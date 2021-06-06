Three towns, six titles and tons of heat

No major heat-related issues were reported, which was not by accident said Century softball coach Kevin Ziegler.

“We tried to have our kids drinking a lot of water leading up to the tournament. We knew it was coming, so we tried to be prepared,” Ziegler said. “It didn’t really seem to effect the kids, it was more of a nuisance than anything. It was really hot, but the kids wanted to play.”

Pitchers like Maddy Zander of Century, who threw every inning of the Patriots’ third-place finish in the tournament, had a particularly heavy workload.

“I was kind of worried about pitchers going three straight days with just the normal wear and tear then you factor in the heat,” Ziegler said. “Maddy, she just kept going out there and pitching great. She was prepared for it and the other pitchers did the same thing. It was pretty impressive.”

Like many spring season coaches, Ziegler wasn’t sure what to expect after 2020 was wiped out.