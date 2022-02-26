Demons snag second at West Region swim meet

Minot has dominated West Region boys swimming and diving for years, and they added another chapter to that history Saturday as they won the West Region swim title going away with an absurd 552 points.

Not only did the team win a title, but one particular individual, Grant Schaeffer, won both an individual award and set records in all four of his swims at Mandan Aquatic Center.

"It's nothing new for us, going back 50 years in the program they've had an established culture they've been working on," Bismarck head coach Cale Schafer said. "They're a large program that turns out 50 or more athletes every year not even bringing in middle schoolers."

Schaeffer, who capped off his day by being named the WDA's Senior Athlete of the Year, set a WDA record in the 200-yard freestyle (1:46.58, previous record of 1:46.79), set both a pool and WDA record in the 100-yard freestyle (47.42, previous pool was 47.62, previous WDA was 47.71), swam the opening leg of the pool- and WDA-record 200-yard freestyle relay (1:28.09, previous pool was 1:28.56, previous WDA was 1:28.19), and wrapped it up with the opening leg of the WDA-record 400-yard freestyle relay (3:16.54, previous was 3:17.17).

With the first-place team nearly doubling up its second-place competition, the interesting question Saturday was which team would slot in behind Minot in the standings.

When the dust settled and the points were counted, it was Schafer's Bismarck Demons that claimed the silver medal, counting up a tidy 299 points.

"We've had a really great season up to this point," Schafer said. "Our guys have made a lot of massive jumps throughout the season, we added a few new state qualifiers today that will join us at state next week. I'm happy with how we finished.

"It's been a fun competition this year. There's a lot of camaraderie between teams, everyone encourages each other, and it's a fun rivalry between us, Century and Legacy."

With only Minot, Mandan and Williston athletes claiming first place in the 12 events, it was encumbent upon the Demons to score well down the standings.

"We came in with 25 athletes today, but when I started coaching, we only had 12 athletes," Schafer said. "Building up to 25 now, and comparing us to other teams with similar sizes, we compete well."

Score down the standings they did. Bismarck came in second in both the 200-yard medley and 200-yard freestyle relays and placed swimmers in the top five in the 50-yard freestyle (Alex Steichen, third), diving (Bryce Vatnsdal, fourth; Bennett Vatnsdal, fifth), 100-yard butterfly (Steichen, third), 100-yard freestyle (Blake Nelson, third), 100-yard backstroke (Nelson, second; Sam Eggl, fourth), and the 100-yard breaststroke (Garrett Wick, fifth).

"We worked hard in the offseason and during the season to make improvements and being good students of the sport," Schafer said. "It's a great team atmosphere and it's driven us to strive for new heights.

"All three of our divers ended with personal-best scores, and we had a lot of great contributions from our younger swimmers. It's a good, optimistic feeling coming into the next few seasons knowing we can bring back young talent and run some of these scores back."

Bismarck High's roster doesn't feature a lot of seniors, just four in fact, so they will be returning much of the same talent for next season and beyond.

One senior that Schafer did highlight was Nathan Sagsveen, one of just two seniors that scored points for the Demons, the other being Bennett Vatnsdal in diving.

"He had a lot of other commitments throughout the season, he's very involved academically so he missed some meets," Schafer said. "He came in knowing he'd have to work hard, and he had a great time drop in his individual medley, moving up from being seeded seventeenth to ninth.

"He also dropped about two seconds for his breaststroke, so there were really good improvements on his end. We had a lot of good swims from our athletes today."

While Bismarck didn't finish on the highest of notes, taking seventh out of eight teams in the 400-yard freestyle relay, just keeping the race from being disqualified was all Bismarck needed to do to seal up second over third-place Williston (260 points).

Schafer explained why, after finishing in the top three of the other two relays, their 400-yard free relay has been on the lower side of scoring this season.

"With the numbers we have, we know that there's going to be one relay where we're a little short with where our depth is," Schafer said. "We look at where everybody else is in the state, and where our strengths are at. We knew our medley was strong and our 200 free relay was strong.

"Our 400 free relay, which is our thinner relay at the moment, is all underclassmen. We're swimming an eighth grader, a freshman and two sophomores (on the 400 free relay), and the (younger swimmers) stepped our relays up."

After qualifying several more swims at the West Region meet, Bismarck will be sending around 15 swimmers to state.

Now all that's left before the big kahuna is to start tapering down and fixing the little things, technique-wise.

"We're going to thin out a bit, now we can focus more on fine-tuning after spending the season building up our conditioning," Schafer said. "Places can be determined by two, three, or four-hundredths of a second, so those fine-tuning things in tapering and get them in the right state, physically and mentally, for the final races."

NOTES

Wyatt Hermanson won the diving portion of the West Region meet for Mandan's lone event win, scoring 480.25 points.

Kolden Kringen of Williston was the other non-Minot swimmer to win an event. Kringen took first in the 200-yard IM (1:58.98) and the 500-yard freestyle (4:56.44), each time beating out a second-place Minot swimmer.

Century took third (400 free), fourth (200 free), and sixth (200 medley) in the relay events. Legacy finished fourth (200 medley), fifth (400 free), and seventh (200 free).

Luke Domres took third in the 200 free and the 500 free, Benjamin Schaff took third in the IM and the 100 back, and Isaac Vallie took fifth in the 200 free for Century's top individual times.

Legacy's Braxton Steele finished fourth, Jayden Ahmann took fourth in the 100 fly and the 500 free, and Noah Mayer took third in the 100 breast.

