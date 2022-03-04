Century swimmers, Mandan divers with strong start

In a highly competitive day of preliminary swims at the 2022 state meet, Century's swimmers and Mandan's divers stood out among the local talent in attendance.

Luke Domres of Century had an excellent day in his solo events, taking first in the preliminary round of the 500-yard freestyle with a blistering time of 4:53.29 and fourth in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:49.26.

Isaac Vallie, also of Century, stayed right with his distance teammate Domres, taking fifth in the 200 free (1:50.04) and fourth in the 500 free (5:01.11).

Mandan's excellent diving program yielded its usual results, with senior Wyatt Hermanson, looking to defend his 2021 title, taking an early lead with 208.40 points through the opening round of diving.

All four of Mandan's divers qualified for the second round, with Hermanson leading the pack, Jacob Thomas taking seventh (172.30), Sebastian Mott hanging in 14th (148.35), and Rayce Hermanson bringing up the rear in 16th (139.05).

Bismarck High's trio of divers also advanced to the semifinal round, with Bennett Vatnsdal holding fifth (177.45), Gaige Merck assuming eighth (171.75), and Bryce Vatnsdal taking 13th (154.90).

An incredibly fast 50-yard freestyle group allowed just two local swimmers through to either final, with Bismarck's Alex Steichen taking eighth (22.24) and Mandan's Riley Poppe snagging 12th (22.79).

Swimmers from Bismarck High held the top local finishes in the 50 free (Steichen), 100-yard butterfly (Steichen, fifth, 54.77), 100-yard freestyle (Blake Nelson, sixth, 49.04), and 100-yard backstroke (Nelson, third, 54.84).

Legacy earned five entries into the top finals races today, with Braxton Steele taking seventh in the 200 free (1:51.28), Noah Mayer taking sixth in the 200-yard individual medley (2:02.30) and fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:01.28), and Jayden Ahmann taking sixth in the 100 fly (55.34) and the 500 free (5:01.78).

Beyond Domres and Vallie, seventh grade diver Bridger Huelsman of Century advanced as the final qualifier in diving, scoring 107.60 points.

Other top finalists for the Patriots include Ben Schaff in the 200 IM (seventh, 2:02.76) and the 100 back (fifth, 56.94).

Sam Eggl of the Demons will join Schaff and his teammate Nelson in the 100 back final by taking seventh (57.51). Eggl will also swim in the 'B' final of the 100 fly after finishing 15th (58.11).

