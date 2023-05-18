Entering Thursday’s regular season finale, Legacy had earned just two sweeps all season — one against Watford City in early April and another last week against Turtle Mountain.

Thanks to a big day at the plate, including four home runs in the second game, the Sabers earned their third sweep of the season, beating Bismarck 11-10 and 23-11 in five innings.

“I told the girls between games that the first game was one of the most complete games we’ve played all season from start to finish,” Sabers head coach Holly Schild said. “We found ourselves in games earlier in the season where we’d start down four or five runs and we’d have to dig ourselves out of a hole.”

Two-out hitting was crucial to a Legacy’s first win of the day.

In both the fifth and sixth innings, the Sabers had back-to-back four-run rallies with two outs.

“We emphasize that softball is a game of momentum, and sometimes you can be on the good side of it, and sometimes you’re on the not-so-good side of it,” Schild said. “If we get six outs in an inning, we have to play like we get six outs. I was impressed with how we continued to hit the ball and chip away.”

Keeley Schiermeister was a big part of the offense in both innings.

Facing Bismarck pitcher Bri Wrangham, Schiermester knocked in teammate Megan Weisbeck in both at-bats and Abbey Allard in her second at-bat to give the Sabers the lead.

“I kept my eye on the ball and took what the pitcher was giving me,” Schiermeister said. “I was trying to put the ball in play and get a base hit, because that can help get things moving on the bases.

“It was a good couple of games for us. I’m happy with how things turned out. Our hitting was always there, we had girls on base when we needed them, and they were always hit home.”

Legacy needed multiple comebacks to win the opener, due in large part to Bismarck cracking three home runs.

Dru Kautzman, Caitlyn Dannenfelzer and Jersey Berg all blasted home runs against Bismarck starter Abby Funk, who started and pitched the first four innings before giving way to reliever Katie Olson for the fifth and sixth. Funk re-entered to earn an unorthodox save by pitching the seventh inning.

“Abby’s one of our better pitchers, and while she struggled a little in the first game, it was an easy decision to go back to her because she was the most warm,” Schild said. “I was happy to have her come back in and finish, because that’s not an ideal thing to do to your pitcher, to take her out and then expect her to go back in.”

Legacy’s offense in Game 1 came almost entirely from the top four hitters in its lineup.

Of their 14 hits, 11 runs and 11 RBIs, eight hits, nine runs and six RBIs were generated by Brynn Arnold (1-for-3, two walks, 3 runs), Ainsley Johnson (2-for-5, double, one run, two RBIs), Allard (3-for-5, double, two runs, three RBIs) and Weisbeck (2-for-4, walk, stolen base, three runs, one RBI).

“With this win, this can definitely help us feel as though we can compete with some of the top teams in the conference,” Schiermeister said. “We proved to ourselves that we could compete.”

The lone exception to the top-of-the-lineup excellence was, of course, Schiermeister, who was 3-for-4 with Legacy’s other four runs batted in.

“It hasn’t been like this the last few weeks,” Schild said, referring to her team’s offensive struggles in recent weeks. “I know we have the ability to do it, so I’m happy to see we’ve made some adjustments at the plate and been more confident and being able to bounce back after some not-so-good performances at the plate.”

The second game was over almost as soon as it started.

Legacy ambushed Bismarck starter Dannenfelzer and reliever Kautzman in the first, sending 13 batters to the plate and scoring nine runs on seven hits, three walks and two errors.

“That was a good confidence-builder,” Schiermeister said. “The rest of the game, we were telling ourselves to keep the energy where it was in that inning, we had to keep it going. It felt great, getting that confidence-booster.”

Bismarck battled back, cutting the lead to 10-7 thanks to three runs in the first and four in the second, but Legacy’s offense continued its onslaught.

“With the different pitchers, we just had to time things up differently,” Schiermeister said. “If your coaches tell you to do something, adjust the best you can, move in the box, that’s all you can really do when there’s a few different pitchers, just keep adjusting.”

This time it was the Sabers sending balls soaring over the fence, as Arnold (2-for-4, HR, walk, three runs, three RBIs), Summer Hanna (2-for-2, HR, two runs, three RBIs as a pinch-hitter), Weisbeck (2-for-4, HR, double, walk, three runs, three RBIs), and Riley Ingemansen (4-for-4, HR, triple, three runs, five RBIs) stayed red-hot against Bismarck’s pitching.

“Taking advantage of the change of speed in their pitchers, slowing it down and sitting back and adjusting,” Schild said. “I was glad we weren’t satisfied with the first nine runs. We continued to score in every inning, which is ideal for you to finish on top of another team on the scoreboard.”

Setting the table for Ingemansen, who finished a double short of the cycle, Schiermeister was hot again in game two.

Going 3-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and two more RBIs, Schiermeister finished the doubleheader a cool 6-for-8 with a double, three runs scored and six runs driven in.

“We chatted about her between games about her ability to bounce back,” Schild said. “She’s a leader in our outfield, she’s got a consistent bat in our lineup, and she’s grown into being a confident young lady. I’m happy to see her have success behind that growth.”

While not the prettiest lines, Allard and Arnold combined to gut out five innings for the Sabers.

“We emphasized that when our pitchers get us fly balls and ground balls, it’s important to turn them into outs while playing solid defense and communicating,” Schild said. “That’s something we struggled with early on in the season, and it’s good to see that we’ve been able to break through a little and be consistent with our defense.”

A rough time on the mound didn’t slow Dannenfelzer down at all at the plate. Bismarck’s No. 2 hitter in both games was 4-for-8 with a home run, double, three runs scored and five RBIs.

Also having good games offensively were Bri Wrangham (5-for-8, two doubles, four runs, two RBIs), Jersey Berg (4-for-7, home run, double, walk, three runs, four RBIs) and Izzy Forde (2-for-5, double, two walks, a run scored and three RBIs).

“Bismarck is a good team, and we knew that they can hit the ball,” Schild said. “A lot of their runs came from home runs when they had runners on base, and you’ll give those up to good teams. It’s about how you choose to respond to that, when you get the opportunity to get an out, you get an out.”

“We handled their offense pretty well,” Schiermeister said. “The ones they hit over the fence, we have to shake off because there’s nothing to do about them. Then you just have to tell yourself that you have the next one.”

The Sabers now await the final results of Century’s final regular season games to determine whether Legacy snags the top seed in the play-in tournament next week or if they are limited to the eighth seed.

Tiebreakers will be crucial, potentially as far down as run differential, as the Sabers and Patriots split four meetings — two conference, two non-conference between them.

“I’m happy to finish the regular season on a high note to carry us into next week,” Schild said. “Next week is all about singular seven inning games, so opportunities to respond are more limited. We have to remember how these games felt, how we played, and carry those feelings into next week.”

Legacy 11, Bismarck 10

Legacy 000 144 2 — 11 14 1

Bismarck 002 143 0 — 10 13 3

Abby Funk, Katie Olson (5), Funk (7) and Ainsley Johnson; Brielle Wrangham and Caitlyn Dannenfelzer. W — Olson. L — Wrangham. S — Funk. HR: Bismarck — Dru Kautzman, Jersey Berg, Dannenfelzer.

Highlights: Legacy — Brynn Arnold 1-for-3, 2 BB, 3 R; Johnson 2-for-5, 2B, R, 2 RBIs; Abbey Allard 3-for-5, 2B, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Megan Weisbeck 2-for-4, BB, SB, 3 R, RBI; Keeley Schiermeister 3-for-4, 4 RBIs; Funk 5 IP, 9 H, 7 R (6 ER), 1 BB, 2 K; Olson 2 IP, 4 H, 3 R (3 ER), 1 BB, 1 K, 1 HBP. Bismarck — Kautzman 2-for-4, HR, BB, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Dannenfelzer 2-for-4, HR, R, 3 RBIs; Wrangham 2-for-4, 2B, 2 R, RBI; Berg 3-for-4, HR, R, 3 RBIs; Cameron Braun 2-for-4; Mya Jones 1-for-3, HBP, 2 R; Wrangham 7 IP, 14 H, 11 R (6 ER), 3 BB, 10 K.

Legacy 23, Bismarck 11, 5 innings

Legacy 914 72 — 23 20 3

Bismarck 343 10 — 11 14 5

Abbey Allard, Arnold (3) and Ainsley Johnson; Dannenfelzer, D. Kautzman (1), Josie Schell (4) and Bailey Kautzman. W — Arnold. L — Dannenfelzer. HR: Legacy — Brynn Arnold, Riley Ingemansen, Summer Hanna, Megan Weisbeck. Bismarck — Abby Renner.

Highlights: Legacy — Arnold 2-for-4, HR, BB, 3 R, 3 RBIs; Allard 3-for-3, 2 R, RBI; Hanna 2-for-2, HR, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Weisbeck 2-for-4, HR, 2B, BB, 3 R, 3 RBIs; Schiermeister 3-for-4, 2B, 3 R, 2 RBIs; Riley Ingemansen 4-for-4, HR, 3B, 3 R, 5 RBIs; Hannah Hammes 2-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Allard 2 IP, 9 H, 7 R (3 ER), 1 BB, 1 K; 3 IP, 5 H, 4 R (3 ER), 1 BB, 1 K. Bismarck — Dannenfelzer 2-for-4, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Wrangham 3-for-4, 2B, 2 R, RBI; Berg 1-for-3, 2B, BB, 2 R, RBI; Izzy Forde 2-for-3, 2B, R, 3 RBIs; B. Kautzman 2-for-3, RBI; Renner 2-for-3, HR, 2 R, RBI; Izzy Owens 1-for-2, 2B, BB, 2 R; Dannenfelzer 0.1 IP, 6 H, 9 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 0 K; Kautzman 2.2 IP, 8 H, 8 R (7 ER), 3 BB, 0 K; Schell 2 IP, 6 H, 6 R (4 ER), 0 BB, 1 K.

Records: Legacy 9-17 overall, 8-10 West Region; Bismarck 14-16, 11-7.