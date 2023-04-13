If Thursday's opening games in Bismarck are any indicator, it will take good pitching staffs to shut down the lineups Century and Legacy's softball teams are featuring this year.

With the two teams combining for 45 runs over the course of the doubleheader played at the Sanford Sports Complex -- Legacy won Game 1 15-5, Century won Game 2 16-9 -- consistent pitching was tough to find.

LEGACY OVERCOMES EARLY HOMERS

Ask most coaches what their least opportune start to a game would be, and a grand slam in your opponent's first inning at the plate would be right up there.

Despite that home run, mashed by Century catcher Grace Grimm, the Sabers fought back thanks to monster games from Brynn Arnold (5-for-5 with a home run, two doubles, three runs scored, seven runs driven in), Megan Weisbeck (3-for-4, three runs scored), and Elise Stewart (2-for-4, a double, two runs scored and two driven in).

Those monster games were plenty for the Sabers to 10-run rule the Patriots in six innings, 15-5.

"Today was our second doubleheader of the season and just our third day outside, so I have to remind myself of that," Legacy head coach Holly Schild said. "We have a whole different group of girls, not to mention a whole different pitching staff, so we're working to settle in.

"I'm pleased with our offensive performance so far, we have some returning girls that take it personal when girls are on base."

Avery Liudahl didn't start the strongest on the mound for the Sabers, as she allowed five runs on six hits, two of which were home runs, in the first two innings.

Showing poise beyond her freshman year, however, Liudahl recovered and maneuvered her way through six innings to earn a win.

After Liudahl allowed a solo shot to Gabby Bird to lead off the second, she shut the door from then on, greatly impressing her head coach.

"Our starting pitcher and catcher (Ainsley Johnson) are freshmen, so you don't really know yet when things happen," Schild said. "I was very pleased Avery kept her composure and respond the way she did. I couldn't have been happier with how she responded."

It was a tough start to the day in the field for the Patriots, as they committed five errors, almost all of which involved at least one run coming in to score as a result.

The final error of game one allowed the mercy rule-qualifying runs to score, and when the Patriots were unable to add a run in the bottom of the sixth, Legacy finished off their third straight win to open the season.

"The girls are still learning, and some girls are working to find their roles," Century head coach Darby Krivoruchka said. "There's so much down time in this game that if you think too much about your mistakes, you'll probably just make another mistake.

"We were able to pull through, because while we had errors in both games, we were able to earn a split."

CENTURY BATTLES, FIGHTS HARD FOR SPLIT

In both the opener and the nightcap, both teams put runs on the board in each of the first two innings.

Unlike the first game, however, Century continued to add on, taking advantage of some poorly-timed errors from Legacy to earn their first win of the season, 16-9.

"In the past, we've started off strong and then gotten too comfortable," Krivoruchka said. "In the second game, we didn't allow ourselves to get comfortable with our lead, we worked to keep extending it."

While Legacy got a gutty pitching performance from Liudahl in Game 1, it was Lexi Tollefson in the nightcap to do the same for the Patriots.

Though she allowed nine runs in seven innings, four of the runs were unearned, and she allowed her teammates' bats to wake up and make some noise.

Tollefson even got in on the action in the second game, going 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk.

"Our pitchers don't have much experience yet," Krivoruchka said. "When the weather is a little more consistent, I think they'll start getting it going."

It was Legacy's errors that came back to haunt them in Game 2.

Registering four miscues, plus a few mental mistakes that cost them at other times but didn't qualify as an error, the Sabers shot themselves in a foot they may have had a better shot at if their fielding was on point.

"It's tough to play as well as we did in game one and then come back in game two and play less well," Schild said. "We talked in our post-game huddle that we need to clean things up, control what we can control, and helping our pitchers out when they're struggling.

"The ball comes different off the turf than off a gym floor. We'll make adjustments and work through it."

Leadoff hitters got the job done all night long for both teams.

For the Sabers, Arnold finished an absurd 8-for-10 with two home runs, two doubles, five runs scored and 10 runs driven in.

"We talked about switching up the lineup today, but she's so good in that spot that it's difficult to move her elsewhere," Arnold said. "She's a consistent player, a good leader, and someone we can count on."

Century's leadoff batter was just as good. Bird finished the two games 7-for-8 with one home run, two doubles, a walk, five runs scored and one driven in.

"Gabby has been our leadoff hitter since last year," Krivoruchka said. "The leadoff spot is a good spot for her, she does what she needs to do and she's a smart hitter when it comes to this game. I'm excited to see how she does the rest of the season."

Century came close to ten-running the Sabers several times, but Legacy was able to avoid that fate.

Nevertheless, Century's relentless offense in the second game was too much for the Sabers to overcome, and the teams were left to settle for a split on the day.

"I was shaking my head in the dugout thinking we'd win by ten and then lose by ten," Schild said. "Kudos to the kids for responding and digging deep (to prevent that). It's nice to see them fight and hang on."

"It's a learning situation for us, but we're getting there," Krivoruchka said. "The girls did well with developing a mindset of expanding the lead throughout the game."

UP NEXT

Century: Hosts West Fargo right back at Starion Sports Complex this afternoon at 4:30 p.m.

Legacy: The Sabers welcome West Fargo Horace to town Saturday and will take on the Hawks at Starion Sports Complex at 4:30 p.m.