Three-goal second period lifts Sabers past Demons

A big second period helped the Legacy Sabers get back on track.

Legacy scored three goals in a span of 2:24 in the second period, erasing an early deficit en route to a 4-2 West Region victory over cross-town rival Bismarck High on Thursday night at the VFW Sports Center.

Marcus Butts scored one goal and assisted on two others as Legacy won its second straight game.

“It was a tight game. Obviously an intra-city game is going to be an emotional game,” Sabers coach Mario Lamoureux said. “It was a hard-fought game. BHS did a great job – they played a hard, physical game. We had to work for our chances and fortunately we were able to get three quick ones in the second.”

Coming off a 4-0 win over Jamestown on Tuesday, the Sabers fell behind early before battling back.

“We started off the year not quite being able to find our identity and we got back to it last game,” Butts said. “We kind of found it but that first period we kind of went back into the hole. But those last two periods we played a team game and got a couple of bounces in our favor and got a win.”

The Demons scored the only goal of the opening period when Ethan Wood notched his first goal of the season on a tight-angle shot high on the stick side to convert a power-play opportunity at 8:00 of the period.

Butts got the Sabers on the board with the equalizer at 8:58 of the second, walking in and going backhand on BHS goaltender Carson Erickson’s stick side to even it up. It was Butts’ team-leading 10th goal of the season. Braxton Hager assisted on the goal.

“Marcus has been playing really well all season,” Lamoureux said. “He’s got areas of his game, like everyone he’s trying always to improve but he stepped up big at a big time and got us on the board.”

Just 1:56 later, Matthew Souther gave the Sabers the lead on a rebound goal, his first of the year, coming off an assist from Jameson Johnson.

Twenty-eight seconds later, Drew Beasley finished a rush to give Legacy a 3-1 lead. Butts and Elliot Houn picked up assists.

“Once we started playing with a little bit of energy, then we started creating offense, creating turnovers,” Lamoureux said. “Right now we’re kind of in a habit of thinking we’re going to get easy offense. Where we really have to get better is at getting into the dirty areas and kind of our willingness to do the hard things is low right now and a big thing we have to get better at.”

“We started to play more of a team game,” Butts said.

Bismarck pulled within a goal early in the final period when Charlie Jerome pounced on a rebound and beat Legacy goalie Tyler Miller to make it 3-2 at 1:26 of the third. Jerome’s first of the season came off assists from Dawson Lentz and Owen Haase.

But Miller and the Sabers’ defense held the Demons in check from there.

Beasley’s second goal of the game, and fifth of the season, was an empty-netter coming at 14:59. Butts and Gage Martell picked up assists.

Miller finished with 18 saves for Legacy, with 10 of them coming in the second period.

“I give credit to our goalie, he’s been a rock for us all season,” Butts said.

“Our defense boxed out well in front of the net and made it easier for our goalie as the game went on. The first period we struggled a bit in front of our net but we got back to it in the second and third.”

“We’ve kind of had some players switching positions this year and I thought overall they did a pretty nice job,” Lamoureux said. “We just need them to play a good, solid, sound game back there and I thought they did a nice job.”

Erickson finished with 28 saves for the Demons, with 16 of them coming in the second period.

Legacy (5-5-1, 4-3-0 West Region) will host Williston on Saturday at 1 p.m. Bismarck (2-9-0, 2-5-0 West Region) is off until Tuesday, Jan. 10, when the Demons host Century at 7:15 p.m.