West Fargo Sheyenne keeps Demons scoreless, claims 2-0 win

Losing your top scoring option before a game is completed is tough. Having your second-best scoring option limp off the field in Game 2 is even tougher.

The Bismarck boys soccer team is now dealing with such a situation after taking their second shutout loss in less than 24 hours, this time a 2-0 defeat at the hands of West Fargo Sheyenne.

"We've played two good games against two very good teams," Demons head coach Ricardo Pierre-Louis said. "We learned how it's going to be at state if we meet them again, and it's good to start your season playing strong teams."

The Demons came into Saturday's game at the Sanford Sports Complex with forward Owen Haase on the bench with an injury, and the Demons were unable to compensate.

A tough Sheyenne offense and defense made things even more difficult, as the Mustangs clogged up the field and made things physical.

"Owen being out showed today in the depth of our team," Pierre-Louis said. "We'll be a different team when we have him in, because he's our key player on offense and it's tough to generate offense without him."

The reigning third-place finishers at state put pressure on the home team almost from the word go, and while Bismarck's defense bent at times, goalie Drew Henriksen did his best to ensure it wouldn't break.

Henriksen stood tall in Bismarck's net throughout the game, making a trio of stops in the first half, before a foul on a Bismarck defender gave the Mustangs a free kick just outside Bismarck's penalty box.

Shooter Nick Sipe converted, blasting his attempt off the hands of Henriksen into the back of the net for a 1-0 lead with just over a minute remaining in the first half.

"With their first goal, the decision-making was poor, tackling in front of the box is not the right decision," Pierre-Louis said. "It was a combination of not managing the game and being tired near the end of the first half.

A lesser goalie in net than Henriksen might have allowed the Mustangs to pull away in the second half, as the senior netminder was tasked with stopping six shots.

Henriksen made five saves, including two incredible diving blocks on two Sheyenne penalty shots, and only conceded a goal off a headed corner redirection by Reece Breidenbach that just evaded his hands, giving Sheyenne a 2-0 lead.

"It was details that hurt us (on their scoring plays)," Pierre-Louis said. "When we missed the clearance, that was it. We played an okay game, but the difference in the game were those two moments."

While Henriksen's heroics in net concluded with a stop of a second penalty shot later on in the second half, the Demons offense put together several good minutes of possession they sorely needed.

"Drew did a good job of stopping their two penalty kicks, and that's what we'll need to win tight games at this level," Pierre-Louis said. "It just wasn't enough today because we made two additional mistakes on top of the mistakes that led to the penalty kicks."

Though unable to score, they did put a pair of shots on Sheyenne goalie Connor Anderson, both of which Anderson stopped.

"We came out a little more ready to play in the second half in terms of keeping the ball and switching the point of attack," Pierre-Louis said. "It's early in the season, so our touches weren't quite accurate, and it slowed our game down because of that."

Unfortunately for the Demons, during a possession in Sheyenne's territory, their best scoring option with Haase sidelined, Babu Ramadhani, went down near the top of the Sheyenne penalty box and had to be tended to on the field before hobbling off.

Sheyenne's physicality on and around the ball led to a trio of yellow cards being shown to the visitors, with Bismarck's lone yellow being shown to captain and defensive midfielder Louis Belanger on the play that led to Sheyenne's second penalty shot.

Pierre-Louis knows that while the score didn't end in his team's favor, getting two tough games in against potential state tournament opponents to start their season can only help the Demons going forward.

"Defensively, we played well, but in terms of the physicality of the game, we were a little too shy," Pierre-Louis said. "We have to learn how to be physical as well. We have guys that are new to varsity, so we'll keep teaching them and hopefully we can deal with teams that are this physical in the future."