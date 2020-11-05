Steckler's goal is to prolong the football season

Backup tailback Lucas Miller, a 5-7, 140-pound senior, stepped in and carried 25 times for 155 yards and two touchdowns against West Fargo.

"Not having Huus was a big loss, but we've always had confidence in Miller," Steckler noted. "When he got the ball (as a backup) earlier this year he showed what he could do."

Indeed, Miller rushed for 453 yards and four touchdowns as Huus' stand-in.

"We all believe in him. His speed is unreal. ... You could see in the West Fargo game the way he makes the cuts," Steckler continued. "We have confidence in the way he plays the game."

Man-for-man, position by position, Steckler said the Demons are coming off their best game of the season. He rates the quarterfinal game a landmark effort.

"I think everyone on both sides of the ball played their hardest. Lucas Miller stepped up in a huge way ... and the offensive line, the defensive line, all the positions played their best," he said. "We're going to have to do that this week, too."

Coming on the heels of a 21-7 loss to Century, the playoff victory over West Fargo got the Demons headed in the right direction.