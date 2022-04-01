Demons start season with sweep

First impressions are important. If Bismarck High's first impression on the softball diamond is anything to go by, they'll be a tough team to face.

The Demons put an overwhelming amount of pressure on Mandan and came away with a doubleheader sweep, winning the first game 16-1 and the second 23-3, with both games finishing in five innings.

"My concentration today was for us to put the ball in play and make the defense work," Bismarck head coach Billy Schmidt said. "It's early in the season, and we haven't been outside so I know they haven't been and we wanted to see what their defense could do."

It was a typical day in the office for two-time Gatorade Player of the Year Logan Gronberg in Game 1.

Gronberg held the Braves to just four hits over five innings of work, striking out seven and allowing just a single run in the top of the fifth on an infield single.

The Braves put several runners into scoring position before finally breaking through, but Gronberg had an answer to keep the Braves scoreless before the fifth.

"Everyone kind of settled in, we got the nerves out," Schmidt said. "I thought she threw well, her changeup was working really well, she was locating her fastball well. If she does that, she's hard to hit. Our defense played really well and that makes it tough on teams."

As for Bismarck's offense, well, that was helped along by an inordinate number of Mandan errors.

The Demons had just seven singles in the opener, but when combined with 13 Mandan miscues, those seven hits were more than enough.

As for Bismarck, they avoided committing an error in the first game, and had a few nice plays, including a sliding catch in center field by Mia Hinsz to end the top of the fourth.

"I liked that our concentration was there the whole game, whether we were up 16-0 or 0-0 in the first inning," Schmidt said. "I thought they performed well. You never know when the ball's coming, so they have to be ready and know what they're doing. Maybe they're starting to listen!"

Bismarck put up six runs in the first, eight more in the second, and capped off their offensive outburst in the opener with a pair of runs in the third.

Along with their 16 runs and seven hits, the Demons waited out eight walks, attempted nine steals and succeeded on eight, and just made life miserable on Mandan starter Andi Borchers (3 IP, 6 H, 16 runs (0 ER), 2 K, 5 BB).

"We have a very fast team and they're very smart baserunners," Schmidt said. "I like to see us putting pressure on a team, if their catcher starts throwing us out then I need to readjust. I believe in putting pressure on and seeing who can handle it."

Lilly Giggee came in for the Braves in the fourth, and while she got herself into danger by issuing three walks and a single, she escaped the inning without allowing a run.

Gronberg aided her own cause at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a walk. Mia Hinsz was the lone other Demon to collect a pair of hits, going 2-for-3 herself with a stolen base.

Cameron Schmidt (1-2, 2 BB, 3 R, 2 SB), Jersey Berg (1-2, 2 BB, 3 R, and a stolen base), and Abby Renner (1-1) had the other Bismarck hits.

"We had a lot of nice hits," Schmidt said. "We put the ball in play and it worked out for us."

BISMARCK 23, MANDAN 3

As if the first game wasn't emphatic enough of a statement to start their season, the Bismarck offense kept on going in Game 2.

Helped along by five runs batted in each by Gronberg and Caitlyn Dannenfelzer, the Demons confidently won the second game of their doubleheader with Mandan, 23-3.

Brielle Wrangham threw all five innings and earned the win, allowing the three earned runs by Mandan.

Nine Demons hitters registered hits in the nightcap, led by Dannenfelzer's 3-hit, four-run, 5 RBI outburst.

Gronberg (2-2, three runs), Ashlee Potter (2-4, two runs), Brielle Wrangham (2-3, two runs), and Berg (2-2, two runs) each added a pair of hits and two or more runs in the nightcap.

With the pair of wins, Bismarck starts off with a 2-0 record when they welcome Dickinson into town Tuesday for a doubleheader. Mandan also plays again Tuesday, and will look to break into the win column against Legacy.

