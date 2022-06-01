State girls soccer tournament revs up in Mandan

The North Dakota state girls soccer tournament is one of the toughest to break into, as long-standing legacy programs are tough to dislodge from the qualifying spots.

This year, some new blood circulates into the eight-team rotation, as Legacy makes its first-ever appearance at the tournament after beating Century 2-0 in the state qualifier last Thursday.

"We went in (against Century) with confidence but knowing nothing was a given," Legacy coach Mick Lenhardt said. "We executed when we needed to, and the girls were extremely excited, with it being the first time in program history making the state tournament."

There are always nerves that come with making the state tournament, but Lenhardt is trying to mitigate them.

"We've kept our practice routine and times the same, kept the same routine we had during the season," Lenhardt said. "We hope keeping the routine the same is going to help. The girls have played in big traveling tournaments so they have some experience. Obviously state is a little different, but we're hoping that when the starting horn sounds, we'll be good to go."

Junior keeper Brooklyn Gallion is still ailing from separate upper- and lower-body injuries, which will keep sophomore Ava Hanzal in net to start the tournament.

"We're not wanting to push (Brooklyn) to make kicks," Lenhardt said. "We're going to keep rolling with Ava right now."

Legacy's opening-round matchup is West Fargo Sheyenne, which is on its own five-season run of making state out of the East.

Lenhardt talked about what his squad will need to account for with the Mustangs.

"They have a couple of very talented strikers up top that have speed we'll need to mark, and they've got a mid that's good at distributing the ball," he said. "We've been practicing all weekend on playing our same style, but we'll be cognizant of those players."

Legacy joins long-standing West Region powerhouses Minot and Bismarck as the top three seeds, with Mandan claiming the fourth and final spot in this year's tournament from the West.

Mandan is more along the lines of Legacy when it comes to their history of girls soccer success, having made the state tournament just three times previously, including last year when the Braves finished fifth.

That fifth-place finish came thanks to a loss to Fargo Davies in the quarterfinals that was followed by shutout wins over Jamestown and West Fargo.

"Last year had some good and disappointing memories," Mandan coach Stephen Weston said. "We were up 1-0 with five minutes to go (in the game against Fargo Davies) and we conceded a penalty kick and they put it into the back of the net. That was the only goal we conceded at state last year, so we have the defensive capabilities to keep teams out.

"State is brutal, it's three games in three days, and you have to brush yourself off if you lose. We found a new level of depth (last year) and have more state experience, which is good, and we'll hope that can stand us in good stead."

The Braves were the lone play-in team to advance to state this year, knocking off Williston 3-0 to make the state qualifiers and then edging fourth-seeded Jamestown 1-0.

Weston talked about the games this year that allowed the Braves, who were the second seed in last year's tournament, to make their fourth appearance at state.

"We've played that 4-5 matchup against Jamestown before, and we've won and lost that game a few times," he said. "We had beat Jamestown before this year, so we knew we could do it. Now we need to bring that momentum into the first game at state."

Despite needing to win each of their last two games just to keep their season alive, the road ahead doesn't get easier for the Braves.

Their fourth seed matches Mandan with the East's top seed, Fargo Davies, which knocked the Braves out of the title hunt in last year's state tournament.

"You don't go to state if you're not a good team," Weston said. "They're undefeated this season, but they know how dangerous we can be and we know how dangerous they can be. We know we have the ability to cause some upsets [...] We're hoping to show up and bring some momentum in."

Mandan hosts this year's girls soccer tournament, which has its advantages and drawbacks, according to Weston.

"A lot can be said for girls sleeping in their own beds," Weston said. "We're hoping for big fan support on the home field and hoping they can be the 12th man to really make a difference for us."

As for the Demons and Magicians, it's been rarer for them to be out of the state tournament than in it.

Minot has made the state title game in back-to-back seasons, losing 2-1 to Shanley-Oak Grove in 2019 and dominating Fargo Davies 6-0 to win the state title last year.

The Magicians are riding a 30-match winning streak and are looked at as the favorites entering this year's tournament.

"They're probably the best team in the state," Bismarck coach Michelle Brown said. "Playing them in the (West Region championship) was a good test for us."

As for the other automatic qualifying seed out of the West, Bismarck is now on a three-year streak of making the state tournament, but have lost their last three state tournament games.

That's a streak Brown's squad is ready to break.

"Very eager (to break that streak)," Brown said. "We're hoping to dig deep and come out on top."

Mandan isn't the only team facing a foe from the 2021 state tournament.

Bismarck High matches up with the East's No. 3 seed Shanley-Oak Grove, a long-standing state tournament threat from the East, who eliminated the Demons from title contention in last year's quarterfinal match.

"They're a well-rounded team, so it's not so much stopping them as getting a goal past them," Brown said. "A lot of their score lines were 1-0 or 0-0, so we're trying to get that goal and get past their defense and press them to get behind them.

"(Shanley-Oak Grove) does have a good history of doing well at state, so that does pose a challenge for us because we only have a few chances for the girls to be at state except for a few of them. We'll have to be confident and know how we want to play them and put our best foot forward."

With six seniors on their roster this year, the Demons are looking to make a deeper run at state than they have in recent years.

"We're confident we can contend with East teams and make it further than we did last year," Brown said. "We're ready for the rematch and want to do well. This one means a little more to our senior class and we're hoping to end the year on a high note."

