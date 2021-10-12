Tired Saints can't hold up against Patriots

Facing the Century Patriots in volleyball on any night is a daunting task.
Coming off not only a trip to Dickinson last Thursday, but following it immediately with a two-day trip to the Fargo Invite would be enough to tire out a college team.
That was the challenge facing St. Mary's Tuesday night against top-ranked Century as the Patriots defeated the road-weary Saints, 25-19, 25-13, 25-17.
"Those weekends where we have five, six, seven games in a weekend, we just don't do that a lot," St. Mary's head coach Erica Trom said. "It took a strain on the girls and I would have liked to have had another day for them to rest, but it is what it is and the girls have to learn from it and realize the schedule doesn't always match up how they want to, but they have to adapt to it and stay in shape and play through their tiredness.
"Century does a lot of things well. There's a reason they're undefeated. We need to find our groove when they're off. We came in with nothing to lose. We knew they would come out good, it's just adjusting to what they're giving us so we can start competing with them."
Century and St. Mary's had already met once this season, with the Patriots sweeping that match 3-0. With the Patriots also coming off their own trip to Fargo for the tournament this weekend, the Saints more than held their own against a team that seemed to be making more than the usual number of mistakes.
"It was a tiring week for us, for sure. We had a tough week last week," Patriots head coach Jamie Zastoupil said. "Definitely some tired legs still, for sure."
Play bounced back and forth like the volleyball that flew back and forth over the net, with St. Mary's taking small leads early in the first set before the Patriots reeled off a 12-1 run to go up 21-12.
While some teams have buckled under that kind of deficit against the Patriots, St. Mary's fought back and made the Patriots work for their final four points in that first set.
"We have a new defense that we're working on. We adjusted after this weekend, and we worked hard on it yesterday," Trom said. "The girls were in the spots they were supposed to be on defense."
A hearty fight by the Saints was enough to pause the Patriots' set victory, but the Saints were unable to put enough points together fast enough to overcome the CHS lead.
Of the three sets played, the second set was perhaps the most like Century's usual level of play. Capitalizing on a number of St. Mary's mistakes to reel off long runs, the Patriots easily overcame a 4-0 start to the set by St. Mary's and went on a 25-9 run over the remainder of the set to put themselves a set away from continuing their undefeated start to West Region play.
"I thought the girls serve-received well tonight," Zastoupil said. "I thought they ran some different options. We blocked pretty well, compared to what we did this weekend."
St. Mary's also started the third set strong, and looked to have taken a 5-2 lead on the Patriots. However, after a short discussion the officials reversed the call on the court and awarded the point to Century.
While the Patriots pushed their way through to close out the third set and earn the sweep, St. Mary's new defensive look made them work for it.
"St. Mary's is a scrappy team and they are defensively sound," Zastoupil said. "It shows perseverance on our part to keep fighting and trying to find the floor. We want to try and get more first-ball kills out of serve-receive and work on our communication overall. Teams can get tired and complacent and we need to make sure we keep up our communication."
Brooke Haas led the Saints with seven kills. Lydia Spies added six and Lexi Gerving five. Spies and Gerving each had an ace.
Macy Fridgen led the Patriots with nine kills and an ace. Logan Nissley had eight kills and Claire Bauman six. Megan Klein and Sarah Fleming each had two aces.
Both teams have a bit of a rest after Tuesday, as neither plays again until Saturday. St. Mary's heads to Minot, while Century travels to Watford City.