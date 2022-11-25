Spartans trip up Sabers in shootout

Last year, Fargo North welcomed Legacy to varsity hockey with a blowout loss in Fargo.

In this year's season opener, the Sabers showed the steps forward their program has taken by battling the Spartans to a 3-2 shootout loss at the VFW Sports Center.

"I'm proud of our group for coming back," Legacy head coach Mario Lamoureux said. "When you get down two, it can be easy to pack it up for the night. I was proud of how we battled back, but we have a lot of things to clean up.

"Last year we took a big loss, this year we went to overtime. We have a more experienced group this year, and we expected a better result. Happier with an overtime than a 7-1 loss."

A full game behind the Spartans in game readiness -- Fargo North blew out Grafton-Park River on Tuesday -- was hard to notice for the Sabers in the first period.

The two teams battled back and forth in a scoreless first period, with the Spartans taking an 11-6 shot advantage into the break.

"It was the first game for us, so I expected some nerves, but the first period was okay for us," Lamoureux said. "We got outplayed a little, but I was happy with it. We didn't give up much, Tyler was solid back there, it was a good way to start not to give up any in the first."

Play in the second period heavily favored Fargo North, and Legacy nearly put themselves too far down to come back.

Two turnovers by the Sabers in their defensive end were both taken advantage of by the Spartans, and Logan Miller (29 saves) was unable to keep the puck out of the net both times.

"We had way too many self-inflicted turnovers," Lamoureux said. "Credit to North for taking advantage, but a lot of the turnovers we just gave to them. Those plays were completely avoidable and they are something we'll need to sharpen up on."

While it didn't appear so at the time, a penalty taken in the final 35 seconds of the second period helped turn the tide to key Legacy's comeback in the third.

A potential Saber power-play goal was waved off due to the unmooring of the Fargo North net before the puck crossed the line, but the officials disagreed and play continued on.

Legacy didn't score on that power play, but they did on the next, which came soon after.

"We got a gritty one there at the end," Lamoureux said. "Our third period was probably better than our first and second, but we got the plays we needed when we needed them."

With time running down on the man advantage, Stryder McMahon made a cross-ice pass to Drew Beasley after Matthew Souther made a tough play at the blue line to keep the puck in, and Beasley fired in Legacy's first goal of the season from a sharp angle.

"We had a couple of guys who made big plays," Lamoureux said. "Drew's power-play goal to make it 2-1 was an unbelievable shot, it was a high-level play."

The goal seemed to galvanize the Spartans, and they spent much of the next eight minutes of play in either the neutral zone or Legacy's defensive zone, but were unable to solve Miller again.

Play finally started to even out in the final three minutes of the period, and with 1:25 to go, Legacy pulled Miller with a face-off coming in Fargo North's end.

Less than 10 seconds after the Spartans were whistled for an icing by missing a game-winning empty-net goal, a puck shot by Drew Beasley ricocheted around in front of the Fargo North net and banked in off of Josiah Will, tying the game at two with 31 seconds left.

"In the last minute, down by one, it wasn't anything fancy," Lamoureux said. "We won a draw, got the puck on net and someone tipped it in front, which is how a lot of goals are scored. We got a puck to the net."

The Sabers survived one last push by the Spartans to win in regulation, and the game headed to overtime.

Overtime was split between the Sabers controlling play early on and then getting hemmed into their own zone by the same mistakes that had limited their offense during much of regulation.

"We were very sloppy for about half the overtime," Lamoureux said. "We had a couple good shifts mixed in there, but we weren't hard on certain plays and it cost us having to defend a few minutes straight because we weren't making plays."

With no goal coming, it was off to a shootout.

Legacy shot first, and all four of their skaters were unable to solve the rock that was Spartan senior netminder Nolan Astrup (18 saves).

Four rounds was all the Sabers would get, as Raymond Walen, who assisted on the first Fargo North goal, beat Miller to end the game there.

"We made it to the shootout, in the shootout you rely on your goalie to make some big saves," Lamoureux said. "Tyler made a few big ones but we couldn't get one in."

With the first game in the books, Lamoureux had two words on what the Sabers will be working on in practice.

"Pass completions," he said. "That's it."