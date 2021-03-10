Super A tournament offers fans four days of basketball

Watford City played in the 2018 state Class B tournament. After going 7-17 and 8-15 the past two years, the Wolves earned the No. 2 seed from the West this season.

Ashley Holen was the West Region player of the year. She was second in scoring (18.7) and rebounding (7.7).

No. 1 Century vs. No. 4 Devils Lake

Century, undefeated at 23-0, has won those 23 games by an average of 37 points per game.

The Patriots have three college players on the roster, at least. Julia Fitterer (U-Mary) and Ashton Kinnebrew (Bismarck State College) are signed, sealed and delivered. Logan Nissley, a sophomore, is on the Lauren Ware (Arizona) D-I path. Nissley (21.3) is the leading scorer in the state.

Devils Lake started 12-0, but is 5-3 in its last eight. The Firebirds advanced to last season’s title tilt, but the game was canceled before it could be played.

No. 2 Fargo Shanley vs. No. 3 Legacy

Shanley’s 6-2 senior Moriku Hakim is second in the East in scoring (18) and first in rebounding (10.5). She’ll return to Bismarck next fall to play for the Marauders.

The Deacons were the other half of an all-East final last season.

Legacy lost its first game in the West Region tournament, but bounced back to beat Minot and Bismarck. Senior Jaiden Baker ranks in the top 10 in the West in scoring (14), rebounding (6.9) and steals (2.7).

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

