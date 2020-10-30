Steckler's blocked kick keeps BHS in playoffs

Sometimes, as the 1950s hit song would suggest, little things really do mean a lot.
A little thing, such as noticing the behavior of opposing linemen, saved the day for Bismarck in a 21-20 Class AAA football playoff victory on Friday at the Bowl.
BHS defensive end Jack Steckler used that little bit of intelligence to block what would have been a game-tying extra-point kick with 1:19 remaining in the game. That play, in turn, preserved the Demons' quarterfinal win over West Fargo.
The victory entitles the Demons to visit West Fargo next Friday for a semifinal matchup with West Fargo Sheyenne, the No. 1 seed from the East Region.
Steckler, a 6-foot-4-plus senior, said he picked up a tendency during the course of the game.
"Through the game I saw that their guard was going down, so there was a space there. ... I just jumped between the guard and the center and got through without anyone touching me. I got my hand up and made contact with the ball," Steckler said.
As a result, kicker Landon Pritchard's kick spun far off to the left, nowhere near the goalposts.
Bismarck scored first and kept the Packers playing catch-up all afternoon.
BHS took the opening kickoff and marched 81 yards into the 20 mph winds that swept the Bowl to score. The 13-play march consumed 6:53, culminating in Steckler's nine-yard burst on a reverse. Mason Weigel's kick put Bismarck up 7-0.
West Fargo replied on its second possession to tie the game.
Bismarck lost the ball on downs at its own 48 and the Packers took advantage of the short field. The Packers covered the distance on six running plays and a 22-yard pass from Peyton Jantzi to Carson Hegerle that put the ball on the five-yard line. Running back Parker Nelson went wider right to score on the next play. Pritchard's kick knotted things at 7-7 with 11:14 to play in the first half.
The Demon replied with another long drive, covering 72 yards on seven plays, the last a 36-yard run by Miller, a 140-pound senior. Miller tore through a big hole on the left side, cut right and zoomed away. Weigel gave BHS a 14-7 edge in the middle of the second quarter.
Another opportunity went awry for the Demons in their next series. A 50-yard drive expired on the Pacer 15 when Carter Birrenkott filched a Caden Fischer pass.
Bismarck scored on its first possession of the second half to go ahead 21-7. Fischer connected with wideout Gunner Swanson for 34 yards to put the ball on the Packer 17. Miller scored standing up on another run with 5:48 to play in the third period.
West Fargo wasted no time playing with the wind in the fourth quarter.
The first time they got their hands on the ball in the final period. An interception and 35-yard return by senior linebacker Terry Carter put the ball at the BHS 20. Five plays later, Birrenkott made an amazing over-the-shoulder catch on a floater by Jantzi.
Pritchard's kick cut the BHS advantage to 21-14.
The Demons lost the ball on downs at the Packer 31 with 2:07 to play in its ensuing series. It didn't take West Fargo a minute to capitalize on the opportunity.
On second-and-15 , Birrenkott beat the BHS secondary and Jantzi lofted a 74-yard bomb to close the gap to 21-20 with 1:19 on the clock.
With overtime looming as a distinct possibility, Steckler stepped to the fore with his game-saving block.
BHS controlled the ball much of the game. The Demons built a 64-43 advantage in offensive plays, earned a 19-9 advantage in first downs and outgained the Packers 330 yards to 176.
With West Region rushing leader Isaiah Huus sidelined with an injury, Miller was the man on the spot and he responded brilliantly, rushing for 155 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries. Huus, lost due to a knee injury that became infected, is done for the season.
The BHS defense, meanwhile, Nelson, a 750-yard rusher, under control while also managing to put continuous pressure on Jantzi.
"I can't say enough about our kids' resilience," BHS head coach Mark Gibson said. "The kids did as heck of a job. You've got to keep moving forward and find a way."
Gibson tipped his hat to his defensive coordinator Dale Colby.
"Coach Colby challenged the defensive guys. The kids in the secondary did a great job of stepping up, and our linebackers were outstanding. (Brock) Fettig and (Brandt) Kringlie and (Ethan) Stotz, too. I can't say enough about them."
Miller's effort made a big impression on Gibson.
"The kid has a lot of guts and determination and that was evident today," the coach said.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!