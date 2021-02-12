Strong finish pushes No. 1 Century to win over No. 5 Legacy

"Century plays such good defense and as a team we kind of got out of the flow," Petrik said. "We passed up a few shots where we had good looks, but we also rushed a few shots a little early in the possession. We just made a few too many mistakes tonight."

Berryhill led the Sabers with 16 points. Alyssa Eckroth came off the bench to score 11, including a four-point play in the first half.

The Sabers (14-4) are still in good position to pin down the No. 2 spot in the West Region. Century has the No. 1 seed sewn up.

"When it came out that the higher seeds were going to get to host two games, we wanted to be in position to control our own destiny," Petrik said. "We have a big game Tuesday at Jamestown and we'll need to put our best foot forward in that one."

The Patriots, who travel to Dickinson on Monday to face the Midgets, knocked down 23 of 26 free throws Friday night and had just eight turnovers.

"Every game is a new challenge, but tonight we knew this would be a really good test for us because of the kind of team Legacy is," Metz said. "I just thought we had really nice contributions from everybody we put on the floor tonight. Especially in the second half, I thought we played really good basketball on both ends of the floor."

