St. Mary's makes jump up to 11AA with roster featuring 20 seniors

St. Mary's has been so good in football the last several seasons, the Saints had to go marching up.

Under new guidelines from the North Dakota High School Activities Association, teams that in effect win too much, automatically have to be kicked up a class. That is what happened to Dan Smrekar's Saints, who did not know they'd be moving up until after last season was over.

After some initial confusion over exactly what was happening and why, the Saints simply got on with it.

"We were surprised at the end of the season because we didn't know it was coming," said Smrekar, beginning the 45th season of his legendary career. "We were unsure how it happened or when it happened, but there was nothing we could do about it.

"We're excited about the challenge in front of us."

It starts tonight in Minot against the Magicians. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at Duane Carlson Stadium.

The Saints won the 11A title in 2020 and lost in the championship game last fall. During last season's run to another final, the Saints went 3-0 against 11AA teams. Additionally, St. Mary's has continued to play the big schools in sub-varsity contests.

"The level of competition is not foreign to us," Smrekar said. "Seeing it every week will be a little different, but we're looking forward to playing against somebody else."

The Saints graduated a 19-player class, which had both quantity and quality.

Proving the strength of Smrekar's program, the Saints will be able to replace those 19 seniors with 20 this season. In all, St. Mary's has 78 players out this fall.

"That's a good number (78) for us. Having 20 seniors, a lot of those kids have had playing time on varsity, should help us," Smrekar said. "Now, coming into this season, we're looking to see who steps up, particularly with those seniors."

Tommy Kraljic, who had four interceptions last season as a starting safety, won't see much time on defense this time around. Kraljic, a 6-4 senior, will be running the Saints' offense.

"I think our passing game will be strong. Tommy's done a nice job. He's an excellent leader and we're very confident in what he can do," Smrekar said.

Paul Vetter (tailback) and Jaxyn Richter (fullback) will step into primary roles this season on offense after seeing plenty of snaps last fall in reserve. Richter was a starter on defense at linebacker. Nate McHugh, a junior, is second in line behind Vetter.

The Saints had all kinds of receivers teams had to worry about last season. Matthew Porter (15-135, 1 TD) was one of them and he'll step in a lead role now. Maddox Doppler, a part-time starter at defensive end last season, should see lots of action at tight end. Smrekar thinks receivers Caden Willer, Jackson Ross, Gavin Miller and Lleyton Vetter, all seniors, are capable of producing.

Up front, seniors Will Marks (left guard) and Jacob Goettle (right tackle) were both full-time starters last season. Derrick Rud and Logan Herman, two more upperclassmen, also will see plenty of time in the trenches.

Smrekar likes his team's speed and thinks the Saints will be strong defensively, as they always are.

The "unknowns" are how the Saints will stack up physically along the lines against big and physical 11AA teams.

"It's not just the kids that start, but who can step up and give you depth. That's really important," Smrekar said. "The competition in practice has been good. We've seen a lot of encouraging things."

It's been that way the past several seasons as well at St. Mary's. Youngsters practicing against top-level players, a number of whom are now playing college football.

The Saints' home opener is Sept. 2 against Bismarck High. Smrekar said his team is ready to get on the field against somebody else.

"We're looking forward to seeing how these kids do. They've been working hard. I think it's a pretty good group," Smrekar said. "It's going to be a different season for us against some tough teams, but it's a challenge I think we're all looking forward to."