Steckler's blocked kick keeps BHS in playoffs

West Fargo replied on its second possession to tie the game.

Bismarck lost the ball on downs at its own 48 and the Packers took advantage of the short field. The Packers covered the distance on six running plays and a 22-yard pass from Peyton Jantzi to Carson Hegerle that put the ball on the five-yard line. Running back Parker Nelson went wider right to score on the next play. Pritchard's kick knotted things at 7-7 with 11:14 to play in the first half.

The Demon replied with another long drive, covering 72 yards on seven plays, the last a 36-yard run by Miller, a 140-pound senior. Miller tore through a big hole on the left side, cut right and zoomed away. Weigel gave BHS a 14-7 edge in the middle of the second quarter.

Another opportunity went awry for the Demons in their next series. A 50-yard drive expired on the Pacer 15 when Carter Birrenkott filched a Caden Fischer pass.

Bismarck scored on its first possession of the second half to go ahead 21-7. Fischer connected with wideout Gunner Swanson for 34 yards to put the ball on the Packer 17. Miller scored standing up on another run with 5:48 to play in the third period.

West Fargo wasted no time playing with the wind in the fourth quarter.