CLASS A BASEBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT

At West Fargo

Thursday, June 1

Quarterfinals

Game 1: No. 1 East Wahpeton (14-6) vs. No. 4 West Legacy (14-8), 11:30 a.m.

Game 2: No. 2 West Century (12-13) vs. No. 3 East West Fargo Sheyenne (15-7), 35 minutes after Game 1

Game 3: No. 1 West Mandan (14-8) vs. No. 4 East Fargo North (14-10), 4:30 p.m.

Game 4: No. 2 East West Fargo (17-9), vs. No. 3 West Jamestown (17-4), 35 minutes after Game 3

Friday, June 2

Loser out

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 11:30 a.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 2 p.m.

Semifinals

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4:30 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

Saturday, June 3

Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 11:30 a.m. (fifth place)

Game 10: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 2 p.m. (third place)

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 4:30 p.m. (championship)

CLASS A SOFTBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Tharaldson Park, Fargo

Thursday, June 1

Quarterfinals

Game 1: No. 1 West Minot (31-2) vs. No. 4 East Grand Forks Central (7-8), 11 a.m.

Game 2: No. 2 East Grand Forks Red River (12-5) vs. No. 3 West Jamestown (26-9), 35 minutes after Game 1

Game 3: No. 2 West Dickinson (24-8) vs. No. 3 East West Fargo Sheyenne 17-5), 4 p.m.

Game 4: No. 1 East West Fargo (23-6) vs. No. 4 West Century (10-18), 35 minutes after Game 3

Friday, June 2

Loser out

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 11 a.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 35 minutes after Game 5

Semifinals

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 35 minutes after Game 7

Saturday, June 3

Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 10 a.m. (fifth place)

Game 10: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 35 minutes after Game 10 (third place)

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 3 p.m. (championship)

CLASS A GIRLS SOCCER

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Fargo Davies

Thursday, June 1

Quarterfinals

Game 1: East No. 1 Fargo Davies (13-1) vs. West No. 4 Jamestown (5-3-2), 12 p.m.

Game 2: West No. 2 Bismarck (9-2-1) vs. East No. 3 West Fargo Sheyenne (9-2-3), 2:15 p.m.

Game 3: West No. 1 Minot (14-0-1) vs. East No. 4 Grand Forks Central (5-6-3), 4:30 p.m.

Game 4: East No. 2 Fargo Shanley (11-3-1) vs. West No. 3 Mandan (7-2-3), 6:45 p.m.

Friday, June 2

Consolation semifinals

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 12 p.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 2:15 p.m.

Semifinals

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4:30 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 6:45 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 11 a.m. (fifth place)

Game 10: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 1:15 p.m. (third place)

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 3:30 p.m. (championship)

CLASS A GIRLS TENNIS

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Grand Forks Choice Health & Fitness

Thursday, June 1

Quarterfinals

Game 1: West No. 1 Minot (15-0) vs. East No. 4 Fargo Davies (9-6), 10 a.m.

Game 2: East No. 2 Grand Forks Central (9-3) vs. West No. 3 Bismarck (9-3), 10 a.m.

Game 3: East No. 1 West Fargo Sheyenne (12-3) vs. West No. 4 Century (9-5), 10 a.m.

Game 4: West No. 2 Legacy (12-2) vs. East No. 3 Valley City (11-2), 10 a.m.

Consolation semifinals

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 1 p.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 1 p.m.

Semifinals

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 1 p.m.

Fifth place

Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 4:30 p.m.

Third place

Game 10: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 4:30 p.m.

Championship

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 6 p.m.

CLASS B BASEBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Corbett Field, Minot

Thursday, June 1

Game 1: No. 2 Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich (13-1) vs. Des Lacs-Burlington (22-3), 11:30 a.m.

Game 2: No. 3 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (12-1) vs. Shiloh Christian (22-6), 35 minutes after Game 1

Game 3: No. 1 Thompson (19-3) vs. Minot Ryan (19-5), 4:30 p.m.

Game 4: No. 5 Central Cass (12-6) vs. No. 4 North Star (13-2), 35 minutes after Game 3

Friday, June 2

Consolation

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 11:30 a.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 35 minutes after Game 5

Semifinals

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4:30 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

Saturday, June 3

Game 9: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 11:30 a.m. (seventh place)

Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 35 minutes after Game 9 (fifth place)

Game 11: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 4 p.m. (third place)

Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 6:30 p.m. (championship)

CLASS B SOFTBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Minot

Thursday, June 1

Quarterfinals

Game 1: No. 2 Renville County (14-0) vs. Thompson (13-6), 11 a.m.

Game 2: No. 3 Kindred-Richland (13-5) vs. Central McLean (8-3), 35 minutes after Game 1

Game 3: No. 1 Beulah (19-1) vs. Des Lacs-Burlington (13-2), 4 p.m.

Game 4: No. 4 Hillsboro-Central Valley (11-5) vs. No. 5 May-Port-C-G (15-5), 35 minutes after Game 3

Friday, June 2

Consolation

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 11 a.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4

Semifinals

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 26

Placement games

Game 9: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 10 a.m. (seventh place)

Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6 (fifth place)

Game 11: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8 (third place)

Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 4 p.m. (championship)