Olson's heroics earn Sabers sweep of Century

When Tori Olson stepped to the plate in the top of the seventh of Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader against Century, she had already had an excellent day.

In Game 1, Olson did as much damage at the plate as she did on the mound, going 3-for-3 with a home run and two doubles to drive in six runs while whipping through Century's lineup for a three-hit, five-inning shutout win in a 14-0 Legacy blowout.

"The main things we wanted to accomplish today for these games was staying positive," Olson said. "Everyone played their best."

"We've been hitting the ball really well this season," Legacy head coach Holly Schild said. "The first game was no exception. I give Tori a lot of credit for holding them (scoreless)."

In Game 2, her heroics would be twice as impactful.

"Home runs are great, but when we have baserunners, home runs are even better," Schild said. "Tori has consistently performed all season, she's your go-to in any situation, and I couldn't have asked for a more ideal place in our lineup to be at that point in the game."

Said blowout win in Game 1, largely driven by Olson and center fielder Kalyssa Erickson (4-4, 3 R, 2 SB), gave way to an enjoyably competitive Game 2.

After requiring the services of pitchers Ashlyn Schumacher and Lexi Tollefson in game one, Century head coach Darby Krivoruchka turned to senior Brooklyn Morris for Game 2.

Morris was dinged early by the bats of the Sabers, allowing a trio of runs in the first thanks to a sac fly by Legacy catcher Emma Owens and a two-run double by Daysha Mallard.

"It was a team effort," Olson said of her performance in Game 1. "I worked on hitting a lot in practice this week, it felt great to be able to hit."

With Olson off the mound for the time being, the Patriots were all too grateful to get their offense in gear.

Legacy Game 2 starter Brynn Arnold was touched up for a single run in the first inning, thanks to aggressive baserunning by Morris herself on an infield sac fly by Schumacher, and a pair of runs to tie the score at three in the bottom of the fourth.

"This is only the second game we've been the away team this season, which is odd," Schild said. "It's not ideal to start down, jumping on it right away and making sure we're having good, quality at-bats and swinging at pitches we want to swing at. Getting on the board right way is the way you want to start."

While the Patriots were busy making Arnold's life difficult, Morris was making life difficult herself for the Legacy hitters.

Morris faced one hitter over the minimum in innings two through five, with a fourth-inning two-out walk by Megan Weisbeck forcing the extra batter.

"It sometimes takes us until the fourth, fifth, sixth inning to get our bats going in the second game," Schild said. "It's been something we've struggled with all year."

Olson herself tried to push her team into the lead in the top of the sixth, leading the inning off with a triple to right field, but was left stranded there as the batters behind her were unable to bring her home.

"It was like a dagger to the heart," Schild said. "Especially when she has a great hit and gets all the way to third base, then gets to stand there and hang out for a while and then the inning ends. I wish we could have rewarded that at-bat."

Legacy's stagnant offense finally came back to bite them in the bottom of the sixth.

Abby Funk, who had replaced Arnold to start the fifth inning, got the first out courtesy of an impressive catch by Owens right up against the backstop fence. Things unraveled from there.

A single by Lexi Wesson was followed by walks to Pengilly, Gabriella Bird, Halle Mattern and an intentional walk to Morris. Combined with a pair of errors by the usually stout Legacy defense, the Patriots pushed across three runs to put the Sabers on the brink of losing their fifth West Region game of the season.

With her 8-9-1 hitters due up in the top of the seventh and the 8-9 hitters having gone a combined 0-for-4 against Morris, Schild knew she needed to improvise.

"We made a few errors on a few balls we could have caught, but thankfully it didn't cost us an enormous amount of runs," Schild said. "I knew we had to make a change, eight and nine struggled off of her and it was a last resort."

Schild started the inning by pinch-hitting Elise Stewart for Keeley Schiermeister, but she popped out to second.

Then Schild pinch-hit Hannah Hammes for Summer Hanna, and Hammes rewarded her coach by pounding a pitch from Morris over the left-field fence for a solo home run.

"We used every single person in the dugout that we could to win that game," Schild said. "Just really proud of the girls that they found a way to win. Hannah played the first game so she was an obvious choice to put in there.

"(Hammes) has a lot of power. Did I anticipate she would hit a home run? Obviously no, but you couldn't have asked for a better momentum turner. It gave us the little burst we needed for the next two batters to say we could do this and not force us to lay down and give up."

The fourth time through the order seemed to help Arnold and Erickson lock in, and they both worked full-count walks to give Olson a chance with one down and two on.

She didn't waste it.

"They did their job in getting on base and leaving it up to the person behind them in moving them around," Olson said. "Literally just a trust thing. I didn't really watch (my home run), but it felt good when I heard that it went over."

Olson's second home run of the day (giving her a 5-for-7 day where she homered twice, had a triple, two doubles, scored four runs and drove in nine) gave the Sabers a 7-6 lead, a lead Owens nearly added to on the next at-bat, sending a ball high off the fence in left-center for a double.

But when Morris finally escaped the damage, it was Olson that climbed right back onto the mound and did her team proud, sending the Patriots down in order to earn the sweep.

"It wasn't ideal to throw Tori back in," Schild said. "But we wanted to put the stamp on it and make sure we get out of the game with the win. If you look back at our season and how many games we've been down in the second game and have come back and won, it's something like four or five games.

"It's a testament to the grit and adversity the girls can respond to."

With their exciting win over Century heading into their rearview mirror, the Sabers now prepare for a doubleheader against undefeated Dickinson next week.

"Dickinson is a solid ballclub and has been for years," Schild said. "If we keep playing the same way we have all season, we'll put our best nine out there and hope we come out with at least a split in those games."

