded Phoenix Lindseth of Legacy.

CENTURY, LEGACY IN HOT PURSUIT

In both the boys and girls tournaments, Bismarck-area teams are floating in the background hoping for big points on day two.

On the boys side, Century sits third with 110.5 points, 10 back of Bismarck, with a pair of finalists of their own -- Kaden DeCoteau at 145 pounds and Ole Taylor at 195 pounds.

Though they sit a little farther back, Legacy's fourth-place 111 points is just a single tally back of third-place Central Cass' 111, and they have three No. 1-seeded finalists.

Alicia Kenfack (105) faces Vada Hoffman of South Border, Aleiya Cullinan is matched against Mylee Christianson of Valley City, and Lindseth will put a 39-1 record on the line against Anderson.

BOYS NOTES

Legacy's boys team, currently 9th with 81 points, has finalists in three of the four lowest weight classes: Nicolas (106) and Joey (113) Enzminger and Jesse Thompson (126).

The Sabers' only remaining wrestler on the boys side outside of their finalists is heavyweight Treyson Renken, currently sitting in the consolation bracket after a quarterfinal loss to Daniel Suda of Grand Forks Central.

Mandan has two wrestlers remaining. Marquis Richter will face Thompson of Legacy in the finals at 126. Emery Slater is still alive at 160.

For the Saints of St. Mary's, their lone finalist is John Richter, who upset top-seeded Olson of Bismarck in the semifinals and will face Tyler Porter of West Fargo in the title match.

Also still alive for St. Mary's are Colin Steidler at 132, Joryn Richter at 138, Harrison Grad at 160, and William Marks at 195.

Just four points separate the fourth- and sixth-place teams. West Fargo has 107 points, Valley City 106, and Williston 103.

GIRLS NOTES

Century's lone finalist is top-seeded Rei Ogden at 120 pounds. As she and her coaches have expected, she will go for a title against West Fargo United's Shayla DeBlaere, who Ogden beat in a tough match at the Bismarck Rotary tournament.

Spomer (155), Jaylee Jetty (170), Mekayla Stordalen (190) and Belinda Perry (250) are still in point-scoring position for the Patriots girls team.

For Mandan, third-ranked Keeley Kainoa at 100 pounds pulled a minor upset in the semifinals by beating Jennifer Verdin of Hettinger-Scranton, the No. 2 seed, thanks to a 12-4 major decision.

Kainoa will wrestle for a championship against Central Cass' top-seeded Anna White.

Alexis Storsved is also hunting for a championship at 170 pounds, and will get a tough rematch with Emma Buee of Des Lacs-Burlington.

Storsved and Buee have been the consensus top wrestlers at 170 pounds all season, and get a well-deserved fourth matchup of the season -- Storsved holds a 2-1 lead -- in the championship.

Kainoa's partner at 100 pounds, Brooklyn Lafrenz, is also still wrestling, and will go for a placement match. Lafrenz is the only other Mandan wrestler still alive, besides Kainoa and Storsved.

Grand Forks is fifth with 75 points, just ahead of sixth-place Fargo's 70. Century is seventh with 64 points, tied with South Border.