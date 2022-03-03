Bismarck swimming teams set for state meet in West Fargo

Taper time has arrived in the boys swimming and diving world.

Tapering, for those unaware, is the practice in swimming of decreasing training volume to ensure proper rest for a big competition. How does that play out at the high school level?

"We put in a long season of hard work to get them in condition and learning the general technique," Bismarck High boys swimming coach Cale Schafer said. "Now it's cleaning up everything on turns, getting milliseconds faster on starts and finishes, and all that finishing-up stuff."

Schafer's Demons finished as the runners-up behind West Region boys swimming powerhouse Minot, who almost doubled up the field with 552 team points compared to Bismarck's 299. The state meet starts today in West Fargo.

Century finished fourth, slightly behind third-place Williston (260-255.5).

"I think it went well, a lot of our guys had personal bests," Century head coach Michael Porter said. "We went back and forth with Bismarck and Williston and I'm really happy with our swimmers and divers."

As for Legacy, they finished fifth by edging out Dickinson (211.5-211), a two-place improvement over Legacy's finish at the West Region meet in 2021.

"(Finishing fifth) was a bonus after the great swims we had," Sabers head coach Alex Lucy said. "We lost last year's top two scorers, but we still moved up two places which shows how we've grown. You never know how other teams are going to do, how other teams are going to swim."

Personnel-wise, Bismarck High is equal with Century in state qualifiers with 15, though they have the advantage in diving with three divers compared to 12 swimmers who qualified.

"They motivate each other, they encourage each other," Schafer said. "They do everything they can to bring this team together. It's a good team atmosphere, and having that support has driven them to strive for new heights."

Century actually exceeded the Demons in state qualifiers over the season as they got 16 swimmers and divers across the qualification line, but with one swimmer out for the year, the Patriots will settle for 14 swimmers and a diver in its state contingent.

"(Our goal at Regions) is to get more people qualified," Porter said. "We want more possibilities for state, but we also have some swimmers that are qualified for six or seven events so we have to figure out what their best events are.

"Benjamin Schaff did well in the 200 IM and the backstroke, he really stepped it up a notch. We had a few freshmen that dropped time in events they were close to qualifying for last year and made it in this year."

Century's lone state diver, Bridger Huelsman, is a rare seventh-grader to qualify for the state diving tournament.

"He's come along nicely," Porter said. "He's starting to learn some higher-difficulty dives he can perform at state. I'm very happy with his progression as a seventh-grader."

Legacy's squad finished the year by having nine swimmers qualify for state.

"We have a strong 200 freestyle with four guys in there, same with the 500 freestyle," Lucy said. "Our distance races have been great this year. We'll be ready for the races we qualified for.

"We're a small team, but you don't have to be a big team to get your best time, or need to be a big team to make some noise."

As fine a performance as teams may have given in the West Region meet, adding the East Region can definitely make it harder to know which teams will finish where.

"The East and West Regions both have great teams," Lucy said. "It's a great environment to compete in."

The East Region boasts several quality teams.

"We didn't see too much of the East this year, but Davies has numbers and experience," Porter said. "How they do will depend on their lower seeds in each event and how they come through on Friday.

"Fargo North looks like they had a good region tournament, a lot of time drops there. Sheyenne is also one to watch because they don't taper for regions but they taper for state."

As with the West Region meet, it's not just the top swimmers that matter in determining where a team finishes.

"In the scheme of an entire swim meet, every little point counts," Schafer said. "I told the guys that every little improvement, every place we move up, is one or two points, and all those little things make a difference."

All that's left is to decide who gets those points.

STATE TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Friday: Preliminary round diving, 12:30 p.m. Swimming prelims, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday: Diving semifinals, 10:45 a.m. Swimming and diving finals, 1:15 p.m.

Location: Hulbert Aquatic Center, West Fargo.

