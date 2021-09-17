St. Mary's surges in second half to knock off 11AA No. 3 Shanley

After an exchange of possessions that included the Deacons’ first punt of the game, Shanley took over with 2:36 to play and the ball on its own 27. Rostberg completed all five passes on a drive that ended with a 24-yard TD pass to Gores with 22 seconds left in the half. Rostberg rolled right and found Gores alone on the left side for an easy score and a 21-7 halftime lead.

At the break, the two teams had amassed 20 first downs, but only one on the ground and that was by St. Mary’s Isaac Vandal on the last play of the half. Rostberg had 228 passing yards at half.

Just when it looked like Shanley had established control, they lost it.

St. Mary’s running game finally appeared right away in the third quarter. Isaac Felchle – who ran for 88 of his game-high 113 yards in the second half – led a five-play 62-yard drive, all on the ground. He scored on a 13-yard run to pull the Saints within a touchdown.

Then the Deacons fumbled the kickoff and a pass interference call and a couple Felchle runs set the Saints up at the 24-yard line. From there, Schumacher found Nate Fedorchak for the first of his two TD catches and a tie game with 7:38 left in the third quarter.