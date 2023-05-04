When the first statewide softball poll were released Wednesday afternoon, Minot and its 19-1 record stood atop the Class A rankings.

The Majettes proved their ranking was no fluke Thursday afternoon in Mandan at Fort Lincoln Elementary School Softball Diamond, rolling past the Braves 23-2 in five innings in Game 1 and edging out a tough 6-4 win in Game 2.

“The first game, we hit the ball very well, then they were a little flat in Game 2,” Minot head coach Gerard Cederstrom said. “We battled, and if we get a couple more hits in Game 2, that could have gotten into a blowout as well.”

All but one Minot hitter reached base in the opener, led by five times on from Ellington Anderson and four times from Kiney Fjeld at the top of the Majettes lineup.

“Any time your leadoff and number two get on base, that makes your three and four hitters’ job a lot of fun, because they get to hit runs in,” Cederstrom said. “They’re very good players and they give us a spark any time they get on.”

Anderson and Fjeld combined for six hits, five runs and four runs driven in, providing a potent 1-2 start to the lineup for Minot against the pitching trio of Kaebry Weekes, Lola Petrick and Alyssa Bitz for the Braves.

“Minot is super dynamic, they have kids who can lay bunts down, get bunts down with two strikes, and they’re confident with the bat,” Mandan head coach Mike Gustavsson said. “Also shows they are mostly juniors and seniors, and we’re mostly freshmen and sophomores. I thought the way we competed against them in Game 2 was amazing.

“The three girls we threw in the first game are all ninth graders, and we gave them some varsity experience. They handled themselves well, if we had made some defensive plays, it wouldn’t have been quite the blowout it was.”

The big blow of the first game came off the bat of Halle Baker, as she bashed a grand slam over the right-centerfield wall in the top of the third to give the Majettes a 16-2 lead.

“For a sophomore, (Baker) doesn’t play like one,” Cederstrom said. “The things she does, she’s earning. That grand slam could have been anybody up there, because our mentality is to attack the plate and she delivered when she got a good pitch.”

Mandan’s only damage in Game 1 came in the bottom of the second.

Stringing together hits by Lilly Giggee, Weekes, Hope Hanson and Ellie McElvaney, the Braves put up a pair of runs against starter Tayler Falcon, who earned the win by going four innings and giving up just the two runs.

“For the most part, our pitchers threw strikes today,” Cederstrom said. “Taylor got hit, hit hard at times, but she came in, threw strikes, then we went to a younger kid who came in in relief. I like to see our pitchers fight and get after it.”

A gutty effort by Jenna Wandler in the second game kept things much closer, as she never let the Majettes explode for the big innings that let them run the opener.

“It was great to see the girls be able to bounce back after Game 1,” Gustavsson said. “It’s the difference between throwing strikes, keeping your defense in the game, and hitting the ball the way we can.

“Jenna can throw with the best in the state. Today she was determined to go, in the past we haven’t gone more than four or five with her, but today she said it was hers.”

Mandan’s offense was stifled through three innings, registering just three walks against starter Sydnee Bartsch.

Wandler put an emphatic end to that shutout bid to start the fourth, blasting a home run over the fence to cut Minot’s lead to 5-1.

“She’s one of our junior leaders, and that home run is what sparked her to say she wanted to keep pitching in this game,” Gustavsson said. “That’s what we need our kids to get to, have that swagger and fire, and I think she can help bring that to us.”

Wandler’s bomb started a three-run rally by the Braves that could have gone on longer if Shayla Bechtel hadn’t hesitated around third on a single to center by McElvaney and been thrown out at home.

That was an unfortunate thread stretching throughout the finale: mistakes by the Braves costing them runs, on both sides of the ball.

“Mandan, when they make the plays, they’re a good team,” Cederstrom said. “Game 2 was a fast-pitched game, everybody was getting after it, and pitchers were throwing strikes. It was a fun game to be a part of.”

The Braves also had a player doubled off at second and committed three errors, costing them several runs defensively that helped make the difference.

When compared to Minot, whose only error of the doubleheader came on the second-to-last batter of the nightcap, Mandan’s mistakes loomed large in a game they could have stolen.

“That was the difference, the ball bounced a few wrong ways for us and pretty much right for them,” Gustavsson said. “We get a couple breaks, get rid of mental errors, the other errors, we were right there with a top team in the state.”

Gustavsson was proud of how his team battled in the fifth and sixth games they played in a three-game span.

“Tuesday and Wednesday weren’t cool days, they were pretty warm, and that wears on you,” Gustavsson said. “Hopefully games like today show we can do something at the West Region tournament. It’s a good experience for the girls and hopefully we can keep playing well.”

MINOT 23-6, MANDAN 2-4

Minot 23, Mandan 2, 5 innings

Minot 548 51 — 23 19 0

Mandan 020 00 — 2 8 4

Tayler Falcon, Raegan Terrel (5) and Isabelle Anderson; Kaebry Weekes, Lola Petrick (2), Alyssa Bitz (4) and Savannah Gustavsson. W — Falcon. L — Weekes. HR: Minot — Halle Baker.

Highlights: Minot — Ellington Anderson 2-2, 2 BB, HBP, 3 R, RBI; Kinsey Fjeld 4-4, 3 2B, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Avery Lunde 2-4, BB, 4 R, RBI; Sydnee Bartsch 2-2, 2B, 4 R, RBI; Falcon 2-2, 2 BB, 2 RBIs; I. Anderson 1-1, 3 BB, R, 2 RBIs; Baker 2-4, HR, BB, HBP, 2 R, 6 RBIs; Falcon 4 IP, 8 H, 2 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 2 K; Terrel 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K. Mandan — Ellie McElvaney 2-3, RBI; Gustavsson 1-3, 2B; Taylor Arnegard 1-3; Lilly Giggee 1-2, R; Kaebry Weekes 1-2, R; Hope Hanson 1-2, RBI; Weekes 1.1 IP, 4 H, 8 R, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 HBP; Petrick 1.2 IP, 13 H, 14 R, 9 BB, 0 K, 1 HBP; Bitz 2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 0 K, 1 HBP.

Minot 6, Mandan 4

Minot 301 101 0 — 6 9 1

Mandan 000 310 0 — 4 3 3

Sydnee Bartsch, Halle Baker (4) and Jillian Ackerman; Jenna Wandler and Gustavsson. W — Baker. L — Wandler. HR: Mandan — Jenna Wandler.

Highlights: Minot — Fjeld 2-4, HBP, 3 SB, 2 R, RBI; Falcon 2-3, BB, 2 SB, R, RBI; Baker 1-1, BB; Bartsch 3.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 1 K, 2 HBP; Baker 3.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 3 K. Mandan — Wandler 1-4, HR, R, RBI; Arnegard BB, HBP, 2 SB, R; Wandler 7 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 7 BB, 6 K, 1 HBP.

Records: Minot 21-1 overall, 13-1 West Region; Mandan 4-9, 4-6.