Young Patriots squad continuing improvement

The dearest wish for many high school coaches is to return a team that didn't lose any talent from the previous year.

Century's boys swimming and diving coach Michael Porter has that luxury this year. A team that finished fifth at last year's state tournament returned all of its talent, with that much more experience behind it.

"We didn't have a graduating class last year, so we have everyone coming back this year," Porter said. "We were seeded fifth, 99 points out of second place, but finished only 24 points out of second place while placing fifth."

It's been a bit of a slow schedule to start the year for the Patriots, event-wise, as just three meets have dotted their calendar.

That will change after calendar flips, as the Patriots are scheduled to spend most of their weekends between the start of January and the first weekend of March getting in plenty of invites and duals.

"Our schedule is more normal this year," Porter said, with COVID having shortened the 2020-21 season. "We're going to have our full complement of 16 meets before state starts. I'm happy with the boys and how they have performed."

Century opened its schedule with a triangular against Dickinson and Williston, both wins (100-70 vs. Dickinson; 87-83 vs. Williston).

That was followed by the Century Multi-Duals event on Dec. 17, with Century sweeping the board against Legacy (117-62), Jamestown (116-60), and Williston again (101-74).

Their final pre-break event was the Bismarck High-Legacy Invite, where they competed against Minot, Bismarck, Dickinson, Williston, Legacy, and Mandan. Century finished second behind Minot, with the Patriots putting up 423.5 points to Minot's 538.

"We have a lot of new swimmers and we're seeing times dropping and we're ramping up our yardage and intensity," Porter said. "Minot was missing some of its best swimmers when they came down for the invite, and those swimmers have been swimming lights-out.

"We'll see Minot again at the Mandan Pentathlon. They are the team to beat right now, they keep producing classes with lots of swimmers."

It took only three events for the Patriots to have seen all of their West Region competition this year.

"Bismarck looks tough this year. They're young but talented and have put in a lot of work," Porter said. "Dickinson has three or four great athletes, but don't quite have the team depth. Williston is about the same as Dickinson with five or six great athletes that can score for them, which makes them a tough fight in duals."

This year's Century squad actually completes the 'diving' portion of the 'swimming and diving' sport name, as the Patriots found themselves a diver. Bridger Huelsman, is young, but Porter is already liking his potential.

"He has a gymnastics background, and when he keeps advancing he could score for us at state," Porter said. "We've had difficulties trying to find divers, but we finally had someone reach out. It's a blessing for us. Hopefully more word gets out, because we're always looking for divers."

As for Porter's pool-focused squad, there's a lot of returning talent, highlighted by captains Hudson Eckart, Riley Kaul, Beau Zander, and Daniel Walker.

"Our captains are working well in practice and leading by example with the younger swimmers," Porter said. "The captains were voted on last spring and were felt as being the best as far as being leaders. They share their roles equally and are doing a good job."

Zander and Walker highlight a strong junior class for the Patriots, while Eckart and Kaul are two of Century's four senior swimmers this year.

"A lot of our state qualifiers and point-scorers last year were out of our junior class," Porter said. "We have that class for two more years, so we're hoping for a lot out of them.

"Maximilian Ohm, Tanner Harvey, Dylan Stone, and Aiden Weigum should all compete to make state this year. Ohm is a foreign exchange student and he's done well despite not swimming much before and he has a chance to qualify this year. Harvey, Stone, and Weigum should all be qualifying in a number of events this year."

Versatility is going to be a feature of this year's roster, especially if Porter gets as many qualifiers in events as he believes he will.

"Our attitudes are good, and we're getting a lot of qualifications," Porter said. "We're ahead of where we were last year on qualifications, so we're very happy with our performances so far. John Roningen, Ben Schaff, Isaac Vallie, Logan Vesey, and Noah Hugret all should qualify and compete at state for us this year."

With plenty of swimming still to come, Porter has a few events he's looking forward to.

"The Mandan Pentathlon, the West Fargo Invite at the end of January," he said. "We see a lot of teams there, and that's where state is being held this year. The Century Invite always draws a lot of teams, and we're looking to have nine to 11 teams this year.

"We also have some duals against Bismarck and Minot and we'll see where we are when competing against them."

Mandan's Pentathlon will round out Century's competitive schedule for the 2021 calendar year. Century will compete against Mandan, Minot, and Bismarck High, with events starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday morning.

