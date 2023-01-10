Three-goal second period leads Patriots over Demons

Century and Bismarck hit the VFW Sports Center ice Tuesday night looking for a much-needed conference win.

The Patriots did enough to emerge with a 5-2 victory over the Demons, giving them three much-needed points in the West Region standings.

"I liked our start, we played fast and moved the puck well," Century head coach Troy Olson said. "We had a lot of opportunities that could have gone in, so overall it was a good night for us. It was nice to see some pucks go in, we've been struggling (with that), so it was nice to put some pucks away tonight."

Play split between the two teams in the first period.

Century dominated in the first half, including scoring the lone goal.

Andrew Brubakken forced a Bismarck turnover, Hayden Ritter made a quick pass to TJ Olson, and the senior made it count.

A Century penalty with 7:50 to go gave Bismarck its first real zone time, which was one of the few times all night that Century goalie Hoyt Ubl -- 10 saves -- was kept busy.

"He made some saves, some big saves especially early, that helped us out," Olson said of Ubl's play. "For him to stay focused and in the game the whole time, that was big, and it kept us with momentum."

The Demons were not able to convert either on the power play or in the extended amount of zone time they had.

"There were ebbs and flows to this one," Olson said. "I'll give credit to Bismarck High, they never laid down, they kept coming at us. We didn't play a lot of good defense for multiple shifts at a time, which is concerning, because you want to be consistent in your defensive zone the whole time."

The Patriots gave themselves an insurance goal on a play that will haunt the dreams of both Bismarck goalie Carson Erickson, who made 32 saves, and forward Garin Goetz exactly a minute into the second period.

After Century secured a clear, Brubakken skated down the ice as Century's lone player on the forecheck. With no prompting or pressure from Brubakken, Goetz lost control of the puck less than two feet in front of the Bismarck net.

With Erickson not expecting the puck to be free, Brubakken was able to tap the puck into a mostly empty net for a 2-0 Century lead.

"That was a shot in the arm for us," Olson said. "Brubakken put a good forecheck on them, we got a break and he was in the right place at the right time. Scoring on a penalty you're killing to start a period definitely changes momentum a bit."

Century scored twice more in the second. The first on a pinball tally off several bodies by Kaden Roness, and second on a successful odd-man rush into Bismarck's end where Ritter fought through plenty of contact to free his stick up for a centering pass from Brubakken and knock the puck past Erickson.

"We got the puck to the net, we were able to get some bounces there which happens when you shoot the puck," Olson said. "Bismarck had a lot to do with us not doing what we wanted, so I'll give them credit, they were playing hard the whole time."

Though they only combined for five shots total between the second and third periods, the Demons finally made their looks count in the third, outscoring the Patriots 2-1.

Both Century and Bismarck players combined for a screen on Ubl on Bismarck's first goal, which was given to Ethan Wood.

"We try not to play to the scoreboard, we want the kids to keep their foot on the gas and play the right way for the whole time, but they definitely coasted there to start the third," Olson said. "We told the guys the game wasn't over and Bismarck High was taking it to us a little."

An excellent effort by Maxon Vig led to Century's lone goal of the period. Vig led a rush through much of Bismarck's defense, got a shot on net, and Gabriel Dawson and Mason Riegel were there to clean up the rebound.

"We did a good job of coming out of our zone, the wide wing was open and we did a good job of getting them the puck," Olson said. "We had some nice zone entries and a few of our goals off of that. That's something we've been working on, so it was nice to see that come up in a game."

Bismarck's second goal of the night came with less than a minute to go.

A Century defensive breakdown left Mason Mrachek alone in front of Ubl, and the junior didn't miss.

"We hung (Hoyt) out to dry on that second goal," Olson said. "We were doing too much sweep checking and we didn't play the body. No goalie was going to make that save, so I was disappointed that with 50 seconds left we allowed that to happen."

Bismarck was 0-for-3 on three power plays. Century went scoreless on its lone opportunity with the man advantage.

Both teams will get a taste of the road to finish out the week.

Bismarck will head to Williston on Thursday and Bottineau-Rugby on Saturday. Century has a six-point match with Hazen-Beulah on Thursday and its own road game against Williston on Saturday.

"We're a little behind teams in conference games, which was exaggerated a little this year because of the schedule changes," Olson said. "We don't mind, we like playing our games later in the year, and we'll try and focus on what we can do to climb the ladder ahead.

"Our focus now is on Hazen on Thursday, and when that one is done, we'll think about Williston on Saturday."