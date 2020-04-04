South Dakota six-man football unsanctioned, but growing

Imagine riding down a pothole-dotted gravel road, full throttle, in a Model T Ford.
That's what six-man football's ride in South Dakota has been like.
Two years ago it appeared the six-man game was going to be a fully-sanctioned championship playoff sport. The SDHSAA board of directors voted 6-1 in June of 2018 to approve the sport for implementation in the fall of 2019.
Then, in January of 2019, the board reversed itself, but not due to a case of indecisiveness. The situation had changed.
"Several schools indicating interest in playing six-man football chose to not go that way. ... We went from 40 schools indicating interest to 10 or 12 willing to carry through with it," recalled John Krogstrand, assistant executive director for the South Dakota High School Activities Association.
That vote didn't mean the end of the line for six-man football in the Coyote State, though. The sport just got switched onto another track.
Similar to the situation in North Dakota, South Dakota has six-man football teams, but they exist as independents in an unsanctioned twilight zone.
"The All-Nations Conference, which Standing Rock plays in, is a group of 12 schools playing independent football ... primarily schools located on reservations," Krogstrand said.
"The All-Nations Conference has gone from 12 to 16 teams in a matter of months, and more schools have contacted them about getting in," he added.
Having been bitten in its initial vote to add a six-man division, Krogstrand said the SDHSAA is now taking something of a hands-off approach.
"We've made a statement from our office and through our board that we'll need to see a firm commitment of a group of schools who are coming forward and willing to do it," Krogstrand said.
"Our proposal for having (six-man football) as a state championship sport is still on the table ... It's shifted from a board-led proposal to the membership. The membership itself would have to come forward," he continued.
Krogstrand said the viability of a new six-man class is not just a matter of numbers. He noted that in a state with travel distances as long as South Dakota's, geography enters into the equation.
"If you've got 10 (schools) all within 100 miles of each other, that's pretty easy, but I don't know if there's a magic number. ... What does that number look like as far as geography?" he observed.
Krogstrand said he was an athletic director in Nebraska before joining the SDHSAA staff, and he watched six-man football grow to maturity in Nebraska. He said six-man growth in Nebraska began with a geographically compact group of schools that moved from nine-man to six-man as a unit.
"I came from Columbus, Neb., as an athletic director. ... We had a situation there where a conference just went (to six-man). Or it may have been two conferences that shuffled and reorganized," Krogstrand recalled. "They formed a conference or league that made that decision to go. ... They went the independent route initially, and they got the acceptance from the Nebraska School Activities Association later (in 2018)."
Now Nebraska's six-man division is in good health.
"It's grown exponentially. Statewide they've got 30-some teams," Krogstrand said.
When six-man football appeared imminent in South Dakota, Krogstrand said 40 males was proposed as the enrollment cap.
"We took a look at what other states had done," he said.
Although sanctioned six-man football is yet to come to fruition in South Dakota, Krogstrand said it's unlikely that athletes who want to play football have been deprived.
"I don't feel there are any schools that lack the opportunity to play football due to the decisions we've made," he observed.
(This is the final installment of a three-part series on six-man football. Parts one and two appeared in the Friday and Saturday editions of the Tribune).
