Stotz, Gronberg earn Gatorade recognition

Even though spring sports seasons were canceled nationwide, Gatorade remains highly active in the awards business.

Two Bismarck High School athletes have been named Gatorade players of the year in their sports, Mason Stotz in boys soccer and Logan Gronberg in fastpitch softball.

As might be expected, both are all-state athletes. Stotz earned all-state honors last fall as BHS won the state soccer championship. In addition, he was named the outstanding senior boys soccer player by the state coaches' association.

Stotz, a senior, was a key component in Bismarck's run to the state soccer championship with a 15-1-3 record. He scored nine goals and added four assists while shifting positions on the field for the Demons. Primarily, though, he played defense.

In addition, Stotz kicked for the BHS football team as a junior and senior, converting four field goals and 48 extra points. He kicked for Bismarck's state championship team in 2018.

However, Stotz has chosen soccer as his collegiate sport. He plans to attend Concordia College in Moorhead, Minn., this fall.

He said it was his intention to play college soccer unless an overwhelming football offer came along.