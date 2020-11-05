Steckler's goal is to prolong the football season

Jack Steckler is one of those fellows to whom off seasons are more rumor than fact.
To Steckler, a Bismarck High senior, the school year consists of football, hockey and golf, bang-bang-bang, all in a row.
This year, Steckler wants the shortest break possible, two days, between football and hockey. To him, that will signify success. It will mean the Demons are occupied with a state championship football game at the Dakota Bowl on Nov. 13.
"Last year we lost (to West Fargo) in the first round and there was a week and a half break there. This year hopefully we can make that two days," Steckler said.
Steckler, a 210-pound defensive end and wide receiver who stands a shade under 6-foot-5, was a key figure in Bismarck's 21-20 quarterfinal victory over West Fargo. He scored the first BHS touchdown on a nine-yard run. Late in the fourth quarter he blocked what would have been a game-tying extra-point kick by the Packers. For lagniappe, he sacked Packers quarterback Peyton Jantzi for a six-yard loss.
As a senior, Steckler said he wanted no part of an early out in the playoffs this year.
"Honestly, it's different, especially with COVID, too. ... As a senior, it could be the last time you step on a football field, so you want to leave it all out there," he observed. "And you want to lead the younger guys so they can follow suit when they become upperclassmen."
Looming just ahead for the Demons in a AAA semifinal game with West Fargo Sheyenne. That's second-ranked and undefeated Sheyenne, 7-0 on the year. That showdown is scheduled for tonight at 7 p.m. in West Fargo.
Third-ranked BHS is just a step behind the Mustangs at 7-1. Sheyenne's Mustangs got last week off when Jamestown had to forfeit its quarterfinal contest due to a coronavirus outbreak.
Sheyenne and defending state champion Century, the only AAA unbeatens, have strikingly similar statistical profiles in terms of points scored and points allowed. Statistics aside, Steckler is fully aware the Demons will have their hands full in West Fargo.
"From what I've seen, they've got a really good running game with a good running back (185-pound senior Barika Kpeenu) and a quarterback (Grant Warkenthien) who can throw when they need to," he said.
In the trenches, Steckler acknowledges BHS will be giving away some pounds to the Mustangs, but says that's been the case all season.
"I don't think we've played a team smaller than us up front. ... We've got a pretty small line, but that doesn't mean much. ... Size helps you, but our line has a lot of heart."
Although the BHS offensive line averages 237 pounds, the Demons are averaging 342 yards per game on the ground, the best in the West Region. A lot of that yardage was eaten up by 200-pound junior Isaiah Huus. Huus led the region in rushing with 1,281 yards before being sidelined due to complications of a knee injury.
Backup tailback Lucas Miller, a 5-7, 140-pound senior, stepped in and carried 25 times for 155 yards and two touchdowns against West Fargo.
"Not having Huus was a big loss, but we've always had confidence in Miller," Steckler noted. "When he got the ball (as a backup) earlier this year he showed what he could do."
Indeed, Miller rushed for 453 yards and four touchdowns as Huus' stand-in.
"We all believe in him. His speed is unreal. ... You could see in the West Fargo game the way he makes the cuts," Steckler continued. "We have confidence in the way he plays the game."
Man-for-man, position by position, Steckler said the Demons are coming off their best game of the season. He rates the quarterfinal game a landmark effort.
"I think everyone on both sides of the ball played their hardest. Lucas Miller stepped up in a huge way ... and the offensive line, the defensive line, all the positions played their best," he said. "We're going to have to do that this week, too."
Coming on the heels of a 21-7 loss to Century, the playoff victory over West Fargo got the Demons headed in the right direction.
"Honestly, in playoff football a win is huge. It gives everyone confidence," Steckler noted. "Playoff football is different. ... You're in a situation where if you lose you're out, so everyone is playing his hardest. It has a different feel to it."
If Bismarck is to get past the Mustangs on the road, Steckler says two things are vital.
"Our success this year has come when our running game gets going. When we run the ball, everything falls into place on the offensive side of the ball. ... The defense just needs to make some key stops in the beginning of the game and force some turnovers," he said.
Steckler was an all-state hockey player as a defenseman his junior year and earned all-region honors in football. He said he both sports are his co-favorites and has no idea what role they'll play in his choice of a college.
"I'm leaving everything open right now," he said.
Notes
Bismarck leads the region in rushing (341.8 yards per game), scoring offense (39.9) and total offense (436.7). The Demons are fourth in passing (94.9). Defensively, BHS ranks second in rushing defense (133.4), third in total defense (251.3), fourth in scoring defense (19.0) and seventh in pass defense (128.9).
Sheyenne leads the East Region in scoring defense (11.7) and is second in scoring offense (37.7). The Mustangs average 398.3 yards per game on the ground and 111.0 through the air for 508.3 yards of total offense. They've surrendered 134.6 yards of total offense per game, 76.1 on the ground and 58.4 passing.
Senior Barika Kpeenu is Sheyenne's Mr. Versatility with 919 yards and 11 touchdowns rushing, 111 yards receiving, 184 yards and a touchdown on kickoff returns and 30 yards on punt returns. ... Junior quarterback Grant Warkenthien is 38-for-57 for 632 yards and 12 touchdowns. He's thrown three interceptions. He's rushed 35 times for 273 yards.
Bismarck's offensive leaders are junior quarterback Caden Fischer (31-44-2, 493 yards, 3 TD); tailback Lucas Miller (60-608, 6 TD) and wide receiver Jack Steckler (14-164).
BHS and Sheyenne last met on the opening week of the 2019 season with Sheyenne winning 35-14. ... Mark Gibson is in his 22nd year as Bismarck head coach. He has a record of 197-46 with six state championships. ... Jeremy Newton, who founded the Sheyenne football program, is in his seventh season. He has a 49-20 record. Sheyenne reached the state championship game for the first time last fall, losing to Century.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!