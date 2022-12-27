Third-period goal lifts Grand Forks Central over Century

Century's task was steep Tuesday night at VFW Sports Center.

Having not played in a week, Century hit the ice against the team with more championships -- Grand Forks Central (30) -- than almost the rest of the state combined (34).

The Patriots nearly pulled it off.

Finn Lockwood scored on a deflection midway through the third period to break a 1-1 tie and the Knights killed two penalties late to hang on for a 2-1 victory.

"It's nice to get them here and play some East Region-style hockey for us to see where we're at," Century coach Troy Olson said. "It was a pretty fun game, I thought. I thought we played well defensively, starting with our goaltender (Hoyt Ubl). You learn and move on."

For the Patriots, who outshot the Knights 30-24, that means facing powerhouse Grand Forks Red River Wednesday at 1 p.m., back at the VFW Sports Center. The Roughriders (7-1) beat Bismarck High 11-0 in a game that was called after two periods due to ice issues.

For Grant Paranica, who has coached Central to state titles in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021 in his 10-year tenure, coming to the Capital City is an enjoyable trip.

"It is fun to come out here. I think it's good for us. I think it's good for the Bismarck teams and I think it helps grow and build hockey in the state," Paranica said. "I coach Central, but I'm a proponent of North Dakota high school hockey. I want to see it continue to grow and get better."

Century got the start it needed.

Tripping and kneeing penalties at nearly the exact same time, on different parts of the ice, gave the Patriots a 5-on-3 advantage five minutes into the game.

A couple difficult saves by Central goalie Jaxon Washburn early in the two-man advantage kept it scoreless. But sustained pressure eventually paid off for the Patriots.

Washburn, who made 29 saves in the win, made an initial stop on a hard shot by Hayden Ritter, but the rebound bounced right to the feet of Mason Riegel. The all-state linebacker for the Patriots' football team jammed the puck into the back of the net for a 1-0 Century edge at the 10:17 mark of the opening period.

"I liked the first. I thought we came out and played well. Central really ramped it up in the second and I didn't think we matched it as well as we needed to," Olson said.

The Knights got it going late in the opening period with a couple of rushes, but Century goalie Hoyt Ubl was equal to the task.

The third time was a charm for Central captain Colton Bjorge.

After missing on a pair of Grade-A scoring chances early in a frenetic start to the second period, Bjorge drew the Knights even on a breakaway.

After Washburn made a sparkling save to keep the deficit at 1-0, Bryce Philpot gained control of the puck and feathered a perfect feed to Bjorge. The Knights' leading goal scorer went in all alone on Ubl and scored with a low hard shot, knotting it at 1-1 at the 12:08 mark.

In the first 25 seconds of the period, Bjorge fanned on a perfect tape-to-tape pass from Mack Blue with an open net to shoot at. The puck ricocheted back to Bjorge just outside the blue paint, but Ubl made another stellar save to keep the Knights off the board.

"We knew Century likes to get up the ice. There was a little bit of race-horse hockey at both ends of the rink with great scoring chances for both teams," Paranica said. "I thought it was an entertaining high school hockey game."

Still 1-1, the Knights took the lead with just over six minutes left. Donovan Balek fired from the point into a mass of bodies. Lockwood came up with a high tip, leaving Ubl no chance.

Century had three third-period power plays, including two in the last five minutes, but were unable to equalize.

"We had a few scoring opportunities," Olson said. "It would've been nice to get one to go that wasn't 5-on-3, but Central played well defensively."

The Knights, who face Bismarck today at 3:15 p.m., have gotten off to an uncharacteristically slow start. Tuesday's win pushed them over .500 at 5-4. Central may not have some of the high-end talent of years past, but the bar remains high for the state's marquee program.

"I liked the complete level. I felt like we competed for 51 minutes and we haven't done that consistently enough this year since probably the first game of the season," Paranica said. "I thought it was a complete team effort and we need that to win."

Tuesday's game kicked off a busy week for the Patriots. Century plays four games in seven days and 10 games total in January.

"It's been such a weird year. Normally we'd have like 10 games by now but we only have six," Olson said. "Our kids are getting to the point where they're sick of practice right now and that's OK because we're going to be playing like crazy coming out of here."