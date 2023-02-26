Minot continued its domination of West Region swimming Saturday, winning its 41st conference title by more than 100 points in Williston.

Runner-up Bismarck High claimed the No. 2 spot for the second straight year, continuing its upward trajectory.

"All we can do is swim our best and just control what we can control," Demons head coach Cale Schafer said. "Over the last few years, we've started getting more competitive in some events, but Minot is still the big dog in the West and we're working to close the gap.

"Minot is great motivation for us, because they show what you can do as a program if you keep working hard."

Bismarck edged out Century for second by just 20 points, 332-312.

At the conclusion of the West Region meet, Schafer was awarded with this year's West Region Coach of the Year award. Alex King of Minot was named the Senior Athlete of the Year.

The second-place finish for the Demons was driven by something they haven't had in a few years at the West Region meet -- first-place finishes.

Sophomore Blake Nelson took first place in the 100-yard backstroke (54.90) and senior Alex Steichen led the pack in the 50-yard freestyle (22.23).

Nelson and Steichen didn't just limit their point-scoring to their winning events, either.

Both swam legs on Bismarck's 200-yard medley and 400-yard freestyle relays, helping the Demons to 34 points apiece. The pair then dueled each other to a two-three finish -- Steichen second, Nelson third -- in the 100-yard freestyle.

"They did a ton of developing over the offseason," Schafer said of Nelson and Steichen. "They came into the season in great shape. Alex has potential in a few different events (at state), so we have some options to move him around. His flexibility helps a lot.

"Blake has been swimming since he was young, but he's really improved a lot and he now has a state title in sight in the backstroke."

Schafer, who has the largest swim team since he came to Bismarck, has 16 other state qualifiers.

Bismarck's best title chances are likely to come from Nelson and Steichen, though Schafer believes a few others have shots if things go well over the next week of tapering.

"Sam Eggl is a talented swimmer for us," Schafer said when asked to think of other potential event-winners on this year's team. Eggl is second behind Nelson in the backstroke, and swam legs on Bismarck's 200 medley and 200 free relays. "But it really all comes down to how we do in the swims on Friday and Saturday.

"We'll have to see where we match up with the East, but we have a lot of strength around our lineup. It's really just down to how things play out on the second day of competition."

While not necessarily likely to challenge Minot for a state title, Schafer and his team are hoping to improve on last year's third-place finish.

What could help with that is Bismarck's three qualified divers -- junior Bryce Vatnsdal, senior Gaige Merck and Malte Scherhag.

"We dove well. Bryce took second and Gaige took fourth, and I think both PR'd for the season," Schafer said. "Malte played soccer with Bryce, and he convinced him to come out for swimming. He's gone from learning how to do the dives to taking top-eight in meets, which is incredible.

"Malte taking eighth saved us a little bit because we had our best swims in the front half of the meet and that helped carry us into the back half of the meet."

With the West Region meet in the books, the Demons will spend the next week preparing for the state meet, which begins Friday at the BSC Aquatic & Fitness Center.

"We had some pretty good time drops from our younger guys who tapered before the region meet," Schafer said. "We kept the yardage on our older guys higher last week so we could make some big improvements for state."

Schafer is hoping that the state meet being in Bismarck gives his guys an extra edge.

"We're going to work on getting our guys rested and healthy, making sure they're getting good sleep and nutrition," he said. "We'll work on refining the little things. It's a great opportunity for us with the state meet being in Bismarck, we get a little homefield advantage, and we'll be comfortable with the blocks and the facility."

The meet begins Friday with diving prelims at 12:30 p.m., followed by swimming prelims at 3:15.

The diving semifinals begin at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, with the swimming finals set to start at 1:15 p.m.