Last year's seventh-place finish in the state swimming meet was Century's lowest since 2010, when they finished ninth.

Led by, among others, senior distance swimmer Luke Domres, the Patriots are hoping to improve on that mark today at the Bismarck Aquatic Center.

"Last year after we went up to Williston we had a third of the team that came down sick," Century head coach Michael Porter said. "We couldn't manage to kick it. This year, we've all worked hard. Last year, maybe a third of the team were able to do the workouts, this year about two-thirds are.

"We're getting stronger, starting to trust the system and that helps too."

Domres is a Century swimming lifer, and a distance swimming lifer at that.

Reaching the varsity level as a seventh-grader, he has put his heart and soul into a team that capped off a five-year run at the top of the state the year before he was able to swim for the Patriots.

"I qualified for state as a seventh-grader at Horizon Middle School," Domres said. "Six-odd years later, it's kind of insane how much work I've put in with the team and how much of a team shift we've gone through."

Senior leadership has always been important to the Patriots' program, according to Porter.

"Nothing says more about a program than the mentorship from the older swimmers," he said. "You have team captains, but we told the seniors that even if they aren't captains, we still want them involved in planning events. I've had emails from parents whose kids are sad to see the seniors go.

"It's all about life lessons. We want the kids to grow up to be productive citizens and be happy with who they are, racing is supplementary. I'm very proud of my seniors and what they've done."

It's been a surreal feeling for Domres, finally completion the transition from underclassman follower to senior leader.

"The seniors that supported me, watching them leave and now that I'm a senior and supporting my teammates, it's such a good feeling that I can't even really describe it," Domres said. "It's definitely a weird feeling, because I don't even feel like I'm doing that well, but I'm one of the top swimmers, so I have to look out for these guys."

With a state title eluding his grasp so far, Domres enters today's championship races in the top three of two different races: the 200 freestyle and the 500 freestyle.

In the 200 free, he sits (1:45.60) behind talented swimmers Alex Steichen of Bismarck (1:44.04) and Alex King of Minot (1:45.60), who took first and second, respectively, in Friday's preliminary race.

"We've worked all season for this," Domres said. "We have a saying on the team that every practice we put money in the bank. This weekend is when we make all the withdrawals. There's still a lot of pressure, because I want to do the best for my team and get the most points."

It's the 500 free where Domres is hoping to make his mark, though.

Finishing a half-second behind first-place Avery Berg of Grand Forks (4:47.50 vs. 4:47.00), Domres is well-positioned for a potential jump into a championship-winning race.

"I'm definitely a distance guy," Domres said. "I qualified for the 500 since my seventh-grade year, and it's always been my best event. I think it's the hardest event, some other guys might disagree with me. I'm ready to give it my all to beat the other great swimmers, Avery Berg, Kolden Kringen, I've worked my entire life for this, so it's a lot of pressure and a lot of excitement."

While other top swimmers plan to continue swimming after finishing high school, this weekend is the final ride for Domres.

"I've had my fill, I'm getting out of it while I can," laughed Domres.

Though it's a bittersweet feeling being Domres' and fellow senior Beau Zander's putting on a Century swim cap for the final time, Porter is glad to see his seniors finish strong.

"(Luke) has worked extremely hard in practice every day, so he's getting his performances because of that," Porter said. "Beau we're happy to have him race with us this year, and he's also doing well, he's third in the 50 and he'll be a big part of our relays."

Also qualifying for the top finals for Century were freshman Ben Schaff in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke, Zander in the 50 free, and senior Daniel Walker in the 50 and 100 free races.

Century currently has a diver sitting right on the cut-off line for the finals in eighth-grader Bridger Huelsman as well, though he will need to stay ahead of no less than four other divers after the semifinal round of diving.

Thanks to those four and B-final qualifications from freshman Isaac Vallie (200 free, 500 free) and sophomores Andrew Edland (200 IM, 100 free), Gabriel Dohrmann (50 free), and Samuel Wiederholt (100 fly), Century is looking to be in decent position to improve on a pre-meet seeding expectation of a ninth-place finish.

"Looking at our prelim seeds and the guys that stepped up, we got guys into the finals that weren't supposed to be in the finals, and we had some young guys step up to make the B-finals," Porter said. "I'm really happy with the team. I'm excited to see what happens tomorrow.

"I'll think we'll finish higher than where we were, assuming no DQs or anything."

There will be tough competition from around the state to improve on that, despite Century's seeding improvements.

Minot appears set to repeat as state champion with 12 swimmers and divers in the top eight of their events, but there's plenty of teams vying for whatever spot is to be had behind the Magicians.

"It's an extremely fast state meet this year," Porter said. "What you always hope for is having the ability to place, and then they can work to improve on that. Our relays, we finally have everybody together for more than one meet. The relays will be fun, fast and exciting, so we're hoping to come out on top in a few of them, that would be a big boost for us.

"Minot's set themselves up to be number one right now with the numbers, so it'll be a dogfight for the rest of us."

BISMARCK TALENT EXCELS

Bismarck High hopes to have something to say about pushing Century down the list a spot.

Led by top finishes from senior Alex Steichen (first, 200 free; third, 100 free), junior Noah Zaidi (seventh, 50 free), junior diver Bryce Vatnsdal (third), junior Garrett Wick (seventh, 100 breast), sophomore Blake Nelson (fourth, 100 free; first, 100 back), and sophomore Sam Eggl (second, 100 back), the Demons will make a strong push for a top-five finish.

On Legacy's side, they qualified sophomore Braxton Steele (seventh, 200 free), senior Jayden Ahmann (fourth, 100 fly; fourth, 100 back), and sophomore Noah Mayer (sixth, 500 free; third, 100 breast) for the top finals.

OTHER NOTES

Senior Kolden Kringen of Williston took first in the 200 IM prelims.

Freshman Brody Engelstad of West Fargo finished with the top time in the 50 free.

Ryan Hubbard of Minot is tops in the 100 fly after prelims.

Alex King of Minot, along with the second-place finish in the 200 free, took first in the 100 free prelims.

Logan Hill and Paradorn Roongin of Minot were one-two in the 100 breast.

NEXT

Semifinals for diving begin at 10:45 a.m., with the top 16 advancing to the final dives in the afternoon.

Finals for all 12 events begin at 1:15 p.m.