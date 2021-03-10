Super A tournament offers fans four days of basketball

For basketball fans, this weekend will be tough to beat.
If it’s a sense of normal you crave, a heavy dose of it will be served up at the Bismarck Event Center.
In almost a make-good from last year’s pandemic-shortened state Class A tournament in Fargo, this year’s edition of the Super A will be spread out over four days, instead of the traditional three. The two championship games will be played Sunday-matinee style, starting at 1 p.m.
This year’s tournament is stuffed with storylines.
Among the most notable, other than the Sunday finales, is that this year's tournament truly is win-or-go-home. With no consolation games, the winners survive and advance, the losing team turns in their jerseys for 2021.
The boys quarterfinals start today at noon. Girls quarters tip at noon on Friday. The girls semifinals start at 1 p.m. on Saturday. The boys at 6.
BOYS
West Fargo Sheyenne vs. Mandan
West Fargo Sheyenne has not lost since Dec. 15. Since then it’s been 23 wins in a row.
The Mustangs are monsters – 6-foot-10, 6-9, 6-8, 6-6 – bigger than some NBA teams in the era of small ball. Meanwhile, Mandan is guard-dominated. This one is a true contrast in styles.
Bismarck vs. West Fargo
Bismarck’s Treysen Eaglestaff and West Fargo’s Carter Birrenkott are the second- and third-leading scorers in the state.
This game has all the makings of a track meet. The Demons and Packers each average 85 points per game. West Fargo is the only team to beat Sheyenne.
If BHS and Sheyenne win and advance to the semifinals, it could be the Mustangs’ Jacksen Moni (6-10) and Bismarck’s Cade Kivisto (5-5) on the court at the same time. Don’t be fooled by Kivisto’s stature, he’s a key cog off the Demon bench.
Minot vs. Fargo North
Minot’s the smallest team in the tournament. The Magicians don’t play anybody over 6-3.
Fargo North is the surprise team, and the Spartans play two freshmen.
Bet against Minot point guard Deonte’ Martinez, the West Region Senior Player of the Year, at your own risk.
Fargo Davies vs. Legacy
Legacy senior Nick Kupfer is the top scorer in the state at 24 points per game. After the UND wide receiver recruit, the Sabers are balanced offensively.
Of Davies’ five losses, four are against the two West Fargo teams. The Eagles, not the Mustangs or Packers, are the highest scoring team in the East at 85.62, just a tick above the Packers and Mustangs.
GIRLS
Fargo Davies vs. Jamestown
Jamestown lost its first game of the West Region tournament last week, scoring just 42 points in the process. The Blue Jays rebounded, winning by double figures in their next two games.
Jamestown’s leading scorer and rebounder – junior Anthonett Nabwe, 13.6 ppg, 9.9 rpg – was not even on varsity last season. She earned all-region honors this year.
It’s a family affair of sorts for the Blue Jays. Jamestown’s second leading scorer (Grace Hegerle) and West Fargo’s second leading scorer (Carson Hegerle) are cousins. The two Falks in the Jays’ lineup – Ella and Katie – are cousins.
Davies’ only two losses are to Devils Lake and Grand Forks Red River – both also in the field.
Ryleigh Wacha, the Eagles’ leading scorer and rebounder, is a University of Mary recruit.
Watford City vs. Grand Forks Red River
Grand Forks Red River was the No. 1 seed for the East Region, but the Rough Riders were tripped up in the semifinals of the tournament and ended up as the 3 seed.
Senior Alex Page is a Miss Basketball finalist. She averaged 16.9 points per game. Page has committed to play at Minnesota-Crookston in college.
Watford City played in the 2018 state Class B tournament. After going 7-17 and 8-15 the past two years, the Wolves earned the No. 2 seed from the West this season.
Ashley Holen was the West Region player of the year. She was second in scoring (18.7) and rebounding (7.7).
No. 1 Century vs. No. 4 Devils Lake
Century, undefeated at 23-0, has won those 23 games by an average of 37 points per game.
The Patriots have three college players on the roster, at least. Julia Fitterer (U-Mary) and Ashton Kinnebrew (Bismarck State College) are signed, sealed and delivered. Logan Nissley, a sophomore, is on the Lauren Ware (Arizona) D-I path. Nissley (21.3) is the leading scorer in the state.
Devils Lake started 12-0, but is 5-3 in its last eight. The Firebirds advanced to last season’s title tilt, but the game was canceled before it could be played.
No. 2 Fargo Shanley vs. No. 3 Legacy
Shanley’s 6-2 senior Moriku Hakim is second in the East in scoring (18) and first in rebounding (10.5). She’ll return to Bismarck next fall to play for the Marauders.
The Deacons were the other half of an all-East final last season.
Legacy lost its first game in the West Region tournament, but bounced back to beat Minot and Bismarck. Senior Jaiden Baker ranks in the top 10 in the West in scoring (14), rebounding (6.9) and steals (2.7).
