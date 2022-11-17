Thompson looks tough in sweep of Troopers

With 18 appearances in the state Class B volleyball tournament and five state championships to their credit, the Thompson Tommies certainly have the pedigree of a championship contender this weekend at the Bismarck Event Center.

On Thursday, they dispatched unseeded Garrison, which is making just its second trip to state, in three sets to move into tonight’s semifinals where they will meet two-time defending state champion and second-seeded Linton-HMB.

Thompson middle hitter Summer Hegg was the center of attention for both teams. She led the Tommies in kills with 17 and had 3.5 of Thompson’s seven blocks.

“We worked to be able to block their middle,” Thompson coach Lisa Strand said. “Karli Klein is good, our goal was to get a couple of blocks on her and make her change her approach and try to hit somewhere else besides her favorite spot.”

The senior Klein had eight kills, 10 digs, three blocks and an ace for the Troopers, who ended the regular season and region tournament undefeated in 24 straight matches (21-0-3) to earn their second straight berth in the state tournament. The opening set looked like an inexperienced team against a veteran squad as the Tommies posted a 25-13 win.

“You could tell in the first set that they were a little overwhelmed right away,” Strand said. “Then they settled down and got into a routine, too.”

Thompson led 6-1 in the second set before Garrison began chipping away at the lead. Back-to-back hitting errors by the Tommies left Garrison up 14-13 and the lead grew to 20-17 before Thompson roared back to go up 21-10, The lead went back and forth from there.

Garrison led 24-23 before a punch shot by Brenna Martin and two kills by Hegg gave Thompson a 26-24 win.

“All teams are at their best at this point and we’re the best eight in the state so we have to work hard for it,” Hegg said.

“It’s the state tournament and you’re going to have to work for what you get here. All teams are going to be good and put up a fight,” Strand added.

Thompson surged into the lead in third set before Garrison made another push. The set was tied at 16-all when the Tommies went on an 8-3 run to extend their winning streak to 10 straight matches.

Senior Clara Stevens and Martin, a sophomore, had 11 kills each for the Tommies. Senior Jordan West had 14 digs and junior Dru Schwab added 13. Junior Sydney Schwabe had 28 assists and junior Josie Plain had 15 assists, six digs and three ace serves.

The third-seeded Tommies are still in the hunt for their first state title since 2018. They also won in 1997, 1998, 2004 and 2005.

Garrison got 19 digs from senior Kaitlyn Zook and 17 assists and 12 digs from freshman Cara Schlehr.