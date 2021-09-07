Tough defense gives BHS 3-0 sweep of Dickinson

There were only six ties in the entire 59-minute match. The first game was knotted at one, two and seven and the third set was deadlocked at three, four and five. Bismarck ran off to a 9-0 lead in the second game behind the service of Payton Foster.

The Demons pulled away in the first game with a 7-2 run that opened a 14-9 lead. A kill by 6-1 junior Brooke Curtis ended it at 25-16.

Dickinson could get no closer than six points after Bismarck's 9-0 blitz to start the second set. BHS closed with a five-point run to end the set 25-12 on Renner's kill.

After skirmishing through the first 10 points, the Demons took command of the third set with an 11-4 burst for a 16-9 advantage. Emmery Schmitz, a 5-4 junior, ended the third game, and the match, with her only kill of the evening.

Schmitz was one of several reserves that BHS coach Brianna Kline began working into the lineup in the middle of the second game.

Although Tuesday's win was decisive, Kline said it fell well short of perfect.

"We need to keep it clean on our side and limit our unforced errors," she observed.

After four straight wins, Renner said she likes what's going on with the Demons.