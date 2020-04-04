South Dakota six-man football unsanctioned, but growing

"The All-Nations Conference has gone from 12 to 16 teams in a matter of months, and more schools have contacted them about getting in," he added.

Having been bitten in its initial vote to add a six-man division, Krogstrand said the SDHSAA is now taking something of a hands-off approach.

"We've made a statement from our office and through our board that we'll need to see a firm commitment of a group of schools who are coming forward and willing to do it," Krogstrand said.

"Our proposal for having (six-man football) as a state championship sport is still on the table ... It's shifted from a board-led proposal to the membership. The membership itself would have to come forward," he continued.

Krogstrand said the viability of a new six-man class is not just a matter of numbers. He noted that in a state with travel distances as long as South Dakota's, geography enters into the equation.

"If you've got 10 (schools) all within 100 miles of each other, that's pretty easy, but I don't know if there's a magic number. ... What does that number look like as far as geography?" he observed.