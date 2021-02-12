Strong finish pushes No. 1 Century to win over No. 5 Legacy

With eight minutes and change to play, Legacy trailed unbeaten Century by just a pair.
The Patriots, winning by an average of 38 points per game, don't panic under pressure.
No. 1-ranked Century scored 23 of the last 30 points of the game to earn a 72-54 win at the Legacy gym in a matchup of two of the top girls basketball teams in North Dakota.
"It's always a tough game when we come here. Jim (Petrik) always has his girls well-prepared," Century coach Ron Metz said. "We're really proud of the girls. We had to battle for this one tonight."
Fifth-ranked Legacy, which led 30-29 at halftime, trailed 49-47 after a running hoop by Jaiden Baker with 8:20 left. But clearly enjoying playing in a rare close game, Century surged down the stretch.
Three-pointers by Julia Fitterer and Logan Nissley stretched the lead to 57-48. Gabby Rush pushed the lead over 10 (58-47) for the first time with a pair of three throws and the Patriots were on their way to win No. 15 against zero defeats.
"I thought we competed really hard, we just seemed to run out of gas a little bit in the second half," Legacy coach Jim Petrik said. "There just isn't a lot of margin for error against Century. They're very good on both ends of the floor. They're No. 1 for a reason."
Nissley, who makes multiple plays per game which cannot be taught, poured in 18 of her 28 points in the second half.
"She can see the play ahead and her teammates are also very good at seeing things ahead and that leads to opportunities for Logan and the other girls," Metz said. "Primarily, it goes back to the hard work these ladies put in every day at practice."
"Nissley is a very special player," Petrik said. "There were times where I thought we played good defense on her and then she'd still hit a tough shot. You just gotta tip your cap sometimes."
Julia Fitterer added 13 points for Century. Ashton Kinnebrew also was in double figures with 10 points. Megan Klein was close with 8, including the first four points of the second half as Century started the second half on a 12-3 run.
"In the first half we didn't execute too well, but our defense kept us in it," Metz said. "Legacy has a talented team. They're long and athletic and they play really hard. It's not easy to score against them."
Down 41-32 after two Fitterer free throws, the Sabers surged. Arianna Berryhill buried a long 3-pointer to cut the gap to 41-40. After a Nissley triple, Haylin Weigel answered with a 3 from the corner to again make it a one-point game.
Legacy was still within two (49-47) after Horner's runner, but the Sabers scored just seven points in the last eight minutes.
"Century plays such good defense and as a team we kind of got out of the flow," Petrik said. "We passed up a few shots where we had good looks, but we also rushed a few shots a little early in the possession. We just made a few too many mistakes tonight."
Berryhill led the Sabers with 16 points. Alyssa Eckroth came off the bench to score 11, including a four-point play in the first half.
The Sabers (14-4) are still in good position to pin down the No. 2 spot in the West Region. Century has the No. 1 seed sewn up.
"When it came out that the higher seeds were going to get to host two games, we wanted to be in position to control our own destiny," Petrik said. "We have a big game Tuesday at Jamestown and we'll need to put our best foot forward in that one."
The Patriots, who travel to Dickinson on Monday to face the Midgets, knocked down 23 of 26 free throws Friday night and had just eight turnovers.
"Every game is a new challenge, but tonight we knew this would be a really good test for us because of the kind of team Legacy is," Metz said. "I just thought we had really nice contributions from everybody we put on the floor tonight. Especially in the second half, I thought we played really good basketball on both ends of the floor."
