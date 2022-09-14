Century eyeing eighth straight title despite loss of talented seniors

Not much more can really be said about Century's 2021 girls swimming and diving senior class.

Featuring standouts Erin Palmer, Sarah Dorrheim, Olivia Schuchard, Taylor Cook and Izzy Koebele, last year's team edged out the upstart West Fargo Sheyenne Mustangs for their seventh straight state title.

"The senior class was a big help in getting us to seven state titles," Century head coach Spencer Wheeling said. "Adding it up, they scored nearly half of our team points at last year's state meet. With those girls being the high-caliber athletes that they were, it's hard to replace those scores."

The benefit of having such an exceptional senior class is that the girls under them are learning from the best of the best, and this year's class of seniors at Century are again poised to fight for a state title.

Among Wheeling's top upperclassmen this season are swimmers like Emma Vallie, who competed at last year's state tournament, Mady Tivis, a junior who placed in the top eight in three of her four events, and Rylie Pudwill, who is leading the rebuilding of Century's diving program.

"Rylie's taken the new divers that have come out this year under her wing," Wheeling said. "This year's senior class, as well as our juniors, have big-meet experience, they've been to and competed at state like the girls last year did. They're passing that knowledge down to our team.

"This year's group of seniors and upperclassmen is no different than last year's in providing leadership, promoting camaraderie, and bringing a lot to the table."

Century's senior-heavy group last year left plenty of spots that will be competed for by the entire roster, which is skewing younger than in past Century teams.

Athletes as young as seventh-grade swimmer Molly Osadchy and diver Kiera Kuklok are going to have every opportunity to make an impact on the state scoring list for the Patriots.

"Molly Osadchy is already making her presence known on relays," Wheeling said. "Hopefully girls like her will step up and keep a winning mentality going for our program."

As far as events go, Wheeling is starting to get an idea as to where his team will be strongest this season.

"We've always prided ourselves on having a good breaststroke group, and this year we'll have another strong corps," he said. "We have a good group coming up in the butterfly and backstroke, as well as in mid-distance freestyle."

Something Wheeling was particularly excited about was the return of a competition the Patriots haven't attended since the start of COVID to his team's schedule.

"One major addition for this year is we'll be returning to the Minneapolis Maroon and Gold swim meet," Wheeling said. "It's a great midseason meet for us, because we're restricted to just three entries per event, so it allows us to kind of put together a state meet program halfway through the year.

"The Maroon and Gold meet has a lot of strong programs at it, and we compete in the highest division which allows us to see a lot of good talent and good athletes we don't normally compete against."

As for the teams Wheeling's Patriots do usually compete against, there's plenty of local and conference action present on the schedule.

The Patriots were the only team to emerge from last weekend's Capital City Multi-Duals with an undefeated record, though their best competitor in the West, Minot, only lost by four to the Patriots.

Minot's present on Century's schedule multiple times this season, a fact Wheeling is happy about.

"We have three duals against Minot this year, and they'll be right up there with us for a state title," Wheeling said. "They're our strongest competitor from the West. Having three duals against them is nice and should help keep the girls' expectations in check."

While an eighth straight title isn't out of the question, Wheeling is realistic about his team's chances against a West Fargo Sheyenne team that features plenty of returning talent.

"We know that Sheyenne is the heavy favorite this year," he said. "They didn't graduate that many swimmers, but with our younger group and our strong leadership we're hoping to put up a fight and make ourselves known at state."