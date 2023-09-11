After a quiet first few weeks of the season, the Capital City events, the Draw on Friday and Invite on Saturday, are the first big girls swimming and diving events of the high school season.

Century had a strong start in those early big events, taking first in the Capital City Draw on Friday with 601.5 points and second behind Minot on Saturday with 377.5 points.

"I thought this weekend went really well," Patriots head coach Spencer Wheeling said. "Me and my other coaches walked out of the building on Saturday pleased. Overall, I think things went well for us."

The Patriots' performance in the weekend events were led by eight top-three finishes by senior Mady Tivis and sophomore Abby Jablonsky.

Both swam legs on each of Century's winning 200 medley relay races, with Jablonsky adding a win while swimming a leg in Century's Friday 200 free relay.

Individually it was a bit of a quiet weekend for the Patriots, with only freshman Brooklyn Richards coming out with an individual event win in the 100 breast race on Friday.

"This was the first two meets of Mady Tivis' season, we got her back in the water and it was good to have her on relays," Wheeler said. "With her back this weekend, we fell a little into some natural relay competitions."

Beyond and including Tivis, Richards and Jablonsky, 17 different Patriots swimmers and divers -- Kylie Duchsherer, Tivis, Jablonsky, Erickson, Keira Kuklok, Molly Osadchy, Sienna Mrachek, Lauryn Caster, Hanna McEvers, Cadence Cook, Sady Nelson, Rowan Meberg Ewald, Aubrey Caster, Kylie Stahl, Jayda Pudwill, Joelle Knudson and Richards -- finished with at least one top-eight performance across the two days of events.

"A lot of girls have already qualified, but now we're working to get them qualified in multiple events," Wheeling said. "That gives us a lot of flexibility with our lineup. Joelle Knudson, Keira Kuklok, they only qualified for state late last season, but they're jumping out of the gate strong and qualifying early this year.

"We're seeing some hard work paying off early, especially from our younger crew."

Diving has been a bit of a sore spot as far as point-scoring has gone in postseason tournaments for the Patriots, but this year's team has some young talent coming up.

Freshman Kylie Stahl, who placed 10th on Saturday, is Century's lone qualifier thus far, but sophomores Bree Wilmes (16th Saturday, 241.45), Alyssa Schmit (18th, 228.40) and Kaydence Haider (19th, 224.65) are closing in on qualifying scores.

"We had one diver fall (across the qualifying line) and have three more that are within 20-30 points of qualifying for state," Wheeling said. "I can't remember the last time we've had that many girls qualified for diving, and they even raised the qualifying score this year too."

All the more impressive is that while Wheeler had some final-say decisions in locking down the Patriots lineup, he and the other coaches allowed Century's swimmers to control the lineups for both events.

"We let the girls pick the lineups both days," Wheeling said. "So we didn't have necessarily our best looks to provide for a team. We kept our relays fairly strong, but we wanted to do something different, take the pressure of the girls' main events off their shoulders."

Getting a sense of where his swimmers feel comfortable is important for Wheeling.

Also important is letting the swimmers set their own pace to find what works for them.

"I turned them loose as far as goal-setting," Wheeling said. "Our seniors are doing a good job of getting the girls fired up, doing the optional morning practices, and they've done a good job of instilling a winning mentality."

The beginning of this season has been freeing for the Patriots.

With their state championship streak finally broken last season, Century is out of the spotlight placed on a seven-time defending champion.

The events surrounding that state meet, including the snowstorm that chased the Patriots out of Bismarck early, is something that Wheeling is glad won't be an issue this season.

"You can't always win forever, right? We talked about it on the bus ride back from that meet, even though we lost, on an individual level, we were happy because of how we performed," Wheeling said. "We have the right mentality of wanting to move on to this year and perform to our best level, develop over the offseason and work this year to get back on top.

"We only graduated 18 points off of last year's team, so unlike last year when we graduated half our points, this year is more of a ten-yard penalty and now we can work on getting the ball back in the end zone, so to speak."

That doesn't mean they aren't looking forward to getting back on top of the podium.

Along with several competitive teams from the East, including defending champions West Fargo Sheyenne, Wheeling is expecting strong pushes towards a title from Legacy and Minot.

"Minot has strong relays, Shanley has some strong relays, and of course we can't ignore our friends at Legacy," Wheeling said. "(Legacy's) 400 relay is probably the favorite to win a state title. We have a dual against them in October and we'll see how we do when we go head-to-head.

"We can definitely contend with the top teams in the state, and if the girls have confidence and a mentality of belief in themselves, if they're determined enough, they can make another state title happen."

Century's schedule sets the Patriots up well to be comfortable in this year's state championship location.

Their next four events include an invitational in Williston next weekend, a road dual against Minot on Sept. 21, the Maroon and Gold Invitational on Sept. 23, and the West Fargo Invitational on Sept. 30.

The Maroon and Gold Invitational is one event in particular Wheeling enjoys attending, and it gives the team a preview of potential postseason lineups.

"The limited number of entries in that meet mean, if you go back to pro sports, it's a preview of postseason lineups, if we had to make our lineups today, here's where everybody's at, and that can give girls a reality check," Wheeling said. "It's a big meet, a lot of talented swimmers from all over, and it's a good way of testing ourselves against a high level of experience and let the girls know who else is out there."

After their trip east out to West Fargo on the final weekend of the month, Bismarck won't be leaving town again.

When the calendar flips to October, the Patriots will have all seven of the other events on their schedule, up to and including state, take place there.

"It'll be nice to stay in our own beds, making sure we're staying hydrated, making sure we can stay entertained and keep the girls up and moving around," Wheeling said. "With that dual with Legacy on the seventh of October, we're at home after that. Starting with that fun local dual, the girls will be staying right where we'll be right until the end."

For now, Wheeling is focused on improving the little things so he can qualify swimmers as soon as possible, and in as many events as possible.

"I liked what I saw when we were on top of the water," Wheeling said. "We have some work to do on turns and underwaters, but otherwise I thought things went very well this weekend. Pretty much right when I got home Saturday, I was already sitting down with my laptop and working on building lineups.

"Some times coaches can get too locked into lineups, sometimes you need some flexibility to see what else is out there for your lineup and if you can shuffle people around."