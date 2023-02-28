They didn't earn their first conference win until January. They finished their regular season with a record below .500.

Despite all that, because they won the right games at the right time, the Century girls hockey co-op begins their first trip to state Thursday.

"Making state was one of the things we talked about at the beginning of the year as far as a goal we set for the team," Century girls hockey coach Tim Meyer said. "That was important for me because we wanted to get our seniors one last week of hockey.

"Every team is battling to get to this point in the year, and going back and looking at everything, I figured both teams (Legacy-Bismarck and Century) would be playing right up until the wire with a tougher path than Bismarck girls hockey is used to, but I felt like both teams were capable of getting there if they won at the right time and finding ways to win against teams that could beat you."

A battle it was.

Sneaking past ninth-place Williston by two points thanks to a late-season win over Dickinson, as well as a scoreless tie that the Patriots won in a shootout against the same Coyotes, Century is embracing an underdog mentality this year as they enter state as one of several teams in the state leaning on younger players this season.

"In the beginning of the year, it took us a while to get our first win," Meyer said. "We had a lot of close, one-goal games. We had a lot of games where we lost points that we needed because we went into shootouts, but when we needed it, we got the points we needed.

"How close it was (to make state) speaks a lot to the parity across the state, so it was a lot of fun where we had games coming down to the last couple of minutes."

The Patriots have been led offensively by the two-headed monster of junior Brenna Curl and sophomore Avery Matt, who have combined for 26 goals and 19 assists.

Outside of Curl and Matt, and five goals apiece from senior forward Josie Anfinson and junior forward Morgan Celley, it's been a tough time offensively for the Patriots.

"You can become one-dimensional when you only have a few kids that are finding ways to score goals," Meyer said. "We need some other kids to step up and find a way. We don't need them to do anything special, or anything they're not capable of, we just need to get the puck to the net and go hard."

While Legacy-Bismarck was shut out just three times, the Patriots were unable to find a regulation goal in six games, though one of those six was the shootout win over the Coyotes last Tuesday.

The scoring woes came in part due to a tough time doing two main things that offensively successful teams are usually good at, according to Meyer.

"When it comes to playoff mentality hockey, we have to find ways to get it through the traffic," he said. "We've struggled with getting a net-front presence and then, when the puck is there, getting a stick on it.

"We've worked in practice about getting tougher in front of the net and getting smarter about our positioning, but it's hard to teach an old dog new tricks. We'll keep working on those two things with them right up until the very end."

What may help the Patriots out this postseason is that they have a decent amount of experience in playing the kind of tight-checking, low-scoring games that typically show up in state tournament play.

"I've been impressed with the resolve of our girls, because we had 17 girls coming in, a significant chunk of our team, that had no varsity experience whatsoever," Meyer said. "When we got into big moments, it was great for me to see freshmen and sophomores handle that pressure without folding.

"I have no idea what will happen this weekend, but I hope the girls understand that they fought hard to get here, and we're playing with house money. We can play with anybody, we just have to get ourselves over that hump."

As being the lowest seed at state usually leads to, Century's quarterfinal matchup is a battle with top-seeded Fargo Davies, who beat the Patriots 3-2 and 3-1 this season.

The Patriots and Meyer know they have a tough task: Shut down two top-10 scorers in the state in Allie Emineth and Sandra Sampson, along with the Eagles' host of secondary scorers, while somehow finding enough of an offense to beat one of the state's top senior goaltenders in Noelle Lewis.

"What makes a team like Fargo Davies so good to start is they bring back a lot of experience," Meyer said. "They have those kids that understand what a regular season entails and also what a tournament is. They have depth, their kids understand their roles on the team, they'll be a tough team to play against.

"For us, it'll be a little more on the mental side of things. We have to convince ourselves we can beat any team in the state and that we haven't played our best hockey yet."

Meyer's history in girls hockey tells him one thing: it's rare for an 8 seed to have success against a 1 seed.

He'd love to change that Thursday.

"I'm excited for us to embrace the underdog role," Meyer said. "I don't know the entire history of North Dakota girls hockey, but in the last eight years, there hasn't been much success for an 8 seed against a 1, so I'd like to change that if we can."

One uncertainty for the Patriots going into Thursday's game is an important one: Meyer will be waiting until tomorrow to name his team's starting goalie for the quarterfinals.

After having to ride then-freshman Kambree Grabar for the majority of the Blizzard's games last year, including their three state games, Meyer has had the benefit of having two other goalies, Ellie and Emma Horner, compete with Grabar for starts.

With all three having had good performances against various teams throughout the season, it's still a toss-up which Meyer will go to for Thursday's game, and there's no guarantee that the goalie that starts Thursday will continue starting beyond then.

"We found ourselves in a tough position at the beginning of the year, and then we've been fighting through the year to get our seniors this extra weekend," Meyer said. "As much as I love rotating goalies, it kinda came down to rotating between Kambree and Ellie, and at this point of time, we told the girls we haven't made a decision on who is playing in net until before we travel.

"All three of our goalies have done a good job of mentally and physically preparing themselves, so we'll go in and see who has the best week in practice and that will make our decision for Thursday."

After a season full of postponements and rescheduled games, weather isn't quite done with the Patriots yet.

With yet another snowstorm moving through North Dakota Tuesday evening into this morning, Century's plans to travel to Minot this evening are up in the air.

"Hopefully there's nothing much on the road north of us," Meyer said. "I've been coaching hockey for nearly 22 years, and I've never had this many postponements and re-schedulings for weather. It's been nuts."

Century opens this year's state tournament with their matchup against Fargo Davies at noon on Thursday.